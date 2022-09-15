Fans who want to watch Yankees slugger Aaron Judge historic home run record chase will have to do so on multiple streaming platforms. As he sits at 59 home runs on the year –– three shy of Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 and closes in on winning baseball’s Triple Crown –– Judge’s games are being broadcast on a few atypical outlets. Tuesday’s, Wednesday’s and Saturday’s games are on YES Network, but Thursday’s game vs. the Boston Red Sox is on FOX, Friday’s game is on Apple TV+, and Sunday’s game is on ESPN. According to the New York Post, “an MLB spokesman said there is no plan to change the broadcasting schedule.”

BRONX, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO