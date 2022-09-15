ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Well-known urban grocer announces permanent closure this month in Allentown

An urban grocer specializing in goods sourced from area farms and other small businesses is readying to shutter permanently in Allentown. Radish Republic, 1 N. Seventh St. ArtsWalk, Suite No. 2, opened three years ago across from the Downtown Allentown Market. Owners Steve and Nicole Shelly of Coopersburg took to the business’ Facebook page last week to announce the closure. They plan to continue filling in-person and online orders during operating hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Sept. 30.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Trail of Year honor for towpath cutting through Easton will build visitor momentum, group says

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources last week celebrated the Delaware Canal State Park Towpath’s recognition as Pennsylvania’s 2022 Trail of the Year. The 58.9-mile trail, a popular spot for walking, running and biking, passes through 18 municipalities between Northampton and Bucks counties, according to a release from the DCNR. The towpath section of the trail is a part of the D&L Trail — its northern terminus is located along Route 611 in Easton at the confluence of the Delaware and Lehigh rivers.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Data suggests many Lehigh Valley marijuana offenders could be shut out of pardon program

Editor’s note: This story was updated to reflect that minor traffic violations would not be held against marijuana offenders seeking entry into the pardon program. Pennsylvania’s one-time marijuana pardon program could be life-changing for thousands of state residents, although data from a local think tank suggests many Lehigh Valley offenders could be shut out of the program.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton commits to funding for Easton Iron & Metal remediation, with new bridge to trail

Easton officials this past week approved funding for work tied to the redevelopment of the former Easton Iron & Metal site at 1111-13 Bushkill Drive. City council on Wednesday declared its intention to fund the environmental planning and remediation of the site with an estimated $1.75 million through what’s known as bridge financing. The process involves tapping capital reserves or the city’s operating budget prior to the receipt of state and local grants, as well as proceeds from the final sale of the property.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley homes are the least affordable in 33 years, Realtors say

Rising mortgage rates and the sky-high home prices are putting a historic squeeze on Lehigh Valley homebuyers, area real estate agents say. Homes this summer were the least affordable since 1989, according to the index kept by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). The index considers income, mortgage rates and home sale prices. It also measures whether a typical family earns enough income to qualify for a mortgage on a typical home.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Local Marketplace

INVITATION TO BID The EAST PENN SCHOOL DISTRICT will receive bids up to and including October 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the District Offices, 800 Pine St., Emmaus, PA 18049 regarding ROOF REPLACEMENT ON AREAS "A, D, G, and N AT SHOEMAKER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. Specifications are available in the Facilities Office at 800 Pine St., Emmaus, PA 18049 A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m. on October 10, 2022 at Shoemaker Elementary School, 4068 Fairview Street, Macungie, PA 18062. All bidders must attend the scheduled pre-bid meeting, which is a prerequisite to bidding. ROBERT E. SAUL, TREASURER.
EMMAUS, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Parkland, Liberty, Emmaus pace opening girls volleyball rankings

The Parkland, Liberty and Emmaus girls volleyball teams have surged out of the blocks this season. Those unbeaten squads lead the first edition of the rankings. In weekend tournament news: Liberty won the First Kill tourney at Freedom and advanced to the final of the Bulldog Invitational at Wilson West Lawn; Notre Dame triumphed at Easton’s tournament; and Southern Lehigh topped the field at its own event.
EMMAUS, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Jalen Hurts commands the stage as the Eagles blow past the Vikings, 24-7, but he isn’t satisfied

PHILADELPHIA -- Quite a few Jalen Hurts No. 1 jerseys are gonna fly off the shelves, or off the Amazon trucks, over the next several days. The Eagles’ third-year quarterback made a huge statement on the national Monday night stage, passing and running his team past the overmatched Minnesota Vikings, 24-7 in the Eagles’ home opener, in front of a raucous, delirious crowd.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Arryn Siposs surprised Eagles teammates, coaches and himself with TD-saving tackle | Bowen

Very late Monday night, a reporter asked Nick Sirianni if he’d known his Australian punter/holder, Arryn Siposs, possessed the kind of jets that would allow Siposs to run down Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd after a field-goal block. Siposs prevented what could have been a momentum-turning touchdown in the Eagles’ 24-7 victory over the visiting Minnesota Vikings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson know they can’t give Vikings the edge | Bowen

If the Eagles are going to defeat the visiting Minnesota Vikings Monday night, offensive tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson will need to win their matchups. Are there other important factors? Sure. But if the Eagles are going to keep pace with the Vikings’ attack, headlined by wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Dalvin Cook, Eagles’ Jalen Hurts can’t be fending off Minnesota edge rushers Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith every time the quarterback drops back to pass.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
