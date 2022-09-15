Read full article on original website
NYPD: Man, 53, allegedly brandished machete and threatened to kill woman during Prince’s Bay rampage
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 53-year-old man with an extensive criminal record brandished a machete and threatened to kill a woman during an alleged rampage in his Prince’s Bay neighborhood that prompted a large emergency response, authorities allege. Robert Thompson was hit with a host of charges in...
NYPD: 12 pounds of marijuana found in luxury car during Staten Island traffic stop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that more than 12 pounds of marijuana was found in the trunk of a luxury car driven by a 25-year-old man in his Clifton community. Julius McGill was driving a blue, 2022 Mercedes-Benz without a valid driver’s license on Aug. 20 around 8:10 p.m. at the corner of Park Hill Avenue and Sobel Court, according to the criminal complaint and police.
Marine’s uniforms are missing: Police found his car, stolen on Staten Island, without them still inside
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 29-year-old man had his United States Marine Corps uniforms swiped from his car that was stolen in Castleton Corners last week. Michael Ariza, who served between 2016 and 2020, said uniforms issued to him throughout his armed forces career — including his dress blues and other uniforms that bear his name — were in the trunk of his car on Sept. 12, when someone entered the vehicle.
Sanitation worker seriously injured in grisly Staten Island incident involving garbage truck: Witness
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A city Sanitation Department (DSNY) worker suffered a grisly injury Tuesday morning after a garbage truck rolled over his leg, witnesses said. Police cordoned off a section of Duncan Street, between Rome and Sparkhill avenues, as the incident was investigated. A city Sanitation Department garbage truck was observed on scene within the NYPD’s caution tape.
NBC New York
Police Looking for Suspect in Subway Beating
Police are looking for the person they say punched a 30-year-old man while aboard a subway train on August 21st in the Kew Gardens section of Queens. Investigators say it was on a northbound 'F' train coming into the Union Turnpike-Kew Gardens Station around 11:15 p.m. when the man was acting belligerent toward other passengers and telling them to “shut up.” When the victim approached him to intervene, the man punched him in the face multiple times with his fist before fleeing the station.
Man robbed and stabbed on subway train in Brooklyn
Authorities say the man in his 20s was stabbed on a southbound No. 2 train as it approached the Winthrop Street station around 5:15 a.m.
How many moving violations were issued on Staten Island in August?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There were 1,954 moving violations summonses issued on Staten Island in the month of August, according to NYPD traffic data.
Port Richmond robbery leads to arrest of Staten Island man after overnight search by police
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A strong-armed robbery early Sunday morning in Port Richmond prompted a large emergency response that ended with one person arrested and two others still sought by police hours later. Michael Wellington, 22, of Port Richmond, was charged with second-degree robbery, third-degree robbery and obstructing governmental...
Police Raid Two Bike Shops in Ridgewood, Confiscate 14 Motorbikes Being Sold Without VIN Numbers
Two bike shops in Ridgewood have been busted for illegally selling motorcycles without identification numbers. Officers from the 104th Police Precinct on Wednesday raided two stores — H.C. E-Bike Corp, located at 17-02 Gates Ave., and Fly Wing, located at 55-48 Myrtle Ave. — and confiscated more than a dozen motorbikes and scooters.
Cops: All 3 young men reported missing from 121st Precinct found safe
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD confirmed that three young men reported missing last week in the 121st Precinct have been located and are safe. Police previously asked for the public’s help to locate Christopher Basile, 19, of Mariners Harbor; Gabriel Willams, 22, of Elm Park; and Jesse Krah, 19, of Port Richmond.
Cops injured in crash responding to child, 2, in cardiac arrest on Staten Island, officials say
NEW SPRINGVILLE, Staten Island (PIX11) — Two officers responding to a child in cardiac arrest were injured in a car accident on Staten Island Sunday, officials said. The police car and a civilian vehicle collided near Signs Road and Richmond Avenue in New Springville at around 10:20 a.m., according to an NYPD spokeswoman. The officers […]
Report of gunfire near Brooklyn high school prompts brief lockdown
A high school in Brooklyn was placed on a temporary lockdown after reports came in of gunshots fired nearby Monday morning, police said.
West Brighton home destroyed in overnight blaze had beloved history. Descendants, neighbors left reeling.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Decades ago, while on a stroll through the park, the late Evelyn and Robert Chase spotted a little tree that caught their fancy. The high school sweethearts took the sapling with them and replanted it in the front yard of their new house in West Brighton.
NYPD: Early-morning raid on Staten Island nets 7 pounds of weed, kitchen stocked with pills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A police raid on a home in South Beach earlier this month netted more than $16,000 in cash, a large amount of marijuana in the living room and several types of narcotics stored in the kitchen, authorities allege. Dominick Mazzone, 28, and Trisha Pawlowski, 20,...
Lawsuit alleges overcharging, racketeering at towing firm that services Staten Island highways
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – For the second time in three years, a lawsuit has been filed against Queens-based Runway Towing Corporation that services Staten Island highways alleging it has been overcharging customers for years, and that the company ran an illegal “racketeering enterprise.”. The class-action suit -- which...
Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 20, 2022: Stephen Major Lutsk, chief with North Shore Rescue Squad remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. Stephen Major Lutsk, 79 , Brooklyn native and resident of Staten Island for 50 years and Florida for six, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15 after a brave battle with a terminal illness. Stephen worked as a purchasing agent for over 50 years, assisted in the running of family owned Chocolate Fantasy in Staten Island all while also acting as a volunteer EMT with North Shore Rescue Squad, working up to the position of Chief for several years. Read the full obit on SILive.
Shrewd strategy or massive mistake? S.I. defendant will represent self at trial in alleged court-officer attacks.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The millennia-old Aesop’s Fables contain this prescient warning: Be careful what you wish for. Repeat felon Darren Thomas, 54, will put that timeless maxim to the test on Tuesday.
Police investigating fatal shooting of Newark man
Two people were shot, including one fatally, in Newark Saturday night, authorities announced on Sunday. Shortly before midnight, Newark police found Wayne Jones, 41, and another injured person with gunshot wounds around Ridgewood Avenue. The two were transported to University Hospital. Jones was pronounced dead a few hours later. The the other victim survived and is currently being treated for their injuries, according to Essex County Prosecutor’s office.
Daughter accused of killing mom; charges in crash that hurt EMT: Staten Island’s crime stories of the week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Here is a look at the most significant headlines in criminal justice the past seven days:. A judge ordered a psychological examination for a 40-year-old Huguenot woman accused of strangling her mother after the defendant displayed unusual behavior in a bizarre court appearance Wednesday afternoon.
Man, 35, robbed at knifepoint in Central Park by trio of teens: report
A 35-year-old man was robbed by a trio of teens at knifepoint in Central Park early Sunday.
