Gigi Just Gave a Sweet Nod to Zayn Amid Rumors She’s Dating Leo
Best kind of co-parenting. Gigi Hadid just mentioned Zayn Malik amid her Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumors. The model posted a sweet birthday picture for her and the former One Direction member’s baby. On September 19, 2022, Gigi posted a birthday cake for her little one, Khai, on her Instagram story. She captioned the story, “Our angel girl turned 2 today.” She tagged Carlos Bakery who made the Peppa Pig-themed birthday cake and she also tagged her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. It’s not known if Zayn was celebrating with the mother and daughter. Gigi and Zayn dated on and off from November 2015 to October 2021....
Elton John Recalls When Queen Elizabeth Slapped Her Nephew
While many people have seen what the media portrayed Queen Elizabeth to be. Elton John saw a different side of the late monarch due to his close relationship with the British royals over the years. His relationship with the royal house began at Prince Andrew’s 21st birthday when he was paid to play at the disco party and became a close friend of Princess Diana that night.
Kandi Burruss Set To Be The Longest Running Housewife In Franchise’s History
She’s embedded in our motha f–ing brains! We just can’t get enough of Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss. I mean, truly, she’s great. She’s hospitable and philanthropic, she’s for her people, and she knows how to turn up here and there. And I LIVE for it. Kandi first graced our screens during the premiere […] The post Kandi Burruss Set To Be The Longest Running Housewife In Franchise’s History appeared first on Reality Tea.
