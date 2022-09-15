Read full article on original website
This New Jersey Town Has Been Named One Of The Friendliest In America
To say that New Jersey is well known nationally for our friendliness would be, quite frankly, a bit of an overstatement, but that doesn't mean we're not home to one of the friendliest small towns in the nation. It turns out that a state that has a well-known, and frankly...
Gorgeous! It’s New Jersey’s Oldest State Park and It’s Just a Day Trip Away
I love visiting parks here in New Jersey. We have fantastic local, county, and state parks here in the Garden State. We also have 12 national parks that you can enjoy. Crossroads of the American Revolution National Heritage Area. Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route National Historic Trail. Thomas Edison National Historical Park.
Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey
It’s not the first time I heard of this, but Jersey subreddit user Substantial_Day_2967 had some more fun with the concept. They posted a request to “Tell me you’re from New Jersey without actually telling me you’re from New Jersey.” A clever way of saying give me something usually only someone from New Jersey would get.
Crowned Best Breakfast Sandwich In New Jersey For Second Year In A Row!
There are sandwiches, and then there are sandwiches. In Jersey, we have plenty of places that offer large portions but when we're crowning the best, we need to be clear, we're not just talking about the sheer size of the food. We're talking about the uniqueness, quality, and craftsmanship of the overall sandwich. Yes, size does matter but it’s only half the battle.
Abortion, political party connect to gender pay gap, report finds — see NJ’s numbers
Women make more in New Jersey than women in most other states, but that number is still far below the annual pay earned by men in the Garden State, according to a new analysis. Using full-time wage data from the 2020 census, personal finance technology company MoneyGeek found that women's...
Two Brilliant Minds, Which Came First in New Jersey Einstein or Edison?
Two of the most important minds in recent history both had ties to New Jersey. These two men changed the world and both did it with their intelligence. Two geniuses that impacted the world greatly in the last 100 years, but which made their impact first here in New Jersey?
The Absolute Best Lobster Roll In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed
If you are looking for the freshest, most delicious seafood restaurants in the nation, then New Jersey is a great place to be, and now the Garden State restaurant with the best lobster roll has been revealed. There are amazing seafood restaurants all over the state of New Jersey. You...
Things everyone from New Jersey misses when they go out of state
As I’m writing this, I’m preparing to go on a trip out of the Garden State for a few days. Not long, but just enough to miss the good ol’ dirty Jerz. A few days away really puts into perspective what’s so great about New Jersey, other states just don’t function the way we do.
Why September in NJ is the best time at the Shore
This past weekend was officially the last weekend of summer. We managed to catch a few hours on the beach and enjoy the surf. It's less than a 50-minute drive for me to get to the beach in Atlantic City/Ventnor, so I like getting down there as much as possible any time of year.
Watch Out, Hikers! This Might Be You With Mountain Lions On Local NJ Trails
We've been hearing an awful lot about mountain lions lurking around South Jersey lately. More and more people have been opening up about their own personal encounters with cougars in and around the South Jersey area. Apparently, it's not as much of a rarity as we thought. It's common knowledge that bobcats are on the prowl here in the Garden State, but bobcats and cougars (a.k.a. mountain lions) are two completely different animals. They're literally a different species, so don't mistake one for the other.
New Jersey’s Newest Food Challenge Is Absolutely Epic, And Looks Delicious
There's something special about watching a person eat two or three times their body weight in a short period of time. Or it's disgusting, either way, I can't stop watching. Joey Chestnut is one of the most well-known competitive eaters, he's the guy who eats an insane amount of Nathans hotdogs every Fourth of July at Coney Island.
Cideries in NJ: Where to find farm-fresh hard cider (it’s gluten free, too)
Somewhere between beer and wine is an alcohol option that seems perfectly suited for fall: hard cider. New Jersey's alcoholic cider scene started to gain steam during the COVID-19 pandemic, and there are now a handful of brewers up and down the Garden State who collectively market a wide variety of unique, appealing flavors.
Think you can’t recycle it in NJ? TerraCycle Home begs to differ
TRENTON — Headquartered in New Jersey's capital city, TerraCycle has brought its mission of trying to recycle the unrecyclable across the United States and into 20 more countries in the last two decades. But a new initiative has the company thinking small — for now. Founder and CEO...
Charcuterie for football season is a must — Here are NJ‘s 5 best
It’s football season and if that means one thing it’s that the Sunday food spreads are coming. While there is nothing better than a huge board of food to eat while watching football, Sundays are also lazy days and I’m not always in the mood to create a masterpiece.
NJ weather: Two nice late summer days, then a big cooldown
We are still eyeing Thursday as a big weather transition day for New Jersey. That is quite appropriate, since Thursday is the first day of fall. (The autumnal equinox will occur at 9:04 p.m.) Before the transition, our weather looks great. Temperatures and humidity levels will scale back from Monday's...
10 important musicians you didn’t know were from New Jersey
We know that so many famous people got their start in New Jersey. Being so close to New York City, Jersey is a perfect incubator for actors who can run in and out of New York City, auditioning for films, TV and Broadway shows. And of course, everybody knows the...
If Your Fingernails Have This, Call The Doctor
How many of us get our nails done? Oh that's right we are in Jersey, so pretty much every single woman reading this post. Here is the problem, when we get our nails done we cover them up. By not seeing the naked nail, we are missing big signs when it comes to our health.
You Can Face Jail Time For Cursing In This New Jersey Town
If you’ve done some research, New Jersey has some pretty crazy laws that I’m sure you didn’t know existed. I’ve heard that you can’t eat pickles on a Sunday in Trenton and that it’s illegal in some towns to slurp your soup, but I think I’ve found another law that takes the cake as New Jersey’s most random law.
Many New Jersey residents to receive $500
photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you having a challenging time as the cost of basically everything has risen dramatically? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.
These 5 Apple Picking Places Are the Best in New Jersey
I'm a huge fan of summer but when it comes to fall I love apple picking. These 5 apple orchards are mentioned by listeners and family members that have been to these orchards and had a blast. Every year our neighbors and friends make a point to set a date...
