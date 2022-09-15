Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Liberty Distillery Launches Bloody Butcher Sour Mash Straight Bourbon WhiskeyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Composting in the City: My Food Waste SolutionTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
What to Eat and Drink at Fishtown Fall FeastivaleMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
What to Eat & Drink at Morgan's Pier Fall Fest on the Delaware WaterfrontMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Park & Rec Group Gets Key AwardsGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Related
Customer response prompts later closing date of Jenny’s Kuali in South Bethlehem
The owners of Jenny’s Kuali, a popular Malaysian restaurant in South Bethlehem, will now close up shop for the final time next week due to an influx of customers wanting a last bite at the brick and mortar location. The owners Jenny and Roy Lim announced on Facebook late...
Well-known urban grocer announces permanent closure this month in Allentown
An urban grocer specializing in goods sourced from area farms and other small businesses is readying to shutter permanently in Allentown. Radish Republic, 1 N. Seventh St. ArtsWalk, Suite No. 2, opened three years ago across from the Downtown Allentown Market. Owners Steve and Nicole Shelly of Coopersburg took to the business’ Facebook page last week to announce the closure. They plan to continue filling in-person and online orders during operating hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Sept. 30.
First Flag festival showcases high school bands on Saturday in Easton
The First Flag Over the United Colonies Band Festival returns Saturday for its 48th year, according to a news release. The festival of high school marching bands is open to the public Saturday, Sept. 24, at Cottingham Stadium in Easton, according to the release from Easton Area High School instrumental music teacher Christopher Ballentine.
Trail of Year honor for towpath cutting through Easton will build visitor momentum, group says
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources last week celebrated the Delaware Canal State Park Towpath’s recognition as Pennsylvania’s 2022 Trail of the Year. The 58.9-mile trail, a popular spot for walking, running and biking, passes through 18 municipalities between Northampton and Bucks counties, according to a release from the DCNR. The towpath section of the trail is a part of the D&L Trail — its northern terminus is located along Route 611 in Easton at the confluence of the Delaware and Lehigh rivers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lehigh Valley historical headlines: Foreclosure for Warren County eyesore; Easton’s Eddyside Park is born
Ten years ago, Oxford Township began the foreclosure process on one of Warren County’s biggest eyesores. The cleanup of the OxWall Tool site is ongoing. Here are this week’s historical headlines from The Express-Times. • 10 YEARS AGO | Sept. 20, 2012: Oxford Township begins the foreclosure process...
Data suggests many Lehigh Valley marijuana offenders could be shut out of pardon program
Editor’s note: This story was updated to reflect that minor traffic violations would not be held against marijuana offenders seeking entry into the pardon program. Pennsylvania’s one-time marijuana pardon program could be life-changing for thousands of state residents, although data from a local think tank suggests many Lehigh Valley offenders could be shut out of the program.
Easton commits to funding for Easton Iron & Metal remediation, with new bridge to trail
Easton officials this past week approved funding for work tied to the redevelopment of the former Easton Iron & Metal site at 1111-13 Bushkill Drive. City council on Wednesday declared its intention to fund the environmental planning and remediation of the site with an estimated $1.75 million through what’s known as bridge financing. The process involves tapping capital reserves or the city’s operating budget prior to the receipt of state and local grants, as well as proceeds from the final sale of the property.
Blue Jays vs. Phillies prediction, betting odds for MLB on Tuesday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, starting at 6:45 p.m. ET. The Phillies...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lehigh Valley homes are the least affordable in 33 years, Realtors say
Rising mortgage rates and the sky-high home prices are putting a historic squeeze on Lehigh Valley homebuyers, area real estate agents say. Homes this summer were the least affordable since 1989, according to the index kept by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). The index considers income, mortgage rates and home sale prices. It also measures whether a typical family earns enough income to qualify for a mortgage on a typical home.
Eagles defensive end who once worked construction has a new job: Hammering Vikings’ offense
PHILADELPHIA – Working for his father’s construction company, Tarron Jackson grew up to the sounds of drills driving screws into sheetrock and hammers banging in nails. The job was Jackson’s first as a teen, and he would come away with a valuable lesson that has stuck with him years later.
No. 2 and 3 fall, and the high school football rankings get another shuffle
Another shuffle to the high school football rankings is in order. Allentown Central Catholic’s victory over Parkland and Freedom’s triumph against Nazareth cleared room within the top 3.
LehighValleyLive.com
Local Marketplace
INVITATION TO BID The EAST PENN SCHOOL DISTRICT will receive bids up to and including October 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the District Offices, 800 Pine St., Emmaus, PA 18049 regarding ROOF REPLACEMENT ON AREAS "A, D, G, and N AT SHOEMAKER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. Specifications are available in the Facilities Office at 800 Pine St., Emmaus, PA 18049 A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m. on October 10, 2022 at Shoemaker Elementary School, 4068 Fairview Street, Macungie, PA 18062. All bidders must attend the scheduled pre-bid meeting, which is a prerequisite to bidding. ROBERT E. SAUL, TREASURER.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parkland, Liberty, Emmaus pace opening girls volleyball rankings
The Parkland, Liberty and Emmaus girls volleyball teams have surged out of the blocks this season. Those unbeaten squads lead the first edition of the rankings. In weekend tournament news: Liberty won the First Kill tourney at Freedom and advanced to the final of the Bulldog Invitational at Wilson West Lawn; Notre Dame triumphed at Easton’s tournament; and Southern Lehigh topped the field at its own event.
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts’ dismantling of Vikings leaves NFL wondering: Can anyone stop him?
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins says he typically glances at quarterback Jalen Hurts during warm-ups to see if he can gauge Hurts’ focus and readiness. Before Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, Watkins noticed something different. “He was quiet when he was throwing the...
Phillies vs. Braves prediction, betting odds for MLB on Sunday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies face the Atlanta Braves in MLB at Truist Park on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:35 p.m. ET. The Phillies will...
Jalen Hurts commands the stage as the Eagles blow past the Vikings, 24-7, but he isn’t satisfied
PHILADELPHIA -- Quite a few Jalen Hurts No. 1 jerseys are gonna fly off the shelves, or off the Amazon trucks, over the next several days. The Eagles’ third-year quarterback made a huge statement on the national Monday night stage, passing and running his team past the overmatched Minnesota Vikings, 24-7 in the Eagles’ home opener, in front of a raucous, delirious crowd.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Palmer firefighters hurt in floor collapse, rescue during L. Nazareth blaze, authorities say
Three Palmer Township firefighters were hurt -- two when a bedroom floor collapsed and one working to rescue those two -- during a house fire Sunday night in Lower Nazareth Township, authorities report. Fire crews, led by Hecktown Volunteer Fire Company, were dispatched at 9:02 p.m. to the 300 block...
Arryn Siposs surprised Eagles teammates, coaches and himself with TD-saving tackle | Bowen
Very late Monday night, a reporter asked Nick Sirianni if he’d known his Australian punter/holder, Arryn Siposs, possessed the kind of jets that would allow Siposs to run down Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd after a field-goal block. Siposs prevented what could have been a momentum-turning touchdown in the Eagles’ 24-7 victory over the visiting Minnesota Vikings.
Eagles tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson know they can’t give Vikings the edge | Bowen
If the Eagles are going to defeat the visiting Minnesota Vikings Monday night, offensive tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson will need to win their matchups. Are there other important factors? Sure. But if the Eagles are going to keep pace with the Vikings’ attack, headlined by wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Dalvin Cook, Eagles’ Jalen Hurts can’t be fending off Minnesota edge rushers Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith every time the quarterback drops back to pass.
Justin Jefferson’s revenge? Not on Darius Slay’s watch, as Eagles defense shuts down Vikings | Bowen
PHILADELPHIA -- One of the footballs Darius Slay took away from Justin Jefferson went to Sixers star James Harden, sitting at field level Monday night for the Eagles’ 24-7 demolition of the visiting Minnesota Vikings. The other, Slay said, would go to his young son, Darion. “Jeff is his...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
72K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0