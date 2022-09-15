ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congratulations, Mets: Welcome to the big kids’ table!

The New York Mets clinched their first playoff berth since the Barack Obama Administration!. It has been a long time since the New York Mets got to sit at the big kids’ table, so let’s congratulate them on a terrific season and finally playing up to the standard of the teams that actually run this league: The Atlanta Braves, the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB insider: Tigers Scott Harris hire ‘shocked’ front offices around baseball

The Detroit Tigers pulled off a surprising hire, naming former Giants general manager Scott Harris their president of baseball operations. Harris is a stellar hire for Chris Ilitch and Co., as the Tigers are in the midst of what can only be described as a disappointing season. Detroit was expected to make a leap this year under A.J. Hinch, as they’re just one season removed from a 77-win campaign, and added talent in the offseason.
LIV Golf Chicago purse: Payout by player, finishing position

The latest LIV Golf event had big names in contention and we’re checking in on the LIV Golf Chicago payout by finishing position to see the prize money. In a loaded weekend that featured a ton of golf and football, the new series was at it again with LIV Golf Chicago as the Greg Norman-led invitational events headed to Rich Harvest Farms just outside of the biggest city in Illinois.
3 Atlanta Falcons who let the team down in week two

The Atlanta Falcons showed impressive fight on Sunday at one point trailing to 28-3 before cutting the lead to six late against the Rams. The Falcons had a chance to finally end their comeback demons completing a 28-3 comeback that would have rewritten many opinions on the Atlanta Falcons and the season they are in for.
