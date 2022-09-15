ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Concrete mixing truck causes partial parking deck collapse in Charlotte

By Sydney Heiberger
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte firefighters worked through a dangerous situation Wednesday afternoon after a concrete mixing truck caused a partial parking deck collapse on East Morehead Street around 12:15 p.m.

Firefighters say no one was hurt, but it took several hours to get cars and the truck off the top level of the parking deck, which sits at street level.

(Courtesy: CLT Fire)

Captain Jackie Gilmore with the Charlotte Fire Department says the cement truck driver did nothing criminally wrong, but the deck’s top level couldn’t withstand the weight of the fully loaded truck plus at least 10 to 15 cars.

The department estimated that at least 110,000 pounds sat on the partially-collapsed deck.

Employees who work in the adjacent building say they watched the whole thing unfold. Janet Martinez works at Mitchener Law.

“We have a bunch of windows, and I noticed that we were surrounded by ambulances and firefighters. I had no idea what was going on,” said Martinez. “[The truck was] tilted. It’s literally tilted sideways, and I see that they’re literally emptying out the parking deck.”

(Courtesy: CLT Fire)

Getting the deck cleared was no easy task. Charlotte fire had to cut a 4’x4′ hole through the top level of the parking garage, through which they offloaded concrete from the truck.

That way, they could reduce some of the weight.

“It was very dangerous. We’re always worried about a collapse zone when operating in any kind of fire,” said Capt. Gilmore.

Firefighters also put supports known as pneumatic struts below the concrete mixing truck to hold up its weight from the bottom level. After they did that, they worked to remove the civilian cars from the deck carefully.

“It was just really dangerous to get all the cars out of the way. And I felt really bad for the firefighters that were under the deck. Any little movement…,” said Martinez.

(Courtesy: CLT Fire)

Though the danger persisted until the concrete mixer was off the deck, the effort was a success and the deck never fully collapsed.

For now, the parking deck will remain closed until structural engineers can assess the damage and integrity of the structure.

