Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan Harsin hesitates to name a starting QB for the Missouri game
Before the season, T.J. Finley won the Auburn (2-0, 0-0 SEC) starting quarterback competition over Robby Ashford, Zac Calzada, and freshman Holden Geriner. Ashford was the backup and saw lots of action during Auburn’s wins (Mercer and San Jose State) and last week’s 41-12 loss against Penn State at Jordan-Hare.
What went wrong for Auburn’s offensive line against Penn State? ‘We lost our fundamentals’
Auburn’s offensive line has been the subject of plenty of criticism in recent years, with iffy play up front compounded by years of insufficient recruiting in the trenches. Following Auburn’s first loss of the season, a 41-12 humbling at the hands of Penn State, the Tigers’ offensive line was again brought under the microscope.
What to make of Auburn’s ‘lack of focus’ in biggest game yet this season
The stage was set last weekend for a memorable nonconference showdown with Penn State—an Orange Out, a high-profile matchup on a national stage and an opportunity to exact some payback after last season’s loss in Happy Valley. Instead, it was an afternoon Auburn would much rather forget, a...
Terry Bowden: ‘You could be 10-0 at Auburn and save your career, but you haven’t saved your job’
On a day when the college football vultures were circling Auburn to get a whiff of Bryan Harsin news, Terry Bowden - now the coach at Louisiana Monroe - was licking his wounds after a 63-7 loss to Alabama when he made a reference to the Tigers. The comment was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn drops in ESPN College Football Power Index after Penn State Loss
Auburn starts its SEC schedule this Saturday (11 am CT) coming off an embarrassing 41-12 loss against Big Ten foe Penn State two days ago at Jordan-Hare. Byran Harsin’s squad dropped 11 spots on the ESPN College Football Power Index after the defeat in the rematch against the Nittany Lions.
Does Charles Barkley want to be Auburn’s next AD? ‘They can’t afford me’
Don’t expect Charles Barkley to be Auburn’s next athletics director. The Auburn legend and basketball Hall of Famer was asked, semiseriously, Monday morning if he planned to throw his name into consideration for Auburn’s open athletics director position. Barkley, of course, answered as only he could. “They...
Bryan Harsin addresses job security after Auburn blown out by Penn State
Bryan Harsin entered the season on the hot seat, and his first loss of Year 2 did nothing to cool those temperatures. Auburn’s 41-12 loss to No. 22 Penn State on Saturday night turned up the heat on the Tigers’ second-year coach. Auburn was outclassed against its Big Ten visitors and handed its worst loss at Jordan-Hare Stadium since a 38-0 shutout against Georgia during the disastrous 2012 campaign.
Auburn debated playing Zach Calzada at quarterback during blowout loss to Penn State
Auburn has rotated two quarterbacks throughout the season, and during the team’s blowout loss to Penn State on Saturday night, Bryan Harsin almost called on a third. With T.J. Finley benched early in the second half and Auburn’s offense struggling to generate any sort of consistency against Penn State, Harsin considered turning to Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada to take the reins of the offense but ultimately chose to stick with Robby Ashford for the remainder of the game. It would have been Calzada’s first appearance for Auburn after transferring to the program in January and finishing third in the Tigers’ offseason quarterback competition.
RELATED PEOPLE
Paul Finebaum on potential Auburn coaching search: ‘Those in power ... are already making contact’
Paul Finebaum doubled down on his Sunday comments about Auburn football, saying Monday “those in power - outside the official Auburn scene - are already making contact” with potential replacements for coach Bryan Harsin. Auburn is coming off a 41-12 loss to Penn State and talk of coaching...
Grading Auburn’s 41-12 loss to Penn State
Auburn’s tune-ups to open the 2022 campaign were uneven but serviceable. The Tigers’ first real test of the season, though, was a failing effort. Auburn was eviscerated by Penn State, 41-12, on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It snapped a 17-game home winning streak against nonconference opponents, and it wound up as Auburn’s worst loss at Jordan-Hare Stadium in a decade.
What Bryan Harsin said about Auburn’s 41-12 loss to Penn State
Auburn was handed its worst home loss since the infamous 2012 season in what was supposed to be the program’s biggest nonconference game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in six year. Auburn fell to Penn State, 41-12, on Saturday afternoon. The Nittany Lions swept the home-and-home series, which started with a 28-20 win last season in State College, Penn.
Former Auburn guard going to NBA training camp
Former Auburn guard Sharife Cooper will go to training camp with the Cleveland Cavaliers later this month. While the NBA team has not announced the signing, after the Athletic reported the news on Monday, Cooper tweeted: “Let’s work. #cavs” accompanied by the praying-hands emoji. Cooper had been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Paul Finebaum on Auburn: ‘The next coach will understand the SEC, unlike Bryan Harsin’
It’s not a question of if but when, according to Paul Finebaum. The SEC Network analyst was talking, of course, about the future status of Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin, who just saw his Tigers lose to Penn State 41-12. “By tomorrow, on our show and across the country,...
Jaylen Epps, Central-Phenix City roll past Jeff Davis, await national power IMG next week
Jaylen Epps threw four touchdown passes Saturday afternoon as Class 7A No. 4 Central-Phenix City rolled past Jeff Davis 49-16 in Montgomery. The Red Devils (4-1 overall, 3-1 Region 2) led 35-0 at the half and cruised to the win. Epps was 9-of-16 overall for 137 yards. His TD passes...
New Chick-fil-A to open in Prattville
Chick-fil-A will open its new North Prattville location on Thursday. Located at 2021 Fairview Ave., Chick-fil-A North Prattville will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. It is the ninth Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Montgomery area. The restaurant is expected to...
Alabama police share photos of, well, your worst nightmare
A police officer never knows what they will encounter in the course of their day. Proof? Check out the Facebook post from the Eufaula Police Department that shows just about everyone’s worst nightmare. Officers recently shared a photo of a call they received to help remove a large snake...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Capital murder suspect sought in early-morning Auburn killing
An early-morning shooting in Auburn left a man dead, and now police are searching for his accused killer. The shooting happened at 12:05 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South College Street. Police arriving on the scene found the 32-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds. First responders provided medical...
23-year-old dead from gunshot wound to the head in Sylacauga; witnesses sought
A midday shooting Sunday in Sylacauga left a young man dead, and police are asking for witnesses to come forward. Police responded at 12:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired on Wood Street. Once on the scene, they found a grey Dodge Challenger in the roadway. De’Anthony Latrell “Zip”...
Plane lands on Highway 280, shuts down one lane of traffic
Update 7:19 p.m.: The plane has been removed from the highway and traffic has been reopened, authorities say. Original story: A plane landed Monday evening on Highway 280 in Lee County, shutting down one lane of traffic, authorities said. No injuries were reported when the plane landed safely, blocking the...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
194K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0