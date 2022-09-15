Read full article on original website
Yankees insider leaves two massive names off projected playoff roster
That sound you hear is Aaron Hicks screaming at the sight of Brendan Kuty’s projected Yankees playoff roster. Or maybe he’s still just slumped over in left field, watching the wheels go ’round and ’round. This year’s Yankees are in a much better playoff position now...
Dodgers great Maury Wills dies at 89
Los Angeles Dodgers legend and seven-time All-Star shortstop Maury Wills died Monday night at his home in Arizona. He was
Congratulations, Mets: Welcome to the big kids’ table!
The New York Mets clinched their first playoff berth since the Barack Obama Administration!. It has been a long time since the New York Mets got to sit at the big kids’ table, so let’s congratulate them on a terrific season and finally playing up to the standard of the teams that actually run this league: The Atlanta Braves, the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB insider: Tigers Scott Harris hire ‘shocked’ front offices around baseball
The Detroit Tigers pulled off a surprising hire, naming former Giants general manager Scott Harris their president of baseball operations. Harris is a stellar hire for Chris Ilitch and Co., as the Tigers are in the midst of what can only be described as a disappointing season. Detroit was expected to make a leap this year under A.J. Hinch, as they’re just one season removed from a 77-win campaign, and added talent in the offseason.
LIV Golf Chicago purse: Payout by player, finishing position
The latest LIV Golf event had big names in contention and we’re checking in on the LIV Golf Chicago payout by finishing position to see the prize money. In a loaded weekend that featured a ton of golf and football, the new series was at it again with LIV Golf Chicago as the Greg Norman-led invitational events headed to Rich Harvest Farms just outside of the biggest city in Illinois.
Aaron Hicks’ response to future with Yankees shows he doesn’t get it
Aaron Hicks, statistically, has been one of the worst players in Major League Baseball, and has largely played a role in dragging down the 2022 New York Yankees outside of an above-average 30-game stretch earlier in the year. It all came to a head a little over a week ago...
3 Atlanta Falcons who let the team down in week two
The Atlanta Falcons showed impressive fight on Sunday at one point trailing to 28-3 before cutting the lead to six late against the Rams. The Falcons had a chance to finally end their comeback demons completing a 28-3 comeback that would have rewritten many opinions on the Atlanta Falcons and the season they are in for.
Kyler Murray allegedly slapped in face by fan after Raiders-Cardinals game (Video)
Las Vegas police are investigating allegations that a fan struck Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in the face immediately following the Week 2 game against the Raiders. One of the more exciting games of Week 2 was the Arizona Cardinals taking on the Las Vegas Raiders. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray...
