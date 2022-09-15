ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tavares, FL

Rabies season is not over yet in Florida despite waning summer months

The peak of rabies season is winding down, but the Florida Department of Health is urging residents to remain alert as cases continue to pop up. Weeks ago a rabies alert was issued in Volusia County, and now an alert has been issued for Lake County, a reminder that rabies can occur outside the summer months.
Central Florida groups hurry up and wait before responding to Hurricane Fiona, welcoming evacuees

Central Florida government, church and nonprofit leaders are poised to boost Hurricane Fiona relief efforts in Puerto Rico and to welcome evacuees should they come to Orlando. Even as Hurricane Fiona’s heavy rain continued to pummel Puerto Rico — and the Dominican Republic — these leaders gathered on a Zoom call Monday to combine efforts and urge patience.
