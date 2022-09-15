Read full article on original website
Foley spending $52M on infrastructure improvements amid growth
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Foley is one of the fastest growing municipalities in Baldwin County and the city now has plans to spend millions of dollars on infrastructure improvements to deal with impacts from that growth. The city of Foley has seen a surge in new residents, as well...
Brookley by the Bay: Mobile begins collecting dreams for park property
“I love the turnout,” Mobile official Shonnda Smith said on the evening of Sept. 13 at a public meeting on the future of the property known colloquially as Brookley by the Bay. “This is the biggest turnout for a community engagement for a park.”. Smith, deputy director of...
Plans leak for proposed Mobile County Park
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Draft Conceptual plans for a new park in the Downtown Mobile area were leaked online Friday. The park, named Lewis Landing, was originally approved by the Mobile County Commission as part of the Mobile County Park Initiative Project in July 2021. Mobile County officials declined...
Alabama man allegedly breaks into CBD store while possessing marijuana
A Mobile man was arrested Monday for allegedly possessing marijuana at the time he broke into a CBD store. Jon-Claude Kidd, 37, of 556-1/2 Hickory St., was arrested around 8:32 a.m. at Canna Bama, 558 St. Francis St., after authorities responded to a burglary alarm at the business. Upon arrival,...
Woman accused of setting Circle K employee on fire will not stand trial
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The woman accused of setting a Circle K employee on fire will not stand trial, according to court records. Following a psychological evaluation, Betty McFadden, 30, was deemed mentally unable to stand trial. McFadden was charged with attempted murder after one woman was set on fire in March of 2022. […]
Weeklong auction held for former Mobile movie theater, auctioneers warn of mold
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The old Hollywood Theaters 18 building is being auctioned off in an online bid that ends Friday, Sept. 23. In addition to selling the former movie theater, items inside it are also being sold off. Buyers are warned that mold was found inside the entire building, which may cause “breathing issues […]
Bay Minette PD: 18-year-old tried to bring gun into Baldwin County, Blount High School football game
An 18-year-old from Mobile is in jail after allegedly trying to bring a loaded gun into a football game Friday night in Baldwin County. According to information provided by Bay Minette Police Chief Al Tolbert, the incident took place during a Friday night game in which Baldwin County High School in Bay Minette hosted Mobile’s Blount High School.
Lead found in soil where Mobile plans to develop public park
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Brookley Air Force Base once served as a repair and salvage site for military planes. There were also seven shooting ranges on the base. One of them, the central pistol range, was located where Mobile will develop Brookley on the Bay Park. "Most ammunition, at...
Admitted Mobile killer got sweetheart deal; now he faces 20 years on probation revocation
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The triggerman in a 2015 murder-for-hire plot is back in jail. Adam Miller took a plea deal from Mobile County prosecutors in 2019, admitting that he fatally shot Ke’lei Morris and agreeing to testify against co-defendant Steven Mason in exchange for a split 20-year sentence that included three years behind bars and probation.
Prichard Housing Authority to hold counseling event on home ownership
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — On October 1, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, The Housing Authority of the City of Prichard, and our Homeownership Community Partner experts, will be hosting a Housing Counseling Day and Open House. The event will be held at The William Bill Clark Family...
Family members provide update on Mobile store owner shot in robbery
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News has received an update on a victim shot during a robbery. According to Mobile Police, 69-year-old Grover Stewart was shot in the back when two teenagers tried to rob him at Mother’s Finest Convenience Store. 19-year-old Jalunnie Bradley and a 16-year-old boy were...
Mobile convenience store shooting suspects were ‘regulars’ according to victim’s family
A Mobile Firefighter learns over the department's emergency radio that her brother had been shot at their family business.
Alabama man survives being shot in forehead outside sports bar, suspect charged with assault
A Foley man faces a felony charge of assault after allegedly shooting another man in the forehead during an altercation outside a sports bar early Saturday. Terrance A. Hayes, 36, was arrested on Sunday and charged with 1st degree assault and felon in possession of a firearm after allegedly shooting 48-year-old Gary Patterson of Foley.
Police: Milton homeowner shoots suspicious person who charged at him
MILTON, Fla. -- A Milton homeowner shot a suspicious person Sunday night who charged at him in his backyard, according to Milton Police. The police department says the incident happened around 6:50 p.m. in the 5500 block of Dogwood Drive. Officers were called to the area for a suspicious person complaint.
10 Sports Bars and Game Day Restaurants
With multiple matches going on simultaneously, deciding which one to watch can be tricky. Thankfully, you can catch them all at Flora-Bama Ole River Grill in Perdido Key, FL, thanks to their 40 TVs. You can grab tempting frozen drinks and fresh Gulf seafood at this open-air waterfront restaurant. There’s...
15-year-old stabbed at Mobile apartment complex: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a stabbing at an apartment complex that left a 15-year-old in the hospital. Officials said officers were called to Summer Place Apartments on Sept. 18 after receiving reports of someone being stabbed. Officers found two people when they arrived, the victim and a […]
Daphne passes medical marijuana resolution
UPDATE (7:24 p.m.): The Daphne City council approved the medical marijuana resolution. DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Daphne is taking a big step Monday night as the state of Alabama closes in on the October application deadline for business owners wanting to sell medical marijuana. The City of Loxley and the City of […]
Former head of Mobile Co. COVID-19 response team arrested after police chase
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former Mobile County Health Department employee was arrested after Mobile Police said he led officers on a chase following a crash. Scott Chavers, 54, was arrested Thursday, Sept. 15 after officers stopped a vehicle at Westbound I-10 near Virginia Street. Officers believed the vehicle was involved in a crash that […]
Funding paused for Pensacola homeless camp, funds possibly misused
A Pensacola homeless camp is not getting funding from the city temporarily after allegations of financial mismanagement.
