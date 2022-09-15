Woman found dead after Norwalk police called about stabbing

NORWALK, Iowa – Police in Norwalk are getting help from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation in a suspicious death investigation.

The Norwalk Police Department said officers were called out on a potential stabbing at 608 Knoll Drive around 12:30 Thursday morning. When officers arrived, they encountered a man who was detained and later arrested on outstanding unrelated charges. His name has not been released.

During the investigation, officers found the body of a deceased woman inside an apartment. Her name has not been released but police are treating her death as suspicious.

The apartment building was blocked off Thursday morning as investigators worked to gather evidence. Neighbors told WHO 13’s Griffin Wright that they heard a commotion and a loud scream before officers arrived to investigate.

Officials said there is no danger to the public.

More details on the case are expected to be released later Thursday.

