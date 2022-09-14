Read full article on original website
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is Coming to Minnesota Next Month
The Hello Kitty brand is one of the most popular brands in the world, selling every kind of merchandise you can imagine, they even have traveling cafe trucks, and one is making a stop in Minnesota soon. The brightly colored, mostly pink, Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is stocked with a...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Roseville, MN (Photos and Maps)
Roseville is one of the cities perfect to live in, as there are many parks, coffee shops, and restaurants to visit. If you are planning to stay in the city or already residing there, put these 14 Best Restaurants in Roseville, MN, on your bucket list. Chianti Grill. $$ |...
With New Lawsuit Will ‘Chicken Guy’ Ever Open In The Mall of America?
If you can remember back to 2019, there was some finger-licking excitement coming from Bloomington as the Mall of America and the restaurant chain Chicken Guy announced that a new location would be coming to the Mall of America. Well fast forward 3 years and there still is no Chicken Guy restaurant at the Mall of America, and now the mall is taking the chain co-founder to court over its failure to open.
fox9.com
Lake Harriet Bandshell to be painted a new color if petitioners get their way
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A few hundred people have signed a petition asking the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board to restore the Lake Harriet Bandshell back to its original blue-gray color. The bandshell, which is now tan, is undergoing renovations in the coming months. The Change.org petition, started by Steve...
PETA aims attack billboards at Minnesota's Jucy Lucy burger
MINNEAPOLIS -- It's an attention grabbing campaign attacking a Minnesota tradition - the Jucy Lucy burger.The billboard takes aim at Minnesota's iconic cheese-filled burger by saying "Juicy Lucys Tear Families Apart." To bring the point home, the sign sits above Ray J's American Grill in northeast Minneapolis, which sells the Jucy Lucy."It's a little bit of mudslinging I'd say, a low down place to put it," said Alex Ranta, who noticed the sign after having a burger for lunch at Ray J's. "People choose what they choose to eat, regardless of the signage."Jeff Anshus thinks the billboard is perfectly placed."It's funny,...
klfdradio.com
MN Broadcasting Hall of Fame Inductees
The Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame ceremony will take place tomorrow. The Pavek Museum of Broadcasting has announced that 5 more inductees will be added to the Hall of Fame this year – including farm broadcaster Lynn Ketelsen. Ketelsen is a familiar voice on farm reports on numerous radio...
fox9.com
Cannon Falls, Minn. cave house: Inside the unusual property up for sale
CANNON FALLS, Minn. - A split-level home in the middle of Cannon Falls boasts four bedrooms, two baths, and new carpets and floors. But it also has a bonus feature that most house hunters won't find anywhere else. "You don't see many caves. This is the first house I've listed...
Why KFAN and other local radio stations are engaging listeners through games
KFAN has never been a normal sports talk station, so perhaps it should not have surprised anyone that more and more at various times of day, I find it not talking about sports but playing games. Smart games, dumb games, inventive games, ripped-off games. It should shock no one that...
North Minneapolis bar manager says the neighborhood is a 'warzone'
The situation in North Minneapolis has worsened as northside business owners and managers are calling it a “warzone,” saying drugs have flooded the streets.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center to Begin Seeing New Stores, Redevelopment
Brooklyn Center residents will have new places to shop, dine and call home. Michaels craft store has been vacant for about two years, and now another retailer is moving in, Burlington. “I like Burlington, and I think it offers a lot more options for people with families,” said shopper Mary...
Perv Assaults Teen Girl On Flight To Minneapolis
Over the years, I've been seated on planes next to some not so desirable people. Some talk all the time, or have to constantly get up and crawl over you to go to the restroom. Once, I had a 5 year old kid perform a 3 hour drum solo on the back of my seat.
"It hurts my heart": 3 shootings leave 7 injured Saturday in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say it was just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday that they were called to the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue.In the parking lot next to bar Gay 90s, police say they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Just minutes later, a few blocks down on the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue, another shooting was reported. Police say two men were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds and a woman was also injured. A man and woman from the same incident later showed up at a nearby hospital with injuries.The latest shooting happened Saturday afternoon. One person was injured...
Video captures smash-and-grab at Minneapolis gas station
MINNEAPOLIS – A chaotic crime was caught on camera early Tuesday morning.Security footage from a Minneapolis gas station shows nearly every moment of a destructive smash-and-grab.A blue Toyota acted as a battering ram, busting through the locked doors of 36 Lyn Refuel Station.Multiple security cameras show two people in hoodies taking merchandise back to the car.McCrae Olson, a longtime employee, says it was all tobacco and CBD products."Luckily no one got hurt," Olson said. "That's obviously my first concern, but when I saw that, I just immediately thought, 'Must be dumb kids being kids again.'"Olson believes they are teenagers based...
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis woman killed by vehicle exiting freeway
(Minneapolis MN-) A Minneapolis woman is dead after being struck by an SUV Wednesday morning. The state patrol says 21-year-old Alexandra Perkins was walking on Broadway Avenue and as she crossed the exit ramp from I-94, she was hit by a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Tiwan Puller of St. Paul. Puller had exited the freeway, and after hitting Perkins, went back onto the entrance ramp and continued southbound on I-94.
ccxmedia.org
Police: Woman Carjacked at Gunpoint Near Her Brooklyn Center Home
Brooklyn Center police are investigating an armed carjacking that police say occurred as the victim arrived at her home. Police responded to an address on the 1600 block of 68th Lane N. shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday. According to police, the woman was approached by two individuals, one of whom had a gun. One of the carjackers told the woman to get out of her car, while the other told her to run. Both of the perpetrators then fled in the victim’s vehicle, police said.
Thousands of striking nurses return to work in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked off the job Monday. Nurses could soon learn what impact the strike may have had on efforts to reach a new contract. The Twin Cities Hospitals Group said in a statement Thursday that negotiators were expected to return to talks sometime next week. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked out, a number the union says makes it the largest strike ever by private-sector nurses. The affected hospitals recruited temporary nurses to cover for striking union members.
fox9.com
Learning platform Minnesota schools use compromised with inappropriate image
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Some schools in Minnesota on Wednesday shut down access to a learning app after a link to an inappropriate image was shared via the platform in schools across the country. Edina Public Schools and Shakopee Public Schools are among the districts in Minnesota to address...
onfocus.news
Ryan Duxbury, Wisconsin Rapids and University of Minnesota-Duluth Grad, Roseville(MN) Police Officer, Nominated for First Responder of the Year Award
Ryan Duxbury, a graduate of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School and the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and police officer for the Roseville(MN) Police Department, has been nominated as a first responder of the year. Duxbury’s nomination is part of MN100Oktoberfest.com’s efforts to benefit the MN100 Club. The mission of the fundraising...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Vehicle Shooting Leads to Temporary Lockdown of Nearby Schools
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a shooting involving two vehicles that momentarily led to lockdowns at two schools. Police responded to the shooting at around 12:20 p.m. in the area of Brooklyn Boulevard and Regent Avenue. According to police, one car pulled up to another and fired a shot before...
