Auburn, AL

AL.com

Bryan Harsin hesitates to name a starting QB for the Missouri game

Before the season, T.J. Finley won the Auburn (2-0, 0-0 SEC) starting quarterback competition over Robby Ashford, Zac Calzada, and freshman Holden Geriner. Ashford was the backup and saw lots of action during Auburn’s wins (Mercer and San Jose State) and last week’s 41-12 loss against Penn State at Jordan-Hare.
AL.com

Bryan Harsin addresses job security after Auburn blown out by Penn State

Bryan Harsin entered the season on the hot seat, and his first loss of Year 2 did nothing to cool those temperatures. Auburn’s 41-12 loss to No. 22 Penn State on Saturday night turned up the heat on the Tigers’ second-year coach. Auburn was outclassed against its Big Ten visitors and handed its worst loss at Jordan-Hare Stadium since a 38-0 shutout against Georgia during the disastrous 2012 campaign.
AL.com

Auburn debated playing Zach Calzada at quarterback during blowout loss to Penn State

Auburn has rotated two quarterbacks throughout the season, and during the team’s blowout loss to Penn State on Saturday night, Bryan Harsin almost called on a third. With T.J. Finley benched early in the second half and Auburn’s offense struggling to generate any sort of consistency against Penn State, Harsin considered turning to Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada to take the reins of the offense but ultimately chose to stick with Robby Ashford for the remainder of the game. It would have been Calzada’s first appearance for Auburn after transferring to the program in January and finishing third in the Tigers’ offseason quarterback competition.
AL.com

Grading Auburn’s 41-12 loss to Penn State

Auburn’s tune-ups to open the 2022 campaign were uneven but serviceable. The Tigers’ first real test of the season, though, was a failing effort. Auburn was eviscerated by Penn State, 41-12, on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It snapped a 17-game home winning streak against nonconference opponents, and it wound up as Auburn’s worst loss at Jordan-Hare Stadium in a decade.
AL.com

What Bryan Harsin said about Auburn’s 41-12 loss to Penn State

Auburn was handed its worst home loss since the infamous 2012 season in what was supposed to be the program’s biggest nonconference game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in six year. Auburn fell to Penn State, 41-12, on Saturday afternoon. The Nittany Lions swept the home-and-home series, which started with a 28-20 win last season in State College, Penn.
AL.com

Former Auburn guard going to NBA training camp

Former Auburn guard Sharife Cooper will go to training camp with the Cleveland Cavaliers later this month. While the NBA team has not announced the signing, after the Athletic reported the news on Monday, Cooper tweeted: “Let’s work. #cavs” accompanied by the praying-hands emoji. Cooper had been...
AL.com

New Chick-fil-A to open in Prattville

Chick-fil-A will open its new North Prattville location on Thursday. Located at 2021 Fairview Ave., Chick-fil-A North Prattville will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. It is the ninth Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Montgomery area. The restaurant is expected to...
AL.com

Alabama police share photos of, well, your worst nightmare

A police officer never knows what they will encounter in the course of their day. Proof? Check out the Facebook post from the Eufaula Police Department that shows just about everyone’s worst nightmare. Officers recently shared a photo of a call they received to help remove a large snake...
AL.com

Capital murder suspect sought in early-morning Auburn killing

An early-morning shooting in Auburn left a man dead, and now police are searching for his accused killer. The shooting happened at 12:05 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South College Street. Police arriving on the scene found the 32-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds. First responders provided medical...
AL.com

Plane lands on Highway 280, shuts down one lane of traffic

Update 7:19 p.m.: The plane has been removed from the highway and traffic has been reopened, authorities say. Original story: A plane landed Monday evening on Highway 280 in Lee County, shutting down one lane of traffic, authorities said. No injuries were reported when the plane landed safely, blocking the...
