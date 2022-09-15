Nick Cannon Welcomes Surprise 9th Baby As He’s Expecting Another 2 Kids

Image Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole announce the birth of their first child together on Sept. 15. Nick took to Instagram to share the news, along with a photo of himself, LaNisha and their baby girl, Onyx, in the hospital. He included a lengthy caption to go with the image. “I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities,” Nick wrote. “I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says. I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be. Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions.”

This shocking announcement comes as Nick is expecting two more babies, which will be his 10th and 11th kids, as well. His partners, Brittany Bell and Abby De La Rosa, are both currently pregnant with his children. Nick already has two children with Brittany, as well as twins with Abby. Earlier this year, he welcomed a baby with Bre Tiesi, and he also has twins with ex-wife, Mariah Carey. Nick’s son with Alyssa Scott died in 2021 at just five months old after a battle with brain cancer.

Nick has faced much criticism for having children with multiple different women at the same time, and he acknowledged that in his latest baby announcement. He urged critics to point their hate toward him, and not the mothers of his children. “[LaNisha] is one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind sounds I’ve ever witnessed and only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood,” Nick wrote. “Please give her that. She is so loving and pure hearted.”

Meanwhile, Abby opened up about her unconventional relationship with Nick in a recent interview. She said that she considers them to be in an “open relationship” that is “polyamorous.” “Me being in an open relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids and the wholeness that I am to them and the strength I share with them,” she insisted. “I’m excited for my kids to grow up and be like, ‘Mom and dad, y’all did it your way and I love that.'”