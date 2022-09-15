ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeton, NJ

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Teenage Boy Missing In South Jersey

A 14-year-old boy has gone missing in Camden County, authorities said. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Zakiye Roldan, was reported missing from the Blackwood section of Gloucester Township, police said. He was last seen at his home. He is black and described as being 5'-05" tall and weighing 140 pounds. He...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Millville, NJ, Man Gets 8 Years in Prison for ‘Ice’

A Cumberland County man has been sentenced to 84 months in prison for possessing and intending to distribute crystal meth. 40-year-old Charles Sistrunk Jr., of Millville, had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of possession with intent to distribute 500 mg or more of a substance containing methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney...
MILLVILLE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cumberland County, NJ
Bridgeton, NJ
Government
City
Bridgeton, NJ
City
Millville, NJ
Cumberland County, NJ
Government
NJ.com

Woman found dead in N.J. condo, authorities say

Authorities are investigating the death of a 65-year-old woman in Old Bridge as a homicide. A family member found Deborah Brown-Hepworth shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday in her home at Bridgepointe Condominiums on Hanna Lane in the Laurence Harbor section of township, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Dulce Maria#City Park#Fbi#Spanish Translation
NJ.com

Virginia woman killed in N.J. Turnpike crash

A Virginia woman was killed early Sunday when the vehicle she was traveling in crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike. The SUV was traveling south near milepost 18.5 in West Deptford Township shortly before 4 a.m. when it left the roadway to the right and struck a guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Daily Voice

PA Woman Struck, Killed In South Jersey: Police

A 36-year-old pedestrian from Pennsylvania was struck and killed in Atlantic County, authorities said. Heather L. Gerevics was crossing Millville Avenue at the intersection of Route 40 in Hamilton at 7:58 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 17, when she was hit, police said. Gerevics, of Washington, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Small plane crash kills 2 people in N.J., authorities say

Two people were killed in a small plane crash Monday afternoon in Cumberland County, authorities said. State Police troopers were called to the crash shortly before 2 p.m. on Parvin Mill Road in Upper Deerfield Township, according to the New Jersey State Police. The single-engine Champion Aeronca 7AC crashed in...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Disney
Daily Voice

Accused Philly Area Dealer Busted In Raid With Stockpile Of Guns, Drugs, Stolen Cars

A suspected Philadelphia area drug dealer is facing multiple charges after being busted with a stockpile of guns, drugs, and stolen cars, authorities said. Joseph “Joey” Scott, of Middletown Township, was charged Thursday, Sept. 15 with several drug and weapons offenses and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on $1 million bail, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

He Thought Gun Was Unloaded — Then He Killed His Friend: Burlington Prosecutor

An 18-year-old man playing with a gun accidentally shot his friend in South Jersey, authorities said. Jah-son Jones, of Pemberton, was at 19-year-old Nasiah Carson's home on South Coles Avenue in Maple Shade, when the two were playing with a handgun that they thought was unloaded, and Jones pointed it at Carson squeezed the trigger around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said.
PEMBERTON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Cool Video Gets You Up Close To Beached Shipwreck In Cumberland County, NJ

You may have never given it too much thought before, but when you actually sit back and think about, certain parts of South Jersey really are creepy. Sure, even the creepiest places in the southern parts of the Garden State hold their beauty, but that doesn't take away from the fact that they give you an eerie feeling when you venture out to explore them. One such place is right in Maurice River Township, Cumberland County.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
210K+
Followers
122K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy