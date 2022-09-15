ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Arryn Siposs surprised Eagles teammates, coaches and himself with TD-saving tackle | Bowen

Very late Monday night, a reporter asked Nick Sirianni if he’d known his Australian punter/holder, Arryn Siposs, possessed the kind of jets that would allow Siposs to run down Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd after a field-goal block. Siposs prevented what could have been a momentum-turning touchdown in the Eagles’ 24-7 victory over the visiting Minnesota Vikings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Former Jets head coach fired again

After Arizona State’s 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was asked how ASU would rebound from a 1-2 start:. “We’ve got to fix it,” Edwards said after the game. “We’ve got to fix it with the players we have. That’s how we’ve got to fix it. There isn’t anyone else coming in the building. We’ve got to find a way to fix it. That’s what I told the team. Going forward, you’ve got to figure out who you are now, what you’re going to become.”
NEWARK, NJ
Times boys soccer notes: Florence and Princeton stay unbeaten, Sample has a week

After two-plus weeks of action around the Times area, the boys soccer picture is becoming clearer in some regards, but also more opaque in others. For example, there seems to be tiers in the Colonial Valley Conference, but when you try to put those teams in any kind of order inside of those tiers, it becomes a difficult exercise (I am still going to try below, though.)
PRINCETON, NJ
Yankees get prognosis on Frankie Montas after MRI on sore shoulder

That appears to be the case with the MRI results on New York Yankees right-hander Frankie Montas. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman and Dan Martin report Montas won’t “miss much time after the MRI on his troublesome right shoulder didn’t show anything significant. Montas could still get some extra rest due the shoulder soreness that caused the right-hander to get the exam on Saturday.”
BRONX, NY
Yankees’ Aaron Judge watched YouTube video in college that’s fuel for his serious Triple Crown run

MILWAUKEE — Aaron Judge told an interesting story from his time at Fresno State after Sunday’s 12-8 Yankees win that avoided a weekend sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers. In 2013, the year that Judge was drafted by the Yankees 32nd overall, his college coach made the entire squad watch a video from 2012 of Miguel Cabrera, his Triple Crown season with the Detroit Tigers.
BRONX, NY
MLB will still broadcast Yankees game on Apple TV+, despite Aaron Judge’s historic home run chase, report says

Fans who want to watch Yankees slugger Aaron Judge historic home run record chase will have to do so on multiple streaming platforms. As he sits at 59 home runs on the year –– three shy of Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 and closes in on winning baseball’s Triple Crown –– Judge’s games are being broadcast on a few atypical outlets. Tuesday’s, Wednesday’s and Saturday’s games are on YES Network, but Thursday’s game vs. the Boston Red Sox is on FOX, Friday’s game is on Apple TV+, and Sunday’s game is on ESPN. According to the New York Post, “an MLB spokesman said there is no plan to change the broadcasting schedule.”
BRONX, NY
Mets juggle returning pitchers, where will they fit?

As the New York Mets secure a spot in the playoffs, they welcome back some pitchers off of the injured list. They clinched their first postseason berth since 2016 with a 7-2 win Monday over the Milwaukee Brewers behind Max Scherzer’s lights out pitching. In his first start back from the injured list, the 38-year-old threw six innings of no-hit ball, striking out nine.
QUEENS, NY
No. 3 Kearny survives against St. Peter’s Prep - Boys soccer recap

Johan Baez, Alejandro Alvarado, and Benji Silva scored a goal for Kearny, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it survived against St. Peter’s Prep 3-2 in Jersey City. Kearny (5-0) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before holding on for the win. Andy Mayorga and John Carey accounted for St. Peter’s Prep’s scores.
KEARNY, NJ
Rangers interested in ex-Mets catcher released by Red Sox

The 31-year-old catcher was released by Boston Red Sox on Monday. He had been designated for assignment Friday. And it looks like he will be picked up by a new team soon. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. FanSided’s Robert Murray reported Monday:. Sources: The Texas Rangers...
BOSTON, MA
