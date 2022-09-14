Fredo Bang goes loco with the flow on his new single and video, “Bee Crazy”. Courtesy of Shot By Jolo, the Baton Rouge rapper doesn’t hold back on his opps as he raps “I can’t wait to see him / Tell a bitch bet you a stop from my lil’ block my niggas can’t wait to do you in / I let the choppa mute a bitch when they start making noise / He talkin’ gangsta on the net he only killing blogs.”

