Parents blasts Fairfax school board for shuttering schools, leading a 'race to the bottom'
A parent in Fairfax, Va., blasted administrators for appearing to lead a "race to the bottom" in academic excellence at a recent school board meeting. Tom Goudreau, a father of a special education student in Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), urged the school board to focus on three strategic priorities, beginning with a return to academic levels achieved prior to the 2019-2020 school year.
Popular Montgomery County Diner Slashes Hours Amid Nationwide Staffing Shortage
A staffing shortage is forcing a popular Maryland diner to cut its hours as it strives to stay open for the community. In Montgomery County, Nick’s Diner on Veirs Mill Road in Wheaton will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, the restaurant's owners announced, citing a “severe staff shortage all around the country."
dbknews.com
‘The bare minimum:’ UMD students express mixed reactions to announced wage increases
Amanda Vu, a junior who has a job in the Asian American studies Department, works at a computer on Sept. 17, 2022. (Autumn Hengen/The Diamondback) Student employees at the University of Maryland are expressing mixed feelings after the administration announced it would increase hourly wages to $15 in January 2023.
foxbaltimore.com
Private schools see a spike in students as parents leave public schools behind
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's a shift that's sweeping Maryland school systems. "St. Casimir has an 11% increase in enrollment, St. Mark has an 8%," said Dr. Donna Hargens, Superintendent of Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Baltimore, "21 of our 34 elementary schools experienced increases." After decades of decline,...
Maryland Gov. candidate demands opponent's book be removed from schools
BALTIMORE — Maryland’s Republican candidate for governor is demanding that school officials remove a book written by his opponent from classrooms, libraries and reading lists. Republican Dan Cox accuses Democrat Wes Moore of misleading voters about Moore's background. Cox says school kids should not be lied to. Moore...
mocoshow.com
Four Juveniles, One Adult Charged After Friday Night’s Fights at Gaithersburg High School
Per the Gaithersburg Police Department: Four juveniles and one adult were charged with assault after fights broke out at Friday night’s football game (Northwest at Gaithersburg) at Gaithersburg High School (101 Education Boulevard). According to the Gaithersburg Police Department, “as a result of fights on Friday night, Gaithersburg officers charged four juveniles with assault and one 19-years-old male of Germantown, MD with Second Degree Assault, Mutual Affray, Disorderly Conduct, Intoxicated Endanger, and Failure to Obey Lawful Order. The charges were the result of fights that occurred off of the field and as crowds were dispersing.
WJLA
Police charge 4 juveniles, 1 man for brawl at Northwest vs. Gaithersburg football game
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Gaithersburg Police Dept. said Monday they have arrested four juveniles and one 19-year-old man for their role in the massive fight at the football game Friday night between Northwest and Gaithersburg high schools. The four juveniles are each facing one charge of assault. The...
Maryland Reporter Voters Guide: Anne Arundel County
This is an updated list of candidates for local and state offices in Montgomery County as of Sept. 14. Here are voter guides for other candidates on the ballot. Other voter guides from other publications will be linked when they are updated for the general election. The general election is...
Wbaltv.com
Families react to redistricting plan in Howard County Public Schools
COLUMBIA, Md. — Some parents and students are not happy about the Howard County superintendent's controversial school redistricting plan and made their feelings known before and during a public hearing. Several families from different high schools affected the by proposed changes made their voices heard during a protest Wednesday...
For the first time, Southern Maryland’s transit dreams are showing signs of life
Charles County leaders to press MDOT officials at annual meeting, set for Tuesday The post For the first time, Southern Maryland’s transit dreams are showing signs of life appeared first on Maryland Matters.
wypr.org
Baltimore councilmember says teacher pay hike plan is a 'real quick way for a county to go down the tubes'
The latest plan by Baltimore County Public School leaders to afford promised teacher pay raises appears to be in trouble with both the county executive and leaders on the county council. An average pay raise of around 8% for educators hangs in the balance as the school system and the county government remain at loggerheads. The school system’s latest proposal, which WYPR obtained through a Maryland’s Public Information Act open records request, hinges on the county giving the schools $167 million additional dollars over a five year period.
Inside Nova
Editorial: Nothing less than Prince William County’s future at stake
There may never be a more important time in Prince William County’s history than the next few months. Our Board of County Supervisors is preparing to make a series of decisions that will affect the way this county develops, what kinds of businesses it attracts, and how it will look for decades to come. These decisions will have far more impact on the daily lives of Prince William residents than anything happening in Congress right now (or possibly ever), and it’s your one opportunity to affect those decisions.
WJLA
Amazon gives $250K to 3 DC area organizations to combat food insecurity among students
WASHINGTON (7News) — To help address food insecurity in the D.C. area, Amazon announced a donation of more than $250,000. Amazon officials said the funds would support hundreds of students facing food insecurity across the capital region. "With rising food costs and the elimination of the USDA waivers that...
WJLA
Child struck by vehicle in Anne Arundel County: Police
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A child is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Anne Arundel County, authorities said. The crash involving the pedestrian happened around 8 a.m. on Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard, according to police. The child was...
WJLA
Florida man arrested in relation to 2006 Frederick County "gypsy rose" cold-case homicide
PIKESVILLE, Md. — On Monday, Maryland State Police charged a Florida man in connection with the 2006 murder of a young woman in Frederick County. The person being identified is 64-year-old Garry Artman, of White Springs, Florida. Artman is charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault according to Md. State Police.
fox5dc.com
Investigation underway into massive fight at Montgomery County high school football game
The football programs at Gaithersburg and Northwest High Schools have been temporarily suspended as police investigate a massive fight that broke out at a football game between the two schools on Friday. FOX 5's Nana-Séntuo Bonsu reports on the latest.
Maryland residents outraged over proposed rezoning in Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — There’s a big divide over the future of a landmark in Frederick Maryland… Sugarloaf Mountain. The County Council heard new amendments to the ‘Sugarloaf Plan’ Tuesday. The current rezoning plan paves the way for more development, but with restrictions. Councilman Phil Dacey proposed two changes in the meeting, one […]
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan, Lt. Governor Rutherford Celebrate Opening of Marriott International’s New Global Headquarters in Bethesda
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan and Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford today celebrated the opening of Marriott International’s new global headquarters with citation presentations in Bethesda, Maryland and Seoul, South Korea. In 2016, following discussions with the state and Montgomery County, Marriott announced plans to stay in Maryland and...
Women-only gym grows safe space with move to new home in Prince George’s County
FORESTVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — One of the only women-only gyms in Prince George’s County, Her Flex Fitness, has more to offer in a bigger space. In any size space, owner Samaiyah Williams’ goal is to provide a safe place for women. “This allows women to be selfish and in the healthy kind of […]
wfmd.com
Two Juveniles Charged After Fights At Frederick Fair
Frederick, Md. (DG) – Two juveniles have been banned from the Frederick Fair after fights broke out on Saturday night. Deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were directing traffic at the fair when they saw a large group of juveniles begin to form inside Gate 1. Deputes and security personnel moved the group outside of the gate and a fight occurred.
