Read full article on original website
Related
Producer Jermaine Dupri Celebrates 30-Year Run of Hits by Revisiting Usher … and Ushering in Fresh Controversy With Dvsn’s ‘If I Get Caught Cheating’
A few weeks shy of Jermaine Dupri’s 50th birthday, the super-producer is deep into conversation with Variety about his long history of hits and some of the latest notches on his belt… or about as deep as he can be, with Usher repeatedly calling him to discuss the upcoming album they’re in the last stages of finishing, before Dupri finally tells him they’ll have to catch up the next day. Ironically, Dupri can’t talk to Usher right now because he’s busy talking about Usher — in particular, how their 2004 album “Confessions” became a blockbuster and altered the R&B landscape,...
‘Chicago P.D.’ Showrunner on How Jesse Lee Soffer’s Exit Will Stay True to His Character and the Major Challenges Ahead for Haley
The world of “Chicago P.D.” will look a bit different midway through Season 10 as Jesse Lee Soffer will say goodbye. While viewers are disappointed about the actor, who has portrayed Jay Halstead since the series’ debut, leaving the show, showrunner Gwen Sigan is focused on writing the big shift. “We’re all very sad about it. Jesse’s meant so much to this show, and you couldn’t ask for more professional and kind person to work with. So we’re all going to be so devastated,” she told Variety ahead of Wednesday’s premiere. “I think it just what he brings to the show...
Nicole Byer, Harvey Guillén, Jessica Lowe & Andrew Lewis Caldwell To Star In Comedy Central Movie ‘Cursed Friends’ From Will Arnett
EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Jessica Lowe (Minx), and Andrew Lewis Caldwell (Danger Force) will lead the ensemble cast of Comedy Central’s original movie Cursed Friends from Propagate and Will Arnett’s Electric Avenue. The film premieres on October 8 at 8 p.m ET/PT. The supernatural comedy also stars Joey Fatone, James Austin Johnson, Nikki Glaser, Kathy Griffin, and Nicole Richie, along with Ken Marino and Rob Riggle, with an appearance by Arnett. Written by Aaron Eisenberg and Will Eisenberg, Cursed Friends follows four 30-something childhood friends who wake up on Halloween following a drunken reunion...
Comments / 0