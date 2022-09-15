Easton officials this past week approved funding for work tied to the redevelopment of the former Easton Iron & Metal site at 1111-13 Bushkill Drive. City council on Wednesday declared its intention to fund the environmental planning and remediation of the site with an estimated $1.75 million through what’s known as bridge financing. The process involves tapping capital reserves or the city’s operating budget prior to the receipt of state and local grants, as well as proceeds from the final sale of the property.

