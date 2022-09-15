Read full article on original website
Summer Learning Woes: Insurance Issues Block Community Groups From Aiding Effort
Last year, youth in Maupin had the opportunity to join a summer program that brought them on field trips across the state. It was run by South Wasco Youth Programs, a nonprofit serving about 110 students in north central Oregon. “We’re in a rural, impoverished area, so to do that was pretty amazing,”Director Amber Anderson […]
Daily Mail Quietly Scrubs Article About Trump’s ‘Uncharacteristically Thin Crowd’
The Daily Mail quietly scrubbed its own dispatch from former President Donald Trump’s Saturday rally in Ohio, removing all references to the “uncharacteristically thin crowd” at the event.The right-leaning tabloid wholesale excised several paragraphs from the story without any editor’s note or update and the reporter’s byline was removed and replaced with generic “DailyMail.com Staff Reporter” byline. The headline was also completely changed to a more neutral framing of Trump’s event.The Daily Mail did not respond to a request for comment.The piece as originally published featured Daily Mail politics reporter Elizabeth Elkind’s in-person coverage of the Trump rally in Youngstown,...
