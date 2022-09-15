Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 05:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter Fog in Portions of Northwest Indiana Early this Morning Fog, some dense, will be seen across northwest Indiana early this morning, in particular in and near the Kankakee River Valley. This fog will start to dissipate between 6 and 7 A.M. Early morning motorists can expect patches of sharply reduced visibility to near or below one quarter mile in parts of northwest Indiana, mainly near the Kankakee River Valley. This includes along I-65. Allow extra travel time and use low beam headlights if encountering dense fog.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for De Kalb, Eastern St. Joseph, Elkhart, Fulton, Lagrange by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 01:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 03:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: De Kalb; Eastern St. Joseph; Elkhart; Fulton; Lagrange; Marshall; Noble; Northern Kosciusko; Northern La Porte; Pulaski; Southern Kosciusko; Southern La Porte; Starke; Steuben; Western St. Joseph; Whitley PATCHY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of fog, dense in spots, are expected through the early morning commute. Motorists should plan on a few extra minutes for their early morning drive. Upon encountering low visibility, motorists should take extra caution. Slow down and leave extra space between you and the driver in front of you.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Eastern St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 05:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Eastern St. Joseph; Elkhart; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Lagrange; Marshall; Miami; Noble; Northern Kosciusko; Northern La Porte; Pulaski; Southern Kosciusko; Southern La Porte; Starke; Steuben; Wabash; Wells; Western St. Joseph; White; Whitley PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Areas of fog will be dense in spots through the morning commute. Fog has developed this morning, and is dense in spots. If you are traveling this morning and encounter dense fog, slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between you and the driver in front of you. Watch for children and stopped school buses this morning. Visibilities will improve quickly between 8 and 9 AM EDT.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 05:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bartholomew; Boone; Brown; Carroll; Clay; Clinton; Daviess; Decatur; Delaware; Fountain; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Howard; Jackson; Jennings; Johnson; Knox; Lawrence; Madison; Marion; Martin; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Rush; Shelby; Sullivan; Tippecanoe; Tipton; Vermillion; Vigo; Warren AREAS OF DENSE FOG POSSIBLE THROUGH 9AM Mostly clear skies and calm winds have lead to fog development tonight. Areas of fog have already reduced visibility to less than a mile across parts of the region. Patchy dense fog, especially over areas south and west of Indianapolis is possible through the morning commute. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for a sudden reduction of visibility. If traveling, be prepared to take a few extra minutes on your morning commute. Conditions are expected to improve by 900 AM.
