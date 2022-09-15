Hispanic Heritage Month: Venezuelan-born business owner living American Dream in Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. — Thursday is the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Channel 9 is celebrating Hispanic entrepreneurs in Central Florida.

One Venezuelan business owner in Clermont said she is living the American Dream.

When you walk into Clermont’s Hometown Accents, perfect harmony is what you feel.

It’s an expertly curated and manicured store.

It was all brought about by Gabriela Marin’s passion for art.

Marin came over to Florida at 12 years old, and after years of working in sales, her husband shocked her with the opportunity she had always wanted.

Then, COVID-19 hit.

