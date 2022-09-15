ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

USC student goes viral after horrendous Week 1 fantasy performance

By Connor Lomis
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k7nuI_0hwPQcIp00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – If you haven’t seen it, you should.

Dylan Jackson, a University of South Carolina student, went viral on Twitter Sunday after posting his notoriously bad Week 1 fantasy football performance.

The tweet has racked up over 7,000 retweets and nearly 100,000 likes. There’s no telling what those numbers will be in the next few days.

North Wilkesboro Speedway to host NASCAR Truck Series race before All-Star Race

Jackson’s squad posted a grand total of 36.5 points; ESPN projected his team would score 121.3. That’s an 84.8-point misprediction.

That’s really, really bad.

“I have no words,” Jackson tweeted.

Four of his nine starters (Prescott, Harris, Mitchell, and Higgins) got hurt during their respective games. His other five starters all scored under six points.

After Harris, his highest-scoring player, was Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins.

Bar none, some of the worst fantasy luck you’ll ever see.

Charlotte Sports Live wishes you nothing but the best going forward in your fantasy season, Dylan. 🤞

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

Teens barred from ever going to Richland Two events again after Spring Valley fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three teenagers have been arrested for their role in a fight that halted a high school football game at Spring Valley High School last Friday night. Richland County Sheriff's Deputies said Monday that the three 17-year-olds were charged with affray (fighting in public) and released back to their parents. Deputies say the three were not students at any school in Richland School District Two.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
Columbia, SC
Sports
City
Columbia, SC
News19 WLTX

Three men from Columbia killed in I-77 fatal crash

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Three men from Columbia were among the four people killed in a crash in Chester County Sunday along Interstate 77. The Chester County Coroner's Officer confirmed three people from Columbia were among the victims: 29-year-old Treshawn Simmons, 29-year-old Daniel Ewing III, and 20-year-old Thomas Grant III.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Man accused of selling beer, liquor from his pickup truck at Finlay Park

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 55-year-old man was arrested after he attempted to sell beer out of his pickup truck to an undercover officer at Finlay Park, Columbia Police say. Police say Gene A. Smith, Jr. unlawfully sold beer to an undercover officer Wednesday afternoon at Finlay Park in downtown Columbia. During the course of the investigation, officers seized Smith’s truck and several bottles of beer and alcohol.
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Five Newberry County nursing graduates receive pins

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Five recent Piedmont Technical College (PTC) graduates from Newberry County were recognized in the summer Nurse Pinning Ceremony at the Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood. Ebony Ellis, Kanequia Gray, Tia Sims and Kathryn Dawn Snow each earned a diploma in applied science, major in practical nursing. Essence Dominick...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Chargers#Horrendous#American Football#College Football#Espn#Charlotte Sports Live#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
coladaily.com

Lexington Co. woman arrested for stealing over 10K from Barnyard Flea Market

A Lexington County woman has been arrested and charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent after allegedly stealing more than 10K from her employer. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) officials announced Monday that Kathryn Lenni Ward, 36, of Lexington, South Carolina, was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department in North Carolina. She was extradited to South Carolina and was served the arrest warrant by SLED agents.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman sentenced after collecting nearly $260,000 in yearslong Social Security fraud scheme

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A 61-year-old South Carolina woman has been sentenced to more than a year in prison for cashing nearly $260,000 in Social Security payments she received after the death of her grandmother. Crystal Deveaux of Eastover was sentenced to 15 months in prison and three years of court-ordered supervision. She pleaded guilty […]
EASTOVER, SC
Aiken Standard

Crews repair sinkhole at Aiken shopping center

A sinkhole that opened up in the middle of an Aiken shopping center last month is getting repaired. Crews spent Thursday morning moving dirt to fix the sinkhole in the parking lot near the front of American Freight, a furniture store located in Kalmia Plaza shopping center off Richland Avenue.
AIKEN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WIS-TV

Newberry County Sheriff marks third year of investigation into homicide, asks public for assistance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster is marking the third anniversary of a shooting by asking anyone with information to come forward. Sharonda Sims was found dead around 3 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2019, on Drayton St. Foster said law enforcement found Sims after a 911 call reported finding the woman on the side of the road. First responders found her with gunshot wounds.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WBTV

One person killed after motorcycle, pickup truck collide in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after a motorcycle and pickup truck collided in Lancaster County on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:43 p.m. on Douglas Road near Sims Drive when a Toyota pickup truck attempted to turn left off of Douglas Road and onto a private drive.
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
64K+
Followers
15K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy