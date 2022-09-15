BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP ), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced its participation in the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference on September 22. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920006046/en/ Terran Orbital to Present at Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference (Image Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)

ECONOMY ・ 12 MINUTES AGO