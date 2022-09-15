ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 4

Related
Fox News

Parents blasts Fairfax school board for shuttering schools, leading a 'race to the bottom'

A parent in Fairfax, Va., blasted administrators for appearing to lead a "race to the bottom" in academic excellence at a recent school board meeting. Tom Goudreau, a father of a special education student in Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), urged the school board to focus on three strategic priorities, beginning with a return to academic levels achieved prior to the 2019-2020 school year.
FAIRFAX, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Government
Local
Maryland Education
Montgomery County, MD
Government
mocoshow.com

Four Juveniles, One Adult Charged After Friday Night’s Fights at Gaithersburg High School

Per the Gaithersburg Police Department: Four juveniles and one adult were charged with assault after fights broke out at Friday night’s football game (Northwest at Gaithersburg) at Gaithersburg High School (101 Education Boulevard). According to the Gaithersburg Police Department, “as a result of fights on Friday night, Gaithersburg officers charged four juveniles with assault and one 19-years-old male of Germantown, MD with Second Degree Assault, Mutual Affray, Disorderly Conduct, Intoxicated Endanger, and Failure to Obey Lawful Order. The charges were the result of fights that occurred off of the field and as crowds were dispersing.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Mobile Device#Mobile Phone#Mcps#The Board Of Education
Wbaltv.com

Families react to redistricting plan in Howard County Public Schools

COLUMBIA, Md. — Some parents and students are not happy about the Howard County superintendent's controversial school redistricting plan and made their feelings known before and during a public hearing. Several families from different high schools affected the by proposed changes made their voices heard during a protest Wednesday...
COLUMBIA, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore councilmember says teacher pay hike plan is a 'real quick way for a county to go down the tubes'

The latest plan by Baltimore County Public School leaders to afford promised teacher pay raises appears to be in trouble with both the county executive and leaders on the county council. An average pay raise of around 8% for educators hangs in the balance as the school system and the county government remain at loggerheads. The school system’s latest proposal, which WYPR obtained through a Maryland’s Public Information Act open records request, hinges on the county giving the schools $167 million additional dollars over a five year period.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

Editorial: Nothing less than Prince William County’s future at stake

There may never be a more important time in Prince William County’s history than the next few months. Our Board of County Supervisors is preparing to make a series of decisions that will affect the way this county develops, what kinds of businesses it attracts, and how it will look for decades to come. These decisions will have far more impact on the daily lives of Prince William residents than anything happening in Congress right now (or possibly ever), and it’s your one opportunity to affect those decisions.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
WJLA

Child struck by vehicle in Anne Arundel County: Police

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A child is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Anne Arundel County, authorities said. The crash involving the pedestrian happened around 8 a.m. on Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard, according to police. The child was...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan, Lt. Governor Rutherford Celebrate Opening of Marriott International’s New Global Headquarters in Bethesda

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan and Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford today celebrated the opening of Marriott International’s new global headquarters with citation presentations in Bethesda, Maryland and Seoul, South Korea. In 2016, following discussions with the state and Montgomery County, Marriott announced plans to stay in Maryland and...
BETHESDA, MD
wfmd.com

Two Juveniles Charged After Fights At Frederick Fair

Frederick, Md. (DG) – Two juveniles have been banned from the Frederick Fair after fights broke out on Saturday night. Deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were directing traffic at the fair when they saw a large group of juveniles begin to form inside Gate 1. Deputes and security personnel moved the group outside of the gate and a fight occurred.
FREDERICK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy