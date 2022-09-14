ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

tigertv.tv

See how LSU's Gymnastics team is flipping into their next season

Head coach Jay Clark and the LSU Gymnastics team started official practices this week and they have been becoming stronger mentally and physically for their upcoming season in January. “I think this team is hungry," Clark said. "I think this team has some leaders who have been chomping at the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
tigertv.tv

Assistant Sports Director | Adam Guttuso

Mass Communication with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism. Favorite Memory with Tiger TV? My favorite memory is covering Saints training camp. As a native of the New Orleans area, it was a great experience to cover the team I grew up watching alongside the local reporters I look up to.
MANDEVILLE, LA
tigertv.tv

LSU student found dead overnight

An LSU student was found shot to death inside a car early Friday morning. According to BRPD, the victim was 21-year-old Allison Rice. She was found between I-110 and Park Boulevard on Government Street around 2:19 a.m. Rice was a marketing senior at LSU. “The LSU community is saddened to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigertv.tv

Getting into the swing of fall ball and football starting SEC play

LSU football will begin SEC play this Saturday as they will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs at home. Players like Junior CB Mekhi Garner believe that the Tigers are well prepared for Saturday, and this is a good chance to show how dominant the team is collectively. The 2023 LSU Baseball schedule was released Wednesday with 30 of the 56 games being SEC opponents. Fall practice for baseball will begin Friday, October 7. For the latest on all LSU sports, follow Tiger TV on social media @lsutigertv.
BATON ROUGE, LA
rapradar.com

Video: Fredo Bang “Bee Crazy”

Fredo Bang goes loco with the flow on his new single and video, “Bee Crazy”. Courtesy of Shot By Jolo, the Baton Rouge rapper doesn’t hold back on his opps as he raps “I can’t wait to see him / Tell a bitch bet you a stop from my lil’ block my niggas can’t wait to do you in / I let the choppa mute a bitch when they start making noise / He talkin’ gangsta on the net he only killing blogs.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond

Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

LSU Student Killed In Government St. Shooting

The victim of a fatal shooting in Baton Rouge early Friday morning is identified as an LSU student. Officials say Allison Rice, 21, was found dead inside of her car on Government Street at around 2 a.m. Police said there were multiple bullet holes in Rice's vehicle. An investigation is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigertv.tv

What Reproductive Rights remain with the overturn of Roe v. Wade

With the overturn of Roe V. Wade, Louisiana college students are left unaware of what reproductive rights remain. Find what options still exist for students on campus. Welcome to LSU Tiger TV: The Official TV Station of LSU. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @lsutigertv. Check us out on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

In a 'family environment' between Madison Prep at Scotlandville, one team was dominant

A friendly neighborhood football rivalry, held Friday night in Scotlandville, carried a little extra intrigue this time around. First, the game between Madison Prep and Scotlandville was christened the Inaugural North Baton Rouge Classic. Second, it was a meeting between the 6-3A Chargers’ coach, Landry Williams, and his former defensive coordinator Ryan Cook, in his first season as head coach of the 4-5A Hornets.
theadvocate.com

Four Downs: Check out these fast facts ahead of Friday's Week 3 football schedule

Zachary coach David Brewerton took time to praise John Curtis coach J.T. Curtis as a role model and for his record-setting career last week. Now Zachary hosts another legendary New Orleans program in St. Augustine. The chance to face Curtis’ veer option attack and then the spread-based Purple Knights adds playoff primers to the history lesson.
BATON ROUGE, LA

