"They just need time together," HC Brian Kelly on the status of the team.
LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly spoke with the media on Thursday. Kelly talked about learning the identity of the team more each week, but it is all about practice and good habits. The Tigers have gained good communication along the front five. Kelly talked about Mississippi State's ability to run...
See how LSU's Gymnastics team is flipping into their next season
Head coach Jay Clark and the LSU Gymnastics team started official practices this week and they have been becoming stronger mentally and physically for their upcoming season in January. “I think this team is hungry," Clark said. "I think this team has some leaders who have been chomping at the...
LSU vs. Mississippi State odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions
LSU and Mississippi State come back to Death Valley for both teams' SEC opener on Saturday in college football's Week 3 action. Both teams are coming off statement wins, of sorts: for LSU, a 65-17 thrashing of Southern in Brian Kelly's home debut; and for MSU, a 39-17 road win on the road at ...
How to watch LSU vs. Mississippi State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The LSU Tigers may be playing at home again Saturday, but the experts are forecasting a three-point defeat. LSU and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Tiger Stadium. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
Assistant Sports Director | Adam Guttuso
Mass Communication with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism. Favorite Memory with Tiger TV? My favorite memory is covering Saints training camp. As a native of the New Orleans area, it was a great experience to cover the team I grew up watching alongside the local reporters I look up to.
LSU student found dead overnight
An LSU student was found shot to death inside a car early Friday morning. According to BRPD, the victim was 21-year-old Allison Rice. She was found between I-110 and Park Boulevard on Government Street around 2:19 a.m. Rice was a marketing senior at LSU. “The LSU community is saddened to...
LSU student uses social media to propose removing historical murals
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Hundreds of students walk the halls of Allen Hall at Louisiana State University every day, but for some, it’s an uncomfortable commute to their next class. Just above the brick walls are the Allen Hall Murals, painted by LSU art students during the...
Getting into the swing of fall ball and football starting SEC play
LSU football will begin SEC play this Saturday as they will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs at home. Players like Junior CB Mekhi Garner believe that the Tigers are well prepared for Saturday, and this is a good chance to show how dominant the team is collectively. The 2023 LSU Baseball schedule was released Wednesday with 30 of the 56 games being SEC opponents. Fall practice for baseball will begin Friday, October 7. For the latest on all LSU sports, follow Tiger TV on social media @lsutigertv.
Video: Fredo Bang “Bee Crazy”
Fredo Bang goes loco with the flow on his new single and video, “Bee Crazy”. Courtesy of Shot By Jolo, the Baton Rouge rapper doesn’t hold back on his opps as he raps “I can’t wait to see him / Tell a bitch bet you a stop from my lil’ block my niggas can’t wait to do you in / I let the choppa mute a bitch when they start making noise / He talkin’ gangsta on the net he only killing blogs.”
'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond
Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
Killing of LSU student Allison Rice leaves family, friends in shock: 'You can never get over that'
When Allison Rice began her job as a bartender at the The Shed BBQ on Burbank Drive three months ago, her charisma and bubbly personality charmed both coworkers and customers alike. Set to graduate from LSU in May, the 21-year-old marketing major from Geismar was endlessly creative and loved to...
LSU Student Killed In Government St. Shooting
The victim of a fatal shooting in Baton Rouge early Friday morning is identified as an LSU student. Officials say Allison Rice, 21, was found dead inside of her car on Government Street at around 2 a.m. Police said there were multiple bullet holes in Rice's vehicle. An investigation is...
St. Augustine stuns Zachary to end a 17-game winning streak. 'It is a statement game.'
Wide receiver Karaaz Johnson hauled in a 43-yard touchdown pass from Amare’ Cooper with just under six minutes remaining in the game to give St. Augustine the lead and the Purple Knights held on for a stunning 24-20 comeback win over the Zachary Broncos on Friday night in Zachary.
Video shows Curtis football player plowing into referee
According to John Curtis Patriots head coach J. T. Curtis, the official report filed by the referee said the collision was a complete accident.
What Reproductive Rights remain with the overturn of Roe v. Wade
With the overturn of Roe V. Wade, Louisiana college students are left unaware of what reproductive rights remain. Find what options still exist for students on campus. Welcome to LSU Tiger TV: The Official TV Station of LSU. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @lsutigertv. Check us out on...
Arlington Football Showdown highlights growth of HBCUs in North Texas
ARLINGTON, Texas - The city of Arlington will be the backdrop for a showdown of the Texas Southern University and Southern University football teams. Alumni of the HBCU's will hold a number of events in and around North Texas. "It's been a lot of excitement. We have a whole committee...
In return to Louisiana, Jonathan Shelley tapped to lead News at WBRZ, WBRZ Plus in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - WBRZ has named Jonathan Shelley its Director of News. Shelley was appointed to oversee the station's news operations from a similar job in the Midwest. Shelley is returning to Louisiana, where his sons were born and where he and his wife have family. In Louisiana, Shelley was...
2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 3
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s now the third week of high school football in south Louisiana, as teams continue to try to improve with district play around the corner.
In a 'family environment' between Madison Prep at Scotlandville, one team was dominant
A friendly neighborhood football rivalry, held Friday night in Scotlandville, carried a little extra intrigue this time around. First, the game between Madison Prep and Scotlandville was christened the Inaugural North Baton Rouge Classic. Second, it was a meeting between the 6-3A Chargers’ coach, Landry Williams, and his former defensive coordinator Ryan Cook, in his first season as head coach of the 4-5A Hornets.
Four Downs: Check out these fast facts ahead of Friday's Week 3 football schedule
Zachary coach David Brewerton took time to praise John Curtis coach J.T. Curtis as a role model and for his record-setting career last week. Now Zachary hosts another legendary New Orleans program in St. Augustine. The chance to face Curtis’ veer option attack and then the spread-based Purple Knights adds playoff primers to the history lesson.
