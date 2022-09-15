ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

NJ.com

How do I register to vote in N.J.? Here’s what to know

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day in the U.S. It is a nonpartisan civic holiday focused on getting citizens ready to vote before the general elections in November. Here’s what you need to know about how to vote in New Jersey. How do I register to vote in New...
ELECTIONS
NJ.com

Chipotle to pay $7.7M to N.J. in ‘groundbreaking’ case over child labor law violations, state says

Chipotle Mexican Grill will pay New Jersey $7.7 million to settle “alleged widespread and persistent violations” of the state’s child labor laws, the state said Tuesday. New Jersey, calling the settlement “groundbreaking,” said Chipotle agreed to what the state calls a “far-reaching compliance plan” to make sure the franchise doesn’t break state laws in the future, the Labor Department and the Attorney General’s office said.
RESTAURANTS
Person
Bob Menendez
NJ.com

Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital

Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
CAMDEN, NJ
#Flood Insurance#Insurance Premiums#Insurance Plans#Insurance Policies
NJ.com

Virginia woman killed in N.J. Turnpike crash

A Virginia woman was killed early Sunday when the vehicle she was traveling in crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike. The SUV was traveling south near milepost 18.5 in West Deptford Township shortly before 4 a.m. when it left the roadway to the right and struck a guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
NJ.com

Small plane crash kills 2 people in N.J., authorities say

Two people were killed in a small plane crash Monday afternoon in Cumberland County, authorities said. State Police troopers were called to the crash shortly before 2 p.m. on Parvin Mill Road in Upper Deerfield Township, according to the New Jersey State Police. The single-engine Champion Aeronca 7AC crashed in...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

My 1st plate of Jersey disco fries, mouthfuls of fear and glory | Review

My collection of true-blue New Jerseyan badges grows by the day!. Like any good Garden State scout recently relocated from Alabama, my patches of honor now include diner visits, salt water taffy and sampling Taylor ham/pork roll. Coming soon are my dates with tomato pies (not a Southern sweet pie, I’ve learned) and a sloppy joe (apparently not a Manwich!).
RESTAURANTS
NJ.com

Woman found dead in N.J. condo, authorities say

Authorities are investigating the death of a 65-year-old woman in Old Bridge as a homicide. A family member found Deborah Brown-Hepworth shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday in her home at Bridgepointe Condominiums on Hanna Lane in the Laurence Harbor section of township, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on Garden State Parkway

A 39-year-old Bergen County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday on the Garden State Parkway in Old Bridge, authorities said. Gabriel Farias was driving north in the express lanes at about 12:25 a.m. when he got into a sideswipe collision with an SUV, according to State Police. His car then struck a concrete barrier, a guardrail and overturned. Farias, of Teaneck, was pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 121.6.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
