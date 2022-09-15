ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peekskill, NY

Hudson Valley Post

Was a Coywolf Spotted on 9D in Beacon, NY?

One Hudson Valley resident shared a video on social media recently that had many people wondering if a coywolf was spotted in Dutchess County. On September 10th, Becky Lou Gordon shared a video in a Beacon-based Facebook group and wrote:. Coywolf spotted on 9D by the volunteer fire department today!...
BEACON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Police: Hudson Valley Urged to do These 6 Things Every Night at 9

In light of recent crime events, Hudson Valley police are instructing all residents to do six important things at 9pm each night in order to keep themselves safe. Police are urging all residents to run down a checklist of safety measures each evening aimed at preventing them from being a victim of crime. The routine was designed in the spring as a way to thwart thieves by giving residents an easy-to-follow set of instructions that will make it more difficult for thieves to target.
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Traffic Stop Leads To 5 Arrests on Weapons Charges In Newburgh

In a press release issued by New York State Police, five individuals were arrested during a traffic stop in Newburgh, NY for weapons charges and possession of stolen property. Around 2:30pm on Friday, September 16th, 2022, a 2015 BMW-328i was spotted traveling State Route 84, committing numerous vehicle and traffic law violations. The car also had a fraudulent Georgia temporary license plate.
NEWBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#Smartphone App#Fire Department#Violent Crime#New York Fire Tied
Hudson Valley Post

SUNY New Paltz Student Admits to Grisly Murder of Mother

After insisting he was innocent, a SUNY New Paltz student has admitted to murdering his mother and discarding her in a trash bag. In 2019 Jared Eng was attending college in the Hudson Valley when his mother was found stuffed in a garbage bag with her throat slashed. Paula Chin was stabbed in the neck and bludgeoned several times on the head before being discovered at a home in New Jersey. Investigators say the murder occurred at her Tribeca home and the body was transported from the crime scene in an attempt to cover it up.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Restaurant With ‘Famous Wings’ Opens In Hudson Valley

A new eatery with "famous wings" and televisions "in every corner" is now open in the Hudson Valley. Logan’s Bar & Grille recently opened at 64 North Main Street in the Village of Liberty, New York. This Saturday, Sept. 24, the Greater Liberty Chamber of Commerce is hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Sullivan County's newest eatery.
LIBERTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Return An Old Item At Walmart

Buying something you already have and replacing the new with the old, and returning it for your money back is illegal. A New York State Trooper was arrested on Tuesday after the same people that he works with alleged he attempted to return an item at Walmart after switching the contents of the new box with a "weathered" version of the same item according to CNY Central.
WATERTOWN, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Man Murders Ex-Lover’s Boyfriend, Receives Sentence

A Hudson Valley man is behind bars after admitting to murder motivated by jealousy. Walter Post Jr. was enraged that his ex-girlfriend was dating a new man. According to prosecutors, he spent an entire evening earlier this year driving around his ex-lover's home in search of information about the man she was now dating. That's when authorities say Post discovered that Michael Hankin was now dating his ex. The two men had been friends, so Post quickly recognized him.
PINE BUSH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Your Hudson Valley Electric Bill May Increase By Another 60%

A Hudson Valley utility supply company is warning of another drastic price change. Officials are blaming several factors. Central Hudson is warning customers to prepare to pay more for energy supply. The residential price for electric supply increased on Sept. 13 from 8.32 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) in August to 13.06 cents per kWh, an over 60 percent increase.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley, New York Day Care Operator Arrested

Police have filed more charges against a Hudson Valley woman who runs a day care in the region. On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Detective Division reported the arrest of 42-year-old Angie Paone (AKA Angie Minew) of Saugerties. Paone runs the Speckled Frog Playcare located in the Twin Maple Plaza in the Town of Saugerties, New York.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York Ranked #1 State for Teachers for Multiple Reasons

Do New York teachers make more money a year than teachers in any other state?. New York is home to hundreds if not thousands of schools and at the head of each classroom at every school is the backbone of education...teachers. In Hudson Valley schools we have some of the best educators anywhere and according to a new survey by Wallet Hub, New York teachers rank number one out of every other state.
EDUCATION
Hudson Valley Post

Beloved Ulster Organization Celebrates a Half Century of Giving

50 years is a long time. The world was a lot different back in 1972. There were no cell phones, no streaming or computers, and our television remote controls seemed like the most amazing technology ever. But one thing has not changed. And that’s People’s Place in Kingston and their commitment to the community. They’ve been giving for 50 years. That’s something to be thankful for and to celebrate.
KINGSTON, NY
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

