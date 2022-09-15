Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WUKY
Lexington mayoral challenger touts affordable housing plan
Kloiber argues, if left unchecked, rising rent and housing costs will push more Lexington workers outside the community, and lead to increased crime and homelessness. The councilman stressed the point at a community forum Wednesday. "We need to make sure that we're incentivizing neighborhoods to stay together and for developments...
WUKY
'A spiritual problem.' Lexington faith leaders attend prayer vigil amid troubling violence trends
Standing beside the Crime Victims Memorial on the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, local Christian, Jewish, and Muslim leaders labeled Lexington's increase in violent crime a "spiritual problem" — and one that demands the collective attention of the community. While some held signs calling for action in specific cases,...
foxlexington.com
Former Lexington police chief reacts to recent gun violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Multiple agencies and organizations are sparking conversations over the recent gun violence in Lexington after the city reaches its 35th homicide for the year. That number is just two shy of the 37 homicides in 2021. Former Lexington Police Chief Anthany Beatty served on...
foxlexington.com
Escaped Lexington inmate back in custody
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington inmate who failed to return to custody after being let out on a pass is back in custody. According to the Fayette County Detention Center, Samantha Lynn Collins was booked back into custody at 9:05 a.m. after not returning to jail at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
k105.com
Local, state, federal law enforcement seize over 2 lbs of methamphetamine in raid of Laurel Co. motel room
Local, state and federal law enforcement officers seized over two pounds of methamphetamine during a raid on a Laurel County motel room. Laurel County Sheriff John Root said a joint investigation involving his office, the 75/80 Drug Interdiction Team, ATF, and Kentucky State Police led authorities to obtain a search warrant for a motel room in southern Laurel County Friday morning at approximately 3:15.
foxlexington.com
Vigil held for 12-year-old Winchester boy in serious condition
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – Members of the Winchester community gathered Monday for a prayer vigil as a young boy is still unresponsive and fighting for his life in a Kentucky hospital. Kameron May, 12, suffered a number of injuries, including multiple skull fractures, a broken vertebrae, and brain...
McKee man arrested after deadly Jackson County shooting
Kentucky State Police have arrested a man in connection to a Sunday shooting in Jackson County.
2 arrested in Laurel County meth bust
Two people were arrested Friday night after a large drug bust in Laurel County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxlexington.com
Lexington Police Department looking for people who want to serve
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department held a hiring event Wednesday in hopes to recruit more officers. The event took place at the department’s training academy. The hiring event discussed everything candidates need to know about the process of becoming a police officer from interviews to the physical fitness tests.
WTVQ
Lexington police looking for help in identifying State Street suspects
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department says it’s looking for help in identifying numerous suspects wanted for questioning in connection to recent criminal activity on State Street. According to investigators, officers responded to the area of State Street and Crescent Avenue on September 10, after large...
WUKY
Fayette Health Department readies clinics for new COVID boosters
Registration for the clinics is now open at the department’s website. The goal is to get as many eligible residents boosted with the new bivalent vaccines as possible. One big question will be how much demand to anticipate. NPR reports most of the people who have been eligible for the first two boosters never got them. And demand has dropped with each new round of shots. But this is the first booster meant to target the original strain and dominant Omicron subvariants.
WKYT 27
Homeowner woken up to crews battling vehicle fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was jolted awake Sunday afternoon when firefighters knocked on his door to tell him his vehicle was on fire. It happened around 4:00 p.m. Sunday along Daniel Court. Firefighters believe the fire started in the engine. No injuries were reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wymt.com
Coroner releases identity of Pike County man killed during flood related cleanup
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday. During the briefing, the Governor released the latest information about ongoing flood relief efforts in several Eastern Kentucky counties. On Tuesday, Beshear announced the 40th flood-related death, this one out of Pike County, marking the first reported death there.
foxlexington.com
Lexington police working with Crime Stoppers to find wanted woman
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A burglary suspect is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington Police recently identified the woman in this photo as 45-year-old Deborah McCollum. Now that she has an active warrant on a burglary charge, the police have reached out to Crime Stoppers for help finding her.
WTVQ
Teenager found shot on Oxford Circle in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say a teenager was found shot around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Oxford Circle. According to officers, the juvenile was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The search continues for a suspect. Investigators say anyone with...
clayconews.com
BIG BUST: Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia and Handgun seized from Nicholasville/Corbin Duo at Motel in southern Laurel County, Kentucky during Joint Drug Investigation
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint drug investigation was conducted between the 75/80 Drug Interdiction Team along with ATF and Kentucky State Police early Friday morning September 16, 2022 at approximately 3:13 AM. As a result of the investigation a search warrant was...
clayconews.com
DOUBLE FATALITY COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 52 IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7,Richmond is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive in Madison County. The initial investigation indicates a 2013 Ford...
foxlexington.com
Lexington grandmother talks about UK Hospital arrests
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two armed men were arrested at UK Hospital Saturday night as victims of a shooting on Georgetown Road were being transported in. Now, the grandmother of the arrested subjects is speaking up, saying there is more to the story. Andre Maxberry pleads for the...
k105.com
KSP looking for armed, dangerous felon in connection with body being found in burned building
Kentucky State Police is searching for an armed and dangerous felon in connection with a body being found in a burned building in Lee County. The skeletal remains of 52-year-old Tamika L. McDaniel, of Beattyville, were found in the burned building on Hwy 52 on September 6. State police are...
foxlexington.com
Van ignites on Nicholasville Road, leads to both lanes shut down
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Both lanes on Nicholasville Road were shut down on Sunday after a vehicle caught on fire. At around 11 a.m., FOX 56 was told both lanes of Nicholasville Road were closed down after a woman’s van caught on fire. The woman told FOX...
Comments / 0