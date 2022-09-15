Read full article on original website
Nicole Byer, Harvey Guillén, Jessica Lowe & Andrew Lewis Caldwell To Star In Comedy Central Movie ‘Cursed Friends’ From Will Arnett
EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Jessica Lowe (Minx), and Andrew Lewis Caldwell (Danger Force) will lead the ensemble cast of Comedy Central’s original movie Cursed Friends from Propagate and Will Arnett’s Electric Avenue. The film premieres on October 8 at 8 p.m ET/PT. The supernatural comedy also stars Joey Fatone, James Austin Johnson, Nikki Glaser, Kathy Griffin, and Nicole Richie, along with Ken Marino and Rob Riggle, with an appearance by Arnett. Written by Aaron Eisenberg and Will Eisenberg, Cursed Friends follows four 30-something childhood friends who wake up on Halloween following a drunken reunion...
Drew Goddard Drama Based On French Series ‘HIP’ Gets ABC Pilot Order
ABC has given a pilot order to a character-based procedural drama from top TV and film writer Drew Goddard (Daredevil, The Martian) and ABC Signature, where Goddard and his Goddard Textiles are based. As Deadline reported exclusively last week, the project, based on TF1’s popular detective series HIP (High Intellectual Potential), had been a frontrunner for an order as part of a fall round of ABC pilot pickups. The network had set an early, mid-October script delivery date deadline for a few projects that were in more advanced stages of development to contend for what I hear are about two or...
