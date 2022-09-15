Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Washington Page Willie Stone
On today’s program, I’m speaking with Willie Stone, the Superintendent of the Washington Community Schools, about some of the changes that could be coming to the district’s early retirement policy. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
kciiradio.com
Washington Volleyball Winless at Ottumwa Invite
The Washington Demons volleyball team was unable to break up their losing streak over the weekend, dropping all four of their matches at the Ottumwa Invitational Saturday. After pushing Mount Pleasant to three sets but still falling, Washington fell in straight sets to Burlington, Eddyville-Blakesburg and Fairfield. Freshman hitter Leighton...
kciiradio.com
New Washington County Designee Assigned to the Heritage Area Agency on Aging Board of Directors
At the September 13th Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board unanimously approved the designation of a new Washington County representative on the Heritage Area Agency on Aging Board of Directors. Karri Fisher, the Nursing Director at Washington County Public Health and Home Care, is the new Washington County representative and will replace Washington County Board of Supervisors Chairman Richard Young on the board of directors.
kciiradio.com
Wanted Man in Washington County Arrested in Johnson County
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a notification from the Iowa City Police Department that they had a man wanted out of Washington County in custody. Fifty-year-old Trevor James Gast was arrested on a Washington County warrant after his pre-trial release was revoked after he missed his pretrial release meeting.
kciiradio.com
WACO Volleyball Goes Unbeaten at Cardinal Tournament
WACO Warriors volleyball kept up their torrid pace with a perfect Saturday at the Cardinal Tournament in Eldon. After being pushed to the full three sets against Danville but still winning the decisive set 15-11, WACO swept Highland, Twin Cedars, and the host Cardinal Comets in straight sets. Senior hitter Ellah Kissell finished with a team-high 36 kills and 24 digs during the course of the tournament. Along with handing out 66 assists, senior setter Grace Coble seemed to cover every inch of the court, adding 10 kills, six aces, 19 digs, and two blocks.
kciiradio.com
Board of Supervisors Preview
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session this week. The board will consider approving an amendment to the number one grant agreement related to the Washington County Dogwood Avenue Flood Mitigation Project. The board will also consider taking action on the secondary roads assessment for 135th Street west of Highway 218 and 140th Street east of Vine Avenue.
khqa.com
Southeast Iowa man killed in workplace accident
DRAKESVILLE, Iowa — A workplace accident has claimed the life of a southeast Iowa man. The accident was reported Monday morning at Countryside Welding in rural Drakesville, Iowa. According to Davis County Sheriff, Dave Davis, 23-year-old Duane Yoder was working at the shop when multiple steel pipes that were...
kciiradio.com
Red Flag Horseless Carriage Tour Comes to Southeast Iowa
Before 1896 the rule for driving a light locomotive, which is what cars were called back then, was a speed limit of 4 miles per hour and there was a requirement to have a person walk in front of the vehicle with a red flag. The flag waver’s job was to let people know that the dangerous vehicle was coming. In 1896, the speed limit was raised to 14 mph and the need for a flag waver was abolished.
kciiradio.com
Jane M. Gatlin
A graveside service for 68-year-old Jane M. Gatlin will be Wednesday, September 21st at 11:30a.m. at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Richmond. Family will greet friends from 9-11a.m. Wednesday, September 21st at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center.
kciiradio.com
Changes Coming to Washington Community School District Early Retirement Policy
At the September 14th Washington Community School Board meeting, the board held a discussion talking about possible changes and adjustments that could be made to the early retirement plan. The changes will possibly undergo a vote at the next school board meeting, which will be held on October 12th at 7:00 pm.
kciiradio.com
Wildcats at 4-0 After Dominant First Half vs Lisbon
The perfect season rolled on for the Columbus Community Wildcat football team with a 49-20 win over Lisbon Friday night. Columbus raced out to a 27-0 halftime lead and never looked back. The ground attack led the way again, as the Wildcats ran for 385 yards and better than 10 yards per carry.
discovermuscatine.com
Former Muscatine resident writes novel inspired by hometown
MUSCATINE, Iowa–For most of her childhood, Jane Hensge grew up in Muscatine. The daughter of Arlene and Lester “Bud” Foster, Hensge spent many hours in her family’s grocery store, Foster’s Market on Lucas Street. “That’s where I got my confidence from,” she recalls. A graduate of Muscatine High School, Hensge moved away at 21, but still makes trips back from time to time.
kciiradio.com
City Council Preview
The Washington City Council will meet in regular session this week. The council will conduct a third and final reading for proposed changes to parking and street regulations and changes to the snow ban parking ordinance and the snow emergency policy. The Council will meet Tuesday, September 20th at 6:00...
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
kciiradio.com
Wanted Felon in Texas Arrested in Washington
The Washington Police Department arrested fifty-nine-year-old Scott Anthony Wagg of Washington for a felony warrant out of Texas for Possession of a Controlled Substance Second-Degree Felony. According to Texas law, a second-degree felony conviction can result in imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of up to $10,000.
kciiradio.com
St. Louis Man Arrested on Washington County Weapons Warrant
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report that they had a man in custody wanted on an Iowa State Patrol warrant. Thirty-eight-year-old Shaun Emmanuel Wade of St. Louis, Missouri, was arrested for Trafficking Stolen Weapons, Failure to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp, and Person Ineligible to Carry Dangerous Weapons.
kciiradio.com
Cobras Open District With ‘W’
The Sigourney-Keota Cobra football team made it two wins in a row Friday, taking down Pleasantville to open play in Class 1A District Six 35-13. The two teams were tied after the first 12 minutes, seven all, before SK put up a 20-spot in the second quarter to take a 27-13 lead into the half. Out of the break the Cobra defense dug in, not allowing the Trojans on the board again the rest of the night, while the SK offense added an insurance touchdown in the third quarter. Cobra leaders on the night included Cole Clarahan on the ground with 19 carries for 168 yards and an 18-yard touchdown. Cole Kindred had a five yard scoring run and Isaac Bruns reached paydirt from two yards out. Bruns was also electric on special teams, returning a kickoff 90-yards for a touchdown. Sawyer Stout was four of six through the air with a touchdown connection to Aidan Anderson of 10 yards. Kale Clarahan led the SK defense with four and a half tackles. Aiden McGuire and Karson Weber each had one and a half sacks. Jack Clarahan recovered a fumble while Kale Clarahan and Cole Kindred each picked off a pass. SK is now 2-2 on the year, 1-0 in district play. They will host No. 2 Pella Christian Friday.
kciiradio.com
Highland Volleyball Takes Half of Cardinal Tourney Matches
The Highland Huskies volleyball team split their four matches at the Cardinal Tournament Saturday in Eldon. Highland defeated the host Cardinal Comets in straight sets and knocked off Twin Cedars in three sets, but the Huskies were also swept by both WACO and Danville. Sophomore hitter Adeline Krotz contributed all...
kciiradio.com
Wildcats Sweep Ravens For First Conference Win
The Columbus Wildcat volleyball team found their way to the win column for the first time in the Southeast Iowa Superconference season Thursday with a clean sweep of the Hillcrest Ravens in Kalona Thursday. The ‘Cats took the contest by scores of 25-13, 25-20, 25-21. They were led in the win by 10 assists from Sara Vela, Aracely Garza’s seven digs and four kills each from Garza, Jessica Del Rio and Kennedy Woepking. After the match, Columbus seniors Sara Vela and Isabelle Lagunas spoke about the win. “We played really well by staying down and our serve percentage was good. Team-wise we had energy tonight. We played really well together as a team. We played our game and stuck with it.”
kciiradio.com
Warriors Slow Down Potent Tiger Attack, Move to 5-0
Two teams that can put up major points ended in just one squad continuing that trend on Friday when the No. 2 WACO football team marched their way past Iowa Valley 54-26 in Marengo. Averaging 63 points a game and having a quarterback that led the entire state with 30...
