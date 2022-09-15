Read full article on original website
James ‘Jim’ H. Dreger
May 8, 1945 - Sept. 15, 2022. James “Jim” H. Dreger of Waukesha died at Waukesha Memorial Hospital lovingly surrounded by his family on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the age of 77. He was born in Waukesha on May 8, 1945, the son of Harold and Bernice (nee Buchholtz) Dreger.
Betty Ann Wagner (nee Doering)
Betty Ann Wagner (nee Doering) Born Elizabeth Ann Doering on August 9, 1930, in Markesan, Betty passed peacefully Friday, September 16, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; parents Neva (Johnson) and William Doering; and her brother Roger and his wife, Orlu. Betty is survived by her...
Joel S. Hackert, 65
Joel S. Hackert peacefully passed away on August 5, 2022 at Kathy’s Hospice in West Bend, WI at the age of 65. Joel was born on April 7, 1957 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Ronald Hackert and Audrey (nee Heberer) Hackert. Joel spent many years as an employee at International Paper in Cedarburg, WI and at UWM-Washington County in West Bend, WI. Joel had a wide variety of hobbies and interests. Aside from enjoying and loving to play chess, he was also a big fan of the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers — he never missed watching their games.
Steven Lichtenwalner
Steven Lichtenwalner found peace on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the age of 69. He was the beloved husband of Linda Lichtenwalner (nee VanderWyst) for 49 years; loving father of Joyce (Jason) Kurucz, Richard (Jessica) Lichtenwalner and Mary (Randy) Warfel. He was devoted grandpa to Elizabeth, Grace and Dakota Kurucz, Isabel and Lukas Lichtenwalner and Callie, Landon and Lydia Warfel. He was brother to Linda (Jim) Christy and Joyce (Ray) Addonizio.
Dean P. Kirschenstein
Dean P. Kirschenstein, 61, of Fond du Lac, died on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born on October 31, 1960, in West Bend, the son of William J. and Virginia M. Krug Kirschenstein. He was a graduate of West Bend East, Class of 1979. Dean worked as a bus driver for ARC Fond du Lac, which he enjoyed very much. He was an active member of St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church and enjoyed going to worship and Bible class. Dean loved going to the Milwaukee County Zoo and playing video games.
Kenneth ‘Ken’ Norman Hansen
Aug. 13, 1938 - Sept. 16, 2022. Kenneth ‘Ken’ Norman Hansen, age 84, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home in Waukesha. He was born August 13, 1938, in Covington, Mich., to Norman and Elma (Kemppainen) Hansen. He graduated from L’Anse High School in 1956. On...
Thomas Edward Aul
Thomas Edward Aul, Esq., a devoted follower of Christ, died September 11, 2022, at the age of 78. Tom was born in Appleton, the son of Melvin and Rosemary Aul. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Donald Brown. Tom graduated from Sacred Heart School, Wilson...
A mainstay of the community
GRAFTON - K Komfort Heating & Cooling was ready to celebrate its 15th anniversary this week, but a high school band added a twist to its plans. K Komfort, based in Grafton, invites its employees and their families to a Milwaukee Brewers game each summer for a day of tailgating and baseball. Originally anticipating to commemorate its exact anniversary on Aug. 29, the company saw a unique opportunity to both celebrate the occasion early and assist a high school band in need.
A good day on the links
WEST BEND — Getting in a round of golf always makes for a good day. When that round of golf will benefit nonprofits in four counties, that’s a really good day. The first event of the day was the annual golf outing at West Bend Lakes Golf Club hosted by the West Bend Senior Center.
Tenant revealed for new building in downtown Cedarburg
CEDARBURG - A new brick building is being built on Mill Street between Washington and Hanover avenues and people have been wondering for a while what will go in there once it’s finished. Now we know. Katrina and Shawn Wendtland of Grafton will be opening a restaurant called Brunch,...
Langill remembered for love of books, writing, teaching
WAUKESHA — The last chapter is often the hardest to write, according to Ross Langill. Everyone has a different memory of what happened and what was important. For those who knew and loved Ellen Langill of Waukesha, who died on Aug. 16, it was her love of family, community, education, history, writing and teaching that filled her days and her heart.
Saukville company a finalist in Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest
SAUKVILLE — One Ozaukee County company has made it onto the list of the top 100-plus companies making the coolest things in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce — the combined state chamber and manufacturers’ association — announced the finalists last Wednesday for the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The competition is a tradition that highlights the state’s diverse and expanding manufacturing industry — which employs one in six workers in Wisconsin, according to the WMC press release.
Retzer hosts annual Apple Harvest Festival
Hundreds came out on Saturday afternoon to enjoy the Apple Harvest Festival at Retzer Nature Center, S14W28167 Madison St, Waukesha. The family-friendly event, as always, featured many varieties of apples for sale along with children's activities, sweet treats, arts and crafts vendors, nature hikes and the popular Scarecrow Lane with a scavenger hunt.
2022 North Prairie Harvest Fest Parade - 09/18/2022
The village of North Prairie hosted the North Prairie Harvest Festival Parade on Sunday as part of the community's annual harvest festival. The free, family-friendly festival ran Friday-Sunday and includes live music, food and drink, a carnival midway, parade, fireworks, silent auction and more.
Oconomowoc volleyball wins Charger Challenge
MENOMONEE FALLS — The Oconomowoc High School girls volleyball team went undefeated in seven matches to win the Charger Classic on Friday and Saturday at the Milwaukee Sting Center. The Raccoons, who lifted their season record to 22-1, will host Arrowhead in a Classic 8 Conference showdown at 7...
29-year-old Waukesha woman killed trying to cross busy interstate
WAUKESHA — A 29-year-old Waukesha woman was killed on Monday night after she attempted to cross the interstate, Wisconsin Department of Transportation said in a release. At 8 p.m. a trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol Southeast Region responded to a single car-versus-pedestrian fatal crash on Interstate 94 near the city of Pewaukee.
Putting practice tips into action
CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg girls tennis team viewed a North Shore Conference dual meet Tuesday against West Bend East as a perfect opportunity to take lessons from practice and put them into use in competition. The Bulldogs were successful in that venture, securing a 7-0 victory over the Suns...
Johnson to voters: ‘We can’t do this without you’
WAUKESHA — The crowd was happy and well-fed on Sunday at the Republican Party of Waukesha County headquarters for a brat fry and beer. Bruce Harrison was wearing his red Republicans of Waukesha shirt and greeting visitors. “I think these events are phenomenal and there are always upbeat and...
After a stumble, Wolverines back on top
WAUKESHA — To make it back to the top, Waukesha West’s boys soccer team first had to hit the reset button. The Wolverines were arguably coming off their most successful season ever, in which they won the Classic 8 Conference and reached the WIAA Division 2 state tournament for the second straight year and fourth time in program history.
Harvest Fest Classic Car Show
Car and auto enthusiasts can gather to enjoy the annual Classic Car and Tractor Show presented by the North Prairie Harvest Festival. Event runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 18th at Veterans Park. 130 N Harrison St., North Prairie. Visitors can attend a chicken dinner, foods, carnival, car...
