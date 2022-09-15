Read full article on original website
wlen.com
Why did the Lenawee County Commission Not Reopen ARPA Funding Allocation Application Window?
Adrian, MI – WLEN News continues their coverage of the allocation by the Lenawee County Commission for around $19 million dollars of ARPA Funds. A few commissioners had suggested that the group reopen the application process. Here is County Administrator Kim Murphy…. Tune into our local and state newscasts,...
wlen.com
Joe Williams is the Next President and CEO of County National Bank
Hillsdale, MI – Joe Williams has agreed to be the next President and CEO of County National Bank. He has nearly 40 years of banking experience…most recently with Old National Bank, where he served as its Lenawee County Market President after serving as President and CEO of United Bank and Trust.
WKHM
Jackson County Road Department Adding New Full Time Positions
Chair of the Jackson County Board of Commission Chair Steve Shotwell recently appeared on AM Jackson with Greg O’Connor recently and shared that the County will be adding some full time positions to the Jackson County Department of Transportation. “Over the years eight supervisory positions, people (have) retire and...
wlen.com
Lenawee County Celebrates Bicentennial at Cambridge Junction
Cambridge Junction, MI – The Lenawee County Bicentennial celebration and historical marker re-dedication took place on a warm and breezy Sunday afternoon at Cambridge Junction…near the intersection of M-50 and US-12. WLEN News Director Ian Wendt was at the event, and talked with Marianne Vykydal…the Regent for the...
wlen.com
Lenawee County Commission Approves Resolution that Supports Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a resolution supporting energy efficiency and renewable energy. The measure was approved by a 6 yes 3 no vote at their regular meeting last week. Terry Collins, Dustin Krasny, and David Stimpson all voted ‘no’ on the resolution.
13abc.com
ODOT to hold auction for land in Northwood
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 is holding a public auction to sell excess land in the city of Northwood in Wood County next week. The auction will take place on Sept. 28 and will be held at ODOT District 2′s headquarters located at 317 East Poe Road in Bowling Green. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 1 p.m.
13abc.com
Fostoria officials continue to address issues with drinking water
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Fostoria leaders are fighting against water contamination. City officials took 13abc inside the water treatment plant, where leaders say they are paying close attention to the city’s filters. Filters are the heart of any water treatment plant as they combat contamination. City leaders say the...
wlen.com
AAA: Lenawee County Gas Prices Lowest Among Surrounding MI Counties
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County’s average price for regular unleaded gasoline is the lowest among all surrounding Michigan counties. AAA said that Lenawee drivers paid an average of $3.68 per gallon as of Sunday. State of Michigan drivers paid an average of $3.80 …with the national average at $3.67 per gallon.
WILX-TV
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks stolen golf cart
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Hillsdale County are looking for a stolen golf cart. According to the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office, the golf cart was stolen from the Litchfield area. It has blue and silver seats, a lifted body and black wheels. Authorities said the graphics on the sides have been removed.
wlen.com
Full Report from Second Engineering Firm on Riverview Terrace Apartment Building in Adrian
Adrian, MI – Today is the day when State-of-Michigan-backed funding runs out for the displaced residents of the Riverview Terrace Apartment building in Adrian. The City Commission recently purchased the Adrian Inn, on West Maumee Street, as a temporary housing solution for the majority of residents. A possible timeline...
swantonenterprise.com
Superintendents react to school report cards
Area superintendents identified positives with the recently released Ohio Department of Education School Report Cards, but also pointed out that they are just one aspect of measuring a quality school district. “Overall, I am pleased with the report card,” said Swanton Superintendent Chris Lake. “The state has made some changes...
14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
beckersasc.com
Michigan physician convicted of $1.8M fraud scheme
Oakland County, Mich.-based podiatrist Kenneth Mitchell, DPM, was convicted for his role in a $1.8 million healthcare fraud scheme after billing Medicare under another physician's name, the U.S. Justice Department said Sept. 16. His privileges to participate in Medicare were revoked in 2015. Dr. Mitchell then convinced his partner to...
Meet the Ann Arbor-area slaughterhouse founders working to bring local meat to your table
WASHTENAW COUNTY — It began with 200 barbeque chicken sliders. Wendy Banka, a biologist by training who raises chickens in her Ann Arbor backyard, wanted the sandwiches for a 2014 fundraiser at Bill’s Beer Garden supporting small farmers. Naturally, she thought, the chicken should come from local poultry...
13abc.com
An increase in COVID hospitalizations raises concerns for county health officials
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Health Department reports a drop in cases over the past three weeks, from over 25,000 to under 21,000. Meanwhile, hospitalizations are up from around 500 last week to 626 this week. Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski says it’s a topic that should be on everyone’s...
wtvbam.com
Four injured in two Sunday afternoon Branch County crashes
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Department had to investigate two injury crashed that took place within a hour of each other late Sunday afternoon. The first took place at about 4:15 p.m. on Central Road near Gilead Lake Road when a tire blew out on a vehicle being driven by 26-year-old Stephen Bull of Bronson.
One of Michigan’s Most Dastardly Criminals: Silas Doty, 1800-1876
One of the most reprobate characters to ever reside in Michigan was the (dis)honorable Silas Doty. Doty was born in St. Albans, Vermont on May 30, 1800 and is believed to have been brought up by strict Christian parents. He became a troublesome kid and soon dabbled in thievery, burglary, larceny, and counterfeiting.
Detroit News
'Shady as hell': How Michigan's secretive budget benefits developers, donors
Lansing — In 2020, the leaders of a Detroit real estate development firm launched a nonprofit with their eyes on a contaminated riverfront property in Ann Arbor. For the entirety of 2021, the organization raised less than $50,000. But in 2022, state lawmakers decided to chip in $20 million on behalf of Michigan's taxpayers.
presspublications.com
Rocky Ridge: Fire dept. auction set for Sept. 24
If you’re in the market for a 1982 Ford F-250 pickup truck equipped to fight grass fires or a 14-foot boat with a trolling motor and trailer you may want to schedule a stop in the Village of Rocky Ridge this coming weekend. Vehicles and equipment of the village’s...
