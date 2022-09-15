Read full article on original website
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts’ dismantling of Vikings leaves NFL wondering: Can anyone stop him?
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins says he typically glances at quarterback Jalen Hurts during warm-ups to see if he can gauge Hurts’ focus and readiness. Before Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, Watkins noticed something different. “He was quiet when he was throwing the...
Arryn Siposs surprised Eagles teammates, coaches and himself with TD-saving tackle | Bowen
Very late Monday night, a reporter asked Nick Sirianni if he’d known his Australian punter/holder, Arryn Siposs, possessed the kind of jets that would allow Siposs to run down Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd after a field-goal block. Siposs prevented what could have been a momentum-turning touchdown in the Eagles’ 24-7 victory over the visiting Minnesota Vikings.
HS Football: Sterling-Collingswood rivalry hits major bump in road with forfeit
A rivalry that kicked off in 1965 and has been played every year since, the annual Collingswood-Sterling showdown won’t happen in 2022. Collingswood athletic director Colleen Harte confirmed that Sterling will not have enough players to safely field a team for Friday’s West Jersey Football League inter-division game. Collingswood will receive a forfeit victory.
Former Jets head coach fired again
After Arizona State’s 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was asked how ASU would rebound from a 1-2 start:. “We’ve got to fix it,” Edwards said after the game. “We’ve got to fix it with the players we have. That’s how we’ve got to fix it. There isn’t anyone else coming in the building. We’ve got to find a way to fix it. That’s what I told the team. Going forward, you’ve got to figure out who you are now, what you’re going to become.”
Justin Jefferson’s revenge? Not on Darius Slay’s watch, as Eagles defense shuts down Vikings | Bowen
PHILADELPHIA -- One of the footballs Darius Slay took away from Justin Jefferson went to Sixers star James Harden, sitting at field level Monday night for the Eagles’ 24-7 demolition of the visiting Minnesota Vikings. The other, Slay said, would go to his young son, Darion. “Jeff is his...
Seton Hall notebook: Pirates picked 6th in Big East, Dan Hurley expects ‘street fight,’ Shaheen Holloway targets top recruits
The Lindy’s College Basketball preview magazine is out and the Big East picks are in. Under first-year coach Shaheen Holloway, Seton Hall was picked sixth in the 11-team Big East Conference. Creighton, which ranks No. 4 nationally in the Lindy’s Top 10 behind North Carolina, Houston and Gonzaga, was...
Times boys soccer notes: Florence and Princeton stay unbeaten, Sample has a week
After two-plus weeks of action around the Times area, the boys soccer picture is becoming clearer in some regards, but also more opaque in others. For example, there seems to be tiers in the Colonial Valley Conference, but when you try to put those teams in any kind of order inside of those tiers, it becomes a difficult exercise (I am still going to try below, though.)
Yankees get prognosis on Frankie Montas after MRI on sore shoulder
That appears to be the case with the MRI results on New York Yankees right-hander Frankie Montas. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman and Dan Martin report Montas won’t “miss much time after the MRI on his troublesome right shoulder didn’t show anything significant. Montas could still get some extra rest due the shoulder soreness that caused the right-hander to get the exam on Saturday.”
Buck Showalter promises ‘something stupid’ if Mets win NL East title
The New York Mets have secured a spot in postseason play. They clinched their first playoff appearance since 2016 with a 7-2 win Monday over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The next step is to secure the National League East...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge watched YouTube video in college that’s fuel for his serious Triple Crown run
MILWAUKEE — Aaron Judge told an interesting story from his time at Fresno State after Sunday’s 12-8 Yankees win that avoided a weekend sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers. In 2013, the year that Judge was drafted by the Yankees 32nd overall, his college coach made the entire squad watch a video from 2012 of Miguel Cabrera, his Triple Crown season with the Detroit Tigers.
MLB will still broadcast Yankees game on Apple TV+, despite Aaron Judge’s historic home run chase, report says
Fans who want to watch Yankees slugger Aaron Judge historic home run record chase will have to do so on multiple streaming platforms. As he sits at 59 home runs on the year –– three shy of Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 and closes in on winning baseball’s Triple Crown –– Judge’s games are being broadcast on a few atypical outlets. Tuesday’s, Wednesday’s and Saturday’s games are on YES Network, but Thursday’s game vs. the Boston Red Sox is on FOX, Friday’s game is on Apple TV+, and Sunday’s game is on ESPN. According to the New York Post, “an MLB spokesman said there is no plan to change the broadcasting schedule.”
Mets juggle returning pitchers, where will they fit?
As the New York Mets secure a spot in the playoffs, they welcome back some pitchers off of the injured list. They clinched their first postseason berth since 2016 with a 7-2 win Monday over the Milwaukee Brewers behind Max Scherzer’s lights out pitching. In his first start back from the injured list, the 38-year-old threw six innings of no-hit ball, striking out nine.
Is the Yankees game on TV tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Aaron Judge’s home run chase vs. Pirates
The New York Yankees, led by right fielder Aaron Judge, who is closing in on Roger Maris’ AL home run record, face the Pittsburgh Pirates in a regular season game on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 (9/20/22) at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. Local fans can watch the...
No. 3 Kearny survives against St. Peter’s Prep - Boys soccer recap
Johan Baez, Alejandro Alvarado, and Benji Silva scored a goal for Kearny, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it survived against St. Peter’s Prep 3-2 in Jersey City. Kearny (5-0) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before holding on for the win. Andy Mayorga and John Carey accounted for St. Peter’s Prep’s scores.
Meet the person standing between Yankees’ Aaron Judge and the Triple Crown
On the one hand, you have New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who leads MLB with 59 home runs and 127 RBI. The 6′7″ Judge also is tied for second in the American League with a .316 batting average. On the other hand you have 5′10″ Minnesota Twins...
Rangers interested in ex-Mets catcher released by Red Sox
The 31-year-old catcher was released by Boston Red Sox on Monday. He had been designated for assignment Friday. And it looks like he will be picked up by a new team soon. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. FanSided’s Robert Murray reported Monday:. Sources: The Texas Rangers...
Alex Cora explains Red Sox strategy for pitching to Yankees’ Aaron Judge
The Boston Red Sox are preparing to face the New York Yankees this week. Which means they’ll have to pitch to Aaron Judge. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The outfielder hit a pair of home runs on Sunday in the 12-8 win over the Milwaukee Brewers,...
Roger Maris’ sons will watch Yankees’ Aaron Judge chase home run record at Yankee Stadium
Aaron Judge resumes his march toward baseball immortality Tuesday and when the New York Yankees outfielder steps into the batter’s box, some familiar names will be watching from the stands. Newsday’s Anthony Rieber reports “Roger Maris’ sons, Roger Jr. and Kevin, will be at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night...
Boys soccer: Union County Conference stat leaders through Sept. 19
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Union County Conference boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 19 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night.
Boys soccer: Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League stat leaders through Sept. 19
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 19 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night.
