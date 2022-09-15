Read full article on original website
How do I register to vote in N.J.? Here’s what to know
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day in the U.S. It is a nonpartisan civic holiday focused on getting citizens ready to vote before the general elections in November. Here’s what you need to know about how to vote in New Jersey. How do I register to vote in New...
Some N.J. school workers will pay more for health benefits next year as state approves rate hike
Days after state and local workers were hit with hikes, a state board on Monday approved a double-digit increase on health insurance premiums for some teachers and school employees in New Jersey next year. The state’s School Employees’ Health Benefits Commission voted 5-1 to increase rates about 15% for the...
Callers to the ANCHOR property tax benefit hotline in N.J. say they can’t get through
Callers to the state’s help number for the new ANCHOR property savings benefit say they aren’t able to get through. Residents say they have tried to call both the information number and the enrollment number “at all times of the day and night,” but they haven’t been able to get past the recorded messages.
Chipotle to pay $7.7M to N.J. in ‘groundbreaking’ case over child labor law violations, state says
Chipotle Mexican Grill will pay New Jersey $7.7 million to settle “alleged widespread and persistent violations” of the state’s child labor laws, the state said Tuesday. New Jersey, calling the settlement “groundbreaking,” said Chipotle agreed to what the state calls a “far-reaching compliance plan” to make sure the franchise doesn’t break state laws in the future, the Labor Department and the Attorney General’s office said.
N.J. reports 1,474 COVID cases, 12 deaths; rate of transmission surpasses key benchmark
New Jersey on Tuesday reported another 1,474 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 confirmed deaths a day after the state’s rate of transmission rose above a key benchmark. The rate of transmission was 1.04, up from 0.97 on Sunday. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled...
Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital
Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
George Floyd’s attorney urges Murphy to investigate alleged racism at N.J. hospital
Benjamin Crump, a civil rights lawyer who has represented the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black victims of high-profile police killings, is calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to investigate accusations of systemic racism at University Hospital. In a tweet Sunday, Crump posted an NJ Advance Media story...
N.J. military base warns of ground-shaking explosions, 2 weeks of heavy training
Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst will be conducting heavy weapons training through the end of September that will include “high” levels of noise from explosives and munitions training that is expected to be clearly heard and felt in surrounding communities. Ground-shaking noise at the state’s largest military base is likely...
N.J. funeral home placed wrong body in grandmother’s casket, lawsuit says
Family members of an 85-year-old New Jersey woman who died last year have filed suit against the funeral home handling the arrangements, claiming the wrong body was placed in the casket. Josephine Struble, of Sussex County, died Dec. 28, 2021, at a rehabilitation and nursing center in Dover. The next...
Virginia woman killed in N.J. Turnpike crash
A Virginia woman was killed early Sunday when the vehicle she was traveling in crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike. The SUV was traveling south near milepost 18.5 in West Deptford Township shortly before 4 a.m. when it left the roadway to the right and struck a guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
N.J. weather: Isolated thunderstorms could hit parts of state as temps rise into high 80s
Our final week of summer will have a summery vibe on Monday, with temperatures rising into the mid- to upper 80s and a threat of isolated thunderstorms popping up in parts of New Jersey. Forecasters say a weak cold front will be moving across the Garden State, setting the stage...
N.J. men charged with forged checks, stolen debit cards after traffic stop
Two 25-year-old men from New Jersey were among five arrested in upstate New York last week after being found with multiple forged checks and stolen debit cards when they were pulled over, authorities said. Troopers stopped their car around 2:30 p.m Friday on Interstate 84 in Newburgh for motor vehicle...
Lehigh Valley historical headlines: Foreclosure for Warren County eyesore; Easton’s Eddyside Park is born
Ten years ago, Oxford Township began the foreclosure process on one of Warren County’s biggest eyesores. The cleanup of the OxWall Tool site is ongoing. Here are this week’s historical headlines from The Express-Times. • 10 YEARS AGO | Sept. 20, 2012: Oxford Township begins the foreclosure process...
Small plane crash kills 2 people in N.J., authorities say
Two people were killed in a small plane crash Monday afternoon in Cumberland County, authorities said. State Police troopers were called to the crash shortly before 2 p.m. on Parvin Mill Road in Upper Deerfield Township, according to the New Jersey State Police. The single-engine Champion Aeronca 7AC crashed in...
My 1st plate of Jersey disco fries, mouthfuls of fear and glory | Review
My collection of true-blue New Jerseyan badges grows by the day!. Like any good Garden State scout recently relocated from Alabama, my patches of honor now include diner visits, salt water taffy and sampling Taylor ham/pork roll. Coming soon are my dates with tomato pies (not a Southern sweet pie, I’ve learned) and a sloppy joe (apparently not a Manwich!).
Frank Sinatra’s music found a home at this Shore house on sale for a cool $4.4M
An iconic Jersey Shore house hit the market this week. It’s named Seascape, but “Summer Wind” or “That’s Life” might’ve been more apt because the beachfront home in Point Pleasant is best known as the Sinatra House. It’s listed for $4.4 million.
Woman found dead in N.J. condo, authorities say
Authorities are investigating the death of a 65-year-old woman in Old Bridge as a homicide. A family member found Deborah Brown-Hepworth shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday in her home at Bridgepointe Condominiums on Hanna Lane in the Laurence Harbor section of township, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on Garden State Parkway
A 39-year-old Bergen County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday on the Garden State Parkway in Old Bridge, authorities said. Gabriel Farias was driving north in the express lanes at about 12:25 a.m. when he got into a sideswipe collision with an SUV, according to State Police. His car then struck a concrete barrier, a guardrail and overturned. Farias, of Teaneck, was pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 121.6.
Route 130 closed in South Brunswick due to serious crash
A portion of Route 130 in Middlesex County was closed early Tuesday following a serious crash, authorities said. The crash was reported about 10 p.m. in South Brunswick. Route 130 remains closed in both directions from Route 522 and Deans Rhode Hall Road, according to police. South Brunswick police said...
Ex-Mets star offers help to Hurricane Fiona victims in Puerto Rico
On Sunday, Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico. Damaging winds and nearly 30 inches of rain in some areas made for “catastrophic” damage, according to Puerto Rican Governor Pedro Pierluisi. The storm continued on the tear through the Dominican Republic on Monday, and it is set to hit Turk...
