Man charged in murder of popular Charlotte DJ same suspect who injured CMPD officer in July: Police

By Ciara Lankford
 5 days ago

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who has been charged in the murder of a popular Charlotte DJ and father of two has been identified as the suspect who injured a CMPD officer this July, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD confirms with Queen City News that Michael Cornwell Jr. dragged a CMPD officer with his vehicle during an attempted traffic stop in north Charlotte on July 7 in the 2100 block of Lasalle Street.

Authorities said a CMPD officer was attempting to pull over a vehicle in the area when the suspect vehicle did not stop and dragged the officer, causing him minor injuries.

CMPD said the officer’s foot was run over and he was treated at the hospital. After a short pursuit, CMPD officers were able to locate and arrest Cornwell in July for that incident.

Man charged with murder of popular Charlotte DJ, father of 2: CMPD

On Sept. 13, Cornwell was identified and charged with the murder of popular Charlotte DJ, James Freiberg.

The fatal shooting happened around 3:00 a.m. Saturday, March 5, near the 10000 block of Hilgrove Lane in the Steele Creek area. Freiberg was found inside his apartment suffering from life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said multiple shell casings were found outside in the parking lot. A shootout occurred between two groups in the parking lot; that’s when Freiberg was struck by a stray bullet and killed.

Cornwell continues to be held at the Mecklenburg County Jail on multiple charges.

