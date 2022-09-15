ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

Comments / 0

Related
utv44.com

Foley spending $52M on infrastructure improvements amid growth

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Foley is one of the fastest growing municipalities in Baldwin County and the city now has plans to spend millions of dollars on infrastructure improvements to deal with impacts from that growth. The city of Foley has seen a surge in new residents, as well...
FOLEY, AL
utv44.com

Plans leak for proposed Mobile County Park

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Draft Conceptual plans for a new park in the Downtown Mobile area were leaked online Friday. The park, named Lewis Landing, was originally approved by the Mobile County Commission as part of the Mobile County Park Initiative Project in July 2021. Mobile County officials declined...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Sales Taxes#Conlon Properties
AL.com

Bay Minette PD: 18-year-old tried to bring gun into Baldwin County, Blount High School football game

An 18-year-old from Mobile is in jail after allegedly trying to bring a loaded gun into a football game Friday night in Baldwin County. According to information provided by Bay Minette Police Chief Al Tolbert, the incident took place during a Friday night game in which Baldwin County High School in Bay Minette hosted Mobile’s Blount High School.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Lead found in soil where Mobile plans to develop public park

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Brookley Air Force Base once served as a repair and salvage site for military planes. There were also seven shooting ranges on the base. One of them, the central pistol range, was located where Mobile will develop Brookley on the Bay Park. "Most ammunition, at...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Family members provide update on Mobile store owner shot in robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News has received an update on a victim shot during a robbery. According to Mobile Police, 69-year-old Grover Stewart was shot in the back when two teenagers tried to rob him at Mother’s Finest Convenience Store. 19-year-old Jalunnie Bradley and a 16-year-old boy were...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Police: Milton homeowner shoots suspicious person who charged at him

MILTON, Fla. -- A Milton homeowner shot a suspicious person Sunday night who charged at him in his backyard, according to Milton Police. The police department says the incident happened around 6:50 p.m. in the 5500 block of Dogwood Drive. Officers were called to the area for a suspicious person complaint.
MILTON, FL
gulfshores.com

10 Sports Bars and Game Day Restaurants

With multiple matches going on simultaneously, deciding which one to watch can be tricky. Thankfully, you can catch them all at Flora-Bama Ole River Grill in Perdido Key, FL, thanks to their 40 TVs. You can grab tempting frozen drinks and fresh Gulf seafood at this open-air waterfront restaurant. There’s...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

15-year-old stabbed at Mobile apartment complex: Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a stabbing at an apartment complex that left a 15-year-old in the hospital. Officials said officers were called to Summer Place Apartments on Sept. 18 after receiving reports of someone being stabbed. Officers found two people when they arrived, the victim and a […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Daphne passes medical marijuana resolution

UPDATE (7:24 p.m.): The Daphne City council approved the medical marijuana resolution. DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Daphne is taking a big step Monday night as the state of Alabama closes in on the October application deadline for business owners wanting to sell medical marijuana. The City of Loxley and the City of […]
DAPHNE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
194K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy