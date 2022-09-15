Read full article on original website
Central Florida is using the new 988 number. Calls are up by 30 percent since last fall
The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline got a new number in July. It’s shorter and much easier to remember and because of that there’s been more calls here in Central Florida. Heart of Florida United Way is in charge of answering calls to the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here in Central Florida.
Rabies season is not over yet in Florida despite waning summer months
The peak of rabies season is winding down, but the Florida Department of Health is urging residents to remain alert as cases continue to pop up. Weeks ago a rabies alert was issued in Volusia County, and now an alert has been issued for Lake County, a reminder that rabies can occur outside the summer months.
Drivers may get money back in their tank during the Florida Gas Tax Holiday
Florida drivers will soon save a bit at the pump. Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law the Florida Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act, which does away with the gas tax for the entire month of October. WMFE’s Talia Blake talked with University of Central Florida’s Institute for...
Central Florida groups hurry up and wait before responding to Hurricane Fiona, welcoming evacuees
Central Florida government, church and nonprofit leaders are poised to boost Hurricane Fiona relief efforts in Puerto Rico and to welcome evacuees should they come to Orlando. Even as Hurricane Fiona’s heavy rain continued to pummel Puerto Rico — and the Dominican Republic — these leaders gathered on a Zoom call Monday to combine efforts and urge patience.
CONVERSATIONS: With fuel costs on the rise, OUC eyes solar to help stabilize electric rates
OUC customers will be paying more for electricity beginning next month. The municipal utility approved a rate increase that for most customers will amount to about $5 to $15 more a month. It’s the third increase this year, and the company is possibly eyeing another come January. WMFE environmental...
Vandals strike at Seminole County Democratic headquarters, three weeks after targeting GOP offices
Graffiti saying “fascists” and a banner saying “Nazis” were discovered outside the Seminole County Democratic Party headquarters in Longwood on Sunday. The incident, which was reported to the Longwood Police Department, resembles vandalism outside the county’s GOP offices three weeks ago. Seminole County Democratic Party...
