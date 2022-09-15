ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

Parkland, Liberty, Emmaus pace opening girls volleyball rankings

The Parkland, Liberty and Emmaus girls volleyball teams have surged out of the blocks this season. Those unbeaten squads lead the first edition of the rankings. In weekend tournament news: Liberty won the First Kill tourney at Freedom and advanced to the final of the Bulldog Invitational at Wilson West Lawn; Notre Dame triumphed at Easton’s tournament; and Southern Lehigh topped the field at its own event.
Eagles-Vikings inactives: Former Vikings players’ fate for Monday night’s game decided

PHILADELPHIA – Monday night will have to feel weird for Eagles defensive end Janarius Robinson. Robinson was a member of the Minnesota Vikings for two training camps, being that he was the team’s fourth-round pick in 2021. However, he was eventually released by the Vikings and added to the practice squad, allowing the Eagles to sign him after defensive end Derek Barnett’s season was over after suffering a torn ACL.
Sullivan's on the Main in Phillipsburg sold after 22 years

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Sullivan's on the Main, a Phillipsburg destination for 22 years, has been sold, according to the restaurant's social media. "We had to make a decision and had to do what was best for our family, our health, and our family business," the restaurant said on Facebook. Mack...
Jalen Hurts commands the stage as the Eagles blow past the Vikings, 24-7, but he isn’t satisfied

PHILADELPHIA -- Quite a few Jalen Hurts No. 1 jerseys are gonna fly off the shelves, or off the Amazon trucks, over the next several days. The Eagles’ third-year quarterback made a huge statement on the national Monday night stage, passing and running his team past the overmatched Minnesota Vikings, 24-7 in the Eagles’ home opener, in front of a raucous, delirious crowd.
As Eagles find their franchise QB, defense redeems itself in 24-7 win over Vikings

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles appear to have found their franchise quarterback after all. Jalen Hurts — who looked unstoppable from the start — had 301 total yards in the first half in a breakout game and he finished with three total touchdowns while leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
Arryn Siposs surprised Eagles teammates, coaches and himself with TD-saving tackle | Bowen

Very late Monday night, a reporter asked Nick Sirianni if he’d known his Australian punter/holder, Arryn Siposs, possessed the kind of jets that would allow Siposs to run down Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd after a field-goal block. Siposs prevented what could have been a momentum-turning touchdown in the Eagles’ 24-7 victory over the visiting Minnesota Vikings.
Eagles tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson know they can’t give Vikings the edge | Bowen

If the Eagles are going to defeat the visiting Minnesota Vikings Monday night, offensive tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson will need to win their matchups. Are there other important factors? Sure. But if the Eagles are going to keep pace with the Vikings’ attack, headlined by wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Dalvin Cook, Eagles’ Jalen Hurts can’t be fending off Minnesota edge rushers Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith every time the quarterback drops back to pass.
Easton commits to funding for Easton Iron & Metal remediation, with new bridge to trail

Easton officials this past week approved funding for work tied to the redevelopment of the former Easton Iron & Metal site at 1111-13 Bushkill Drive. City council on Wednesday declared its intention to fund the environmental planning and remediation of the site with an estimated $1.75 million through what’s known as bridge financing. The process involves tapping capital reserves or the city’s operating budget prior to the receipt of state and local grants, as well as proceeds from the final sale of the property.
Overturned Trailer Shuts Route 22

An overturned tractor trailer shut Route 22 in Somerset County during rush hour Monday, Sept. 19. The incident happened in the westbound lanes at Chimney Rock Road in Bridgewater, the NJDOT reports. All lanes were closed as of 9:20 a.m. to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.
