ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 1

Related
wamwamfm.com

Southern Indiana Cop Arrested

A southern Indiana cop is under investigation. You may remember the shooting of Herbert Wade in August, who was apparently shot in the chest by his wife Melissa. 14 News reports Mt. Vernon Police arrived to the Wade home, while Officer Michael Collins crashed his patrol car. On Monday, he...
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

Indiana Allocates The Highest-Ever Single Year Investment In School Safety

Indiana Allocates The Highest-Ever Single Year Investment In School Safety. Secured School Safety Grant has distributed $132.9 million since 2013. The Indiana Secured School Safety Board has approved more than $22.9 million in matching state grants, marking the fourth consecutive year of record-breaking school safety investments. The grants will be allocated to 425 schools, which is the largest number of schools to ever apply.
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A CAMPAIGN “POSITION PAPER” BY JASON SALSTROM

“POSITION PAPER” BY JASON SALSTROM, CANDIDATE FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 78. We need to reboot Indiana. Why? Bad Indiana Code (legislation) created a dysfunctional system that has no respect for Hoosiers. I am a capitalist. Every day I work to grow Hoosier businesses and help Indiana compete. First, because...
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

Forum on Right to Privacy Is Tonight (Monday Sept. 19) in Evansville

The Tri-State Alliance is organizing a forum on the Reversal of Rights on Monday, Sept. 19 at the Central Library Browning Room, 200 SE Martin L. King Jr. Blvd., Downtown Evansville. Speakers include Indiana Democrat LGBTQ activist Dana Black, former ACLU of Indiana Executive Director Sheila Kennedy, Pam Locker of the League of Women’s Voters of Southwestern Indiana and attorney Katherine Rybak. Please attend to hear the discussion about the impact of the reversal of Roe vs. Wade.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
County
Vanderburgh County, IN
City
Elkhart, IN
City
Marion, IN
State
Indiana State
County
Vigo County, IN
City
Madison, IN
Allen County, IN
Government
Vigo County, IN
Government
City
Hamilton, IN
Vanderburgh County, IN
Government
County
Allen County, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Colorado senior care company pauses Indiana expansion

A Colorado company that provides in-home care for seniors has put on hold plans to expand into Indiana after state and federal officials found deficiencies in its operations in other states. InnovAge Holding Corp. had planned to offer services in Terre Haute starting in 2024, with a goal to enroll...
COLORADO STATE
wevv.com

Missing Indiana girl found safe, authorities say

Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, the Whitely County Sheriff's Department said that 12-year-old Emery Osborne had been found safe. No other details on the incident were released. Indiana authorities are investigating the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl. The Indiana State Police sent out a Statewide Silver Alert on Monday morning for...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Dove Recovery House for Women announces first Dubois County hires

New 15-bed women’s residential treatment and recovery center in Jasper, Indiana, names its first director of operations and clinical manager. Jasper — Dove Recovery House for Women in Dubois County has named Megan Durlauf as its director of operations and Dana Wood as its clinical manager. Durlauf and...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Gov. Holcomb Selects Judge Peter Foley to Join Indiana Court of Appeals

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced he has selected Morgan County Judge Peter Foley as the next member of the Indiana Court of Appeals. Judge Foley will replace retiring Judge Edward W. Najam, Jr. “Judge Foley brings to the bench a calm and confident demeanor no matter...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana Statehouse#Civil Court#State Supreme Court#Politics Courts#Politics State#The Indiana Supreme Court
city-countyobserver.com

Governor Holcomb Issues Proclamation for Forensic Science Week, September 18-24, 2022

The Indiana State Police would appreciate media support informing the public about the 10th Annual National Forensic Science Week occurring September 18-24, 2022. National Forensic Science Week brings recognition to the role that proper forensic science plays in the investigation of crimes throughout the nation, from exonerating the innocent to identifying the guilty.
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Three Northwest Indiana schools get national Blue Ribbon designation

Three Northwest Indiana schools have gotten a National Blue Ribbon designation from the U.S. Department of Education. James B. Eads Elementary School in Munster, Central Elementary School in Valparaiso and Saint Paul Catholic School in Valparaiso were among just 297 nationwide to earn the distinction this year. The Indiana Department...
VALPARAISO, IN
WISH-TV

Rokita: No right to abortion, privacy in state constitution

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana’s attorney general argues there is no specific right to abortion or privacy in the state’s constitution. The argument is part of a 40-page response to a lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Indiana in Monroe County that seeks to block enforcement of Indiana’s new near-total ban on abortion.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

String of fires addressed by Newburgh Fire Department

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — If you live in or close to Warrick County, you may have noticed the recent uptick of fires lately. As a response, the Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department released a statement Saturday night giving more insight on the incidents and giving thanks where needed. Here’s what they said: “Over the past week, […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Truck crashes into business in Jasper

First responders were at the scene of a vehicle-vs-building crash in Jasper, Indiana on Monday morning. Photos shared with 44News by WITZ Radio show a red pickup truck crashed into the L. H. Sturm Hardware Co. store near the intersection of Main Street and East 5th Street Street in Jasper.
JASPER, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana suffered heavy casualties during Civil War

We’re taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8’s Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana’s role in the Civil War. This is the final part of five entries in our latest INside Story series. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy