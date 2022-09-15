Read full article on original website
Three years ago, a teen mom took her two children to the playground. Only one returned home.Fatim HemrajBridgeton, NJ
SEEN HIM? Teenage Boy Missing In South Jersey
A 14-year-old boy has gone missing in Camden County, authorities said. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Zakiye Roldan, was reported missing from the Blackwood section of Gloucester Township, police said. He was last seen at his home. He is black and described as being 5'-05" tall and weighing 140 pounds. He...
Family, supporters gather to remember Dulce Alavez 3 years after the N.J. girl disappeared
It’s a tradition no one ever wanted. Each Sept. 16, community members return to Bridgeton City Park in Cumberland County to assemble around a large oak tree dedicated in honor of Dulce Maria Alavez, a 5-year-old girl who disappeared during a family outing to the park on that day in 2019.
Millville, NJ, Man Gets 8 Years in Prison for ‘Ice’
A Cumberland County man has been sentenced to 84 months in prison for possessing and intending to distribute crystal meth. 40-year-old Charles Sistrunk Jr., of Millville, had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of possession with intent to distribute 500 mg or more of a substance containing methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney...
N.J. funeral home placed wrong body in grandmother’s casket, lawsuit says
Family members of an 85-year-old New Jersey woman who died last year have filed suit against the funeral home handling the arrangements, claiming the wrong body was placed in the casket. Josephine Struble, of Sussex County, died Dec. 28, 2021, at a rehabilitation and nursing center in Dover. The next...
N.J. men charged with forged checks, stolen debit cards after traffic stop
Two 25-year-old men from New Jersey were among five arrested in upstate New York last week after being found with multiple forged checks and stolen debit cards when they were pulled over, authorities said. Troopers stopped their car around 2:30 p.m Friday on Interstate 84 in Newburgh for motor vehicle...
Plane crashes in South NJ yard, leaving people 2 dead
UPPER DEERFIELD — Two people were killed Monday afternoon when a small plane crashed into a yard in Cumberland County. The yellow single-engine Champion Aeronca 7AC crashed into a yard on Parvin Mill Road around 2 p.m., according to the FAA. State Police said the pilot and passenger were...
Woman found dead in N.J. condo, authorities say
Authorities are investigating the death of a 65-year-old woman in Old Bridge as a homicide. A family member found Deborah Brown-Hepworth shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday in her home at Bridgepointe Condominiums on Hanna Lane in the Laurence Harbor section of township, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
Graffiti, Trash & Neglect At Atlantic City, NJ Recreation Fields
We have received numerous phone calls about neglect at the various ball fields in Atlantic City. Yesterday, we drove to Sovereign Avenue and the Bay to the iconic Chelsea Little League Field, also known as Pete Pallitto Field and now called The Chelsea Baseball League since 1997. The Chelsea Little...
Man is caught on camera stealing the camera in NJ
Officials with the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife are asking for your help identifying a man wanted for allegedly stealing a camera. And, yes, he was caught on camera. The NJDFW’s Bureau of Law Enforcement says a trail camera was taken from Mt. Laurel, Burlington County. Information...
Virginia woman killed in N.J. Turnpike crash
A Virginia woman was killed early Sunday when the vehicle she was traveling in crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike. The SUV was traveling south near milepost 18.5 in West Deptford Township shortly before 4 a.m. when it left the roadway to the right and struck a guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
PA Woman Struck, Killed In South Jersey: Police
A 36-year-old pedestrian from Pennsylvania was struck and killed in Atlantic County, authorities said. Heather L. Gerevics was crossing Millville Avenue at the intersection of Route 40 in Hamilton at 7:58 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 17, when she was hit, police said. Gerevics, of Washington, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at...
Small plane crash kills 2 people in N.J., authorities say
Two people were killed in a small plane crash Monday afternoon in Cumberland County, authorities said. State Police troopers were called to the crash shortly before 2 p.m. on Parvin Mill Road in Upper Deerfield Township, according to the New Jersey State Police. The single-engine Champion Aeronca 7AC crashed in...
Boater injured 100 miles off Jersey Shore flown to hospital by Coast Guard
A 60-year-old man who fell aboard a boat about 100 miles off the Atlantic City coast was flown to a hospital by the U.S. Coast Guard on Sunday, officials said. A health service technician from the Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma and a rescue swimmer combined to help hoist the swimmer aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, the Coast Guard said.
Accused Philly Area Dealer Busted In Raid With Stockpile Of Guns, Drugs, Stolen Cars
A suspected Philadelphia area drug dealer is facing multiple charges after being busted with a stockpile of guns, drugs, and stolen cars, authorities said. Joseph “Joey” Scott, of Middletown Township, was charged Thursday, Sept. 15 with several drug and weapons offenses and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on $1 million bail, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
George Floyd’s attorney urges Murphy to investigate alleged racism at N.J. hospital
Benjamin Crump, a civil rights lawyer who has represented the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black victims of high-profile police killings, is calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to investigate accusations of systemic racism at University Hospital. In a tweet Sunday, Crump posted an NJ Advance Media story...
54-year-old Pedestrian Killed in Vineland, NJ, Crash Late Monday Night
Officials in Vineland say a man from Ancora was killed late Monday night while walking along Delsea Drive. The accident happened just after 11:30 PM at the intersection with College Drive. A preliminary investigation by the Vineland Police Department determined Devon C. Baker of Vineland was driving northbound on South...
Locals Throw Shade on South Jersey Police Department Over New Squad Car
This is why we can't have nice things. Recently, the Winslow Township Police Department shared a photo of one of their new police cars - an all-electric Ford Mustang. People on Facebook did not respond well. Apparently, the love of electric cars is not plentiful in Winslow Township, and people...
Family sues New Jersey funeral home after wrong body was placed in casket
A heartbroken family from Sussex County who lost a loved one is suing a funeral home after discovering the body inside the casket was the wrong one.
He Thought Gun Was Unloaded — Then He Killed His Friend: Burlington Prosecutor
An 18-year-old man playing with a gun accidentally shot his friend in South Jersey, authorities said. Jah-son Jones, of Pemberton, was at 19-year-old Nasiah Carson's home on South Coles Avenue in Maple Shade, when the two were playing with a handgun that they thought was unloaded, and Jones pointed it at Carson squeezed the trigger around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said.
Cool Video Gets You Up Close To Beached Shipwreck In Cumberland County, NJ
You may have never given it too much thought before, but when you actually sit back and think about, certain parts of South Jersey really are creepy. Sure, even the creepiest places in the southern parts of the Garden State hold their beauty, but that doesn't take away from the fact that they give you an eerie feeling when you venture out to explore them. One such place is right in Maurice River Township, Cumberland County.
