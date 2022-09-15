USC student goes viral after horrendous Week 1 fantasy performance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – If you haven’t seen it, you should.

Dylan Jackson, a University of South Carolina student, went viral on Twitter Sunday after posting his notoriously bad Week 1 fantasy football performance.

The tweet has racked up over 7,000 retweets and nearly 100,000 likes. There’s no telling what those numbers will be in the next few days.

Jackson’s squad posted a grand total of 36.5 points; ESPN projected his team would score 121.3. That’s an 84.8-point misprediction.

That’s really, really bad.

“I have no words,” Jackson tweeted.

Four of his nine starters (Prescott, Harris, Mitchell, and Higgins) got hurt during their respective games. His other five starters all scored under six points.

After Harris, his highest-scoring player, was Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins.

Bar none, some of the worst fantasy luck you’ll ever see.

Charlotte Sports Live wishes you nothing but the best going forward in your fantasy season, Dylan. 🤞

