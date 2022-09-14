ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

Related
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Roseville, MN (Photos and Maps)

Roseville is one of the cities perfect to live in, as there are many parks, coffee shops, and restaurants to visit. If you are planning to stay in the city or already residing there, put these 14 Best Restaurants in Roseville, MN, on your bucket list. Chianti Grill. $$ |...
ROSEVILLE, MN
MIX 94.9

With New Lawsuit Will ‘Chicken Guy’ Ever Open In The Mall of America?

If you can remember back to 2019, there was some finger-licking excitement coming from Bloomington as the Mall of America and the restaurant chain Chicken Guy announced that a new location would be coming to the Mall of America. Well fast forward 3 years and there still is no Chicken Guy restaurant at the Mall of America, and now the mall is taking the chain co-founder to court over its failure to open.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Restaurants
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Minneapolis, MN
Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
CBS Minnesota

PETA aims attack billboards at Minnesota's Jucy Lucy burger

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's an attention grabbing campaign attacking a Minnesota tradition - the Jucy Lucy burger.The billboard takes aim at Minnesota's iconic cheese-filled burger by saying "Juicy Lucys Tear Families Apart." To bring the point home, the sign sits above Ray J's American Grill in northeast Minneapolis, which sells the Jucy Lucy."It's a little bit of mudslinging I'd say, a low down place to put it," said Alex Ranta, who noticed the sign after having a burger for lunch at Ray J's. "People choose what they choose to eat, regardless of the signage."Jeff Anshus thinks the billboard is perfectly placed."It's funny,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
klfdradio.com

MN Broadcasting Hall of Fame Inductees

The Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame ceremony will take place tomorrow. The Pavek Museum of Broadcasting has announced that 5 more inductees will be added to the Hall of Fame this year – including farm broadcaster Lynn Ketelsen. Ketelsen is a familiar voice on farm reports on numerous radio...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#Food Drink Info#What To Do#Linus Travel#Restaurant Info#Black Box Theater#Vegan#Rooftop#Food Drink#Travel Destinations#Arts Rec Uptown#Fyp#Tiktok#Minnesota Breweries
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center to Begin Seeing New Stores, Redevelopment

Brooklyn Center residents will have new places to shop, dine and call home. Michaels craft store has been vacant for about two years, and now another retailer is moving in, Burlington. “I like Burlington, and I think it offers a lot more options for people with families,” said shopper Mary...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Minnesota

"It hurts my heart": 3 shootings leave 7 injured Saturday in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say it was just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday that they were called to the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue.In the parking lot next to bar Gay 90s, police say they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Just minutes later, a few blocks down on the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue, another shooting was reported. Police say two men were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds and a woman was also injured. A man and woman from the same incident later showed up at a nearby hospital with injuries.The latest shooting happened Saturday afternoon. One person was injured...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Video captures smash-and-grab at Minneapolis gas station

MINNEAPOLIS – A chaotic crime was caught on camera early Tuesday morning.Security footage from a Minneapolis gas station shows nearly every moment of a destructive smash-and-grab.A blue Toyota acted as a battering ram, busting through the locked doors of 36 Lyn Refuel Station.Multiple security cameras show two people in hoodies taking merchandise back to the car.McCrae Olson, a longtime employee, says it was all tobacco and CBD products."Luckily no one got hurt," Olson said. "That's obviously my first concern, but when I saw that, I just immediately thought, 'Must be dumb kids being kids again.'"Olson believes they are teenagers based...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis woman killed by vehicle exiting freeway

(Minneapolis MN-) A Minneapolis woman is dead after being struck by an SUV Wednesday morning. The state patrol says 21-year-old Alexandra Perkins was walking on Broadway Avenue and as she crossed the exit ramp from I-94, she was hit by a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Tiwan Puller of St. Paul. Puller had exited the freeway, and after hitting Perkins, went back onto the entrance ramp and continued southbound on I-94.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Police: Woman Carjacked at Gunpoint Near Her Brooklyn Center Home

Brooklyn Center police are investigating an armed carjacking that police say occurred as the victim arrived at her home. Police responded to an address on the 1600 block of 68th Lane N. shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday. According to police, the woman was approached by two individuals, one of whom had a gun. One of the carjackers told the woman to get out of her car, while the other told her to run. Both of the perpetrators then fled in the victim’s vehicle, police said.
The Associated Press

Thousands of striking nurses return to work in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked off the job Monday. Nurses could soon learn what impact the strike may have had on efforts to reach a new contract. The Twin Cities Hospitals Group said in a statement Thursday that negotiators were expected to return to talks sometime next week. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked out, a number the union says makes it the largest strike ever by private-sector nurses. The affected hospitals recruited temporary nurses to cover for striking union members.
MINNESOTA STATE
onfocus.news

Ryan Duxbury, Wisconsin Rapids and University of Minnesota-Duluth Grad, Roseville(MN) Police Officer, Nominated for First Responder of the Year Award

Ryan Duxbury, a graduate of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School and the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and police officer for the Roseville(MN) Police Department, has been nominated as a first responder of the year. Duxbury’s nomination is part of MN100Oktoberfest.com’s efforts to benefit the MN100 Club. The mission of the fundraising...
ROSEVILLE, MN
Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy