ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 2

Related
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: 12 pounds of marijuana found in luxury car during Staten Island traffic stop

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that more than 12 pounds of marijuana was found in the trunk of a luxury car driven by a 25-year-old man in his Clifton community. Julius McGill was driving a blue, 2022 Mercedes-Benz without a valid driver’s license on Aug. 20 around 8:10 p.m. at the corner of Park Hill Avenue and Sobel Court, according to the criminal complaint and police.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Marine’s uniforms are missing: Police found his car, stolen on Staten Island, without them still inside

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 29-year-old man had his United States Marine Corps uniforms swiped from his car that was stolen in Castleton Corners last week. Michael Ariza, who served between 2016 and 2020, said uniforms issued to him throughout his armed forces career — including his dress blues and other uniforms that bear his name — were in the trunk of his car on Sept. 12, when someone entered the vehicle.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Sanitation worker seriously injured in grisly Staten Island incident involving garbage truck: Witness

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A city Sanitation Department (DSNY) worker suffered a grisly injury Tuesday morning after a garbage truck rolled over his leg, witnesses said. Police cordoned off a section of Duncan Street, between Rome and Sparkhill avenues, as the incident was investigated. A city Sanitation Department garbage truck was observed on scene within the NYPD’s caution tape.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Crime & Safety
NBC New York

Police Looking for Suspect in Subway Beating

Police are looking for the person they say punched a 30-year-old man while aboard a subway train on August 21st in the Kew Gardens section of Queens. Investigators say it was on a northbound 'F' train coming into the Union Turnpike-Kew Gardens Station around 11:15 p.m. when the man was acting belligerent toward other passengers and telling them to “shut up.” When the victim approached him to intervene, the man punched him in the face multiple times with his fist before fleeing the station.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#South Shore#Burglary#Tout#Law Enforcement#Nicolosi Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 20, 2022: Stephen Major Lutsk, chief with North Shore Rescue Squad remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. Stephen Major Lutsk, 79 , Brooklyn native and resident of Staten Island for 50 years and Florida for six, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15 after a brave battle with a terminal illness. Stephen worked as a purchasing agent for over 50 years, assisted in the running of family owned Chocolate Fantasy in Staten Island all while also acting as a volunteer EMT with North Shore Rescue Squad, working up to the position of Chief for several years. Read the full obit on SILive.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NJ.com

Police investigating fatal shooting of Newark man

Two people were shot, including one fatally, in Newark Saturday night, authorities announced on Sunday. Shortly before midnight, Newark police found Wayne Jones, 41, and another injured person with gunshot wounds around Ridgewood Avenue. The two were transported to University Hospital. Jones was pronounced dead a few hours later. The the other victim survived and is currently being treated for their injuries, according to Essex County Prosecutor’s office.
NEWARK, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
59K+
Followers
39K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy