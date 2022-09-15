ABC has given a pilot order to a character-based procedural drama from top TV and film writer Drew Goddard (Daredevil, The Martian) and ABC Signature, where Goddard and his Goddard Textiles are based. As Deadline reported exclusively last week, the project, based on TF1’s popular detective series HIP (High Intellectual Potential), had been a frontrunner for an order as part of a fall round of ABC pilot pickups. The network had set an early, mid-October script delivery date deadline for a few projects that were in more advanced stages of development to contend for what I hear are about two or...

TV SERIES ・ 14 MINUTES AGO