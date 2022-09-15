Read full article on original website
Southern Indiana Cop Arrested
A southern Indiana cop is under investigation. You may remember the shooting of Herbert Wade in August, who was apparently shot in the chest by his wife Melissa. 14 News reports Mt. Vernon Police arrived to the Wade home, while Officer Michael Collins crashed his patrol car. On Monday, he...
city-countyobserver.com
Indiana Allocates The Highest-Ever Single Year Investment In School Safety
Indiana Allocates The Highest-Ever Single Year Investment In School Safety. Secured School Safety Grant has distributed $132.9 million since 2013. The Indiana Secured School Safety Board has approved more than $22.9 million in matching state grants, marking the fourth consecutive year of record-breaking school safety investments. The grants will be allocated to 425 schools, which is the largest number of schools to ever apply.
city-countyobserver.com
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A CAMPAIGN “POSITION PAPER” BY JASON SALSTROM
“POSITION PAPER” BY JASON SALSTROM, CANDIDATE FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 78. We need to reboot Indiana. Why? Bad Indiana Code (legislation) created a dysfunctional system that has no respect for Hoosiers. I am a capitalist. Every day I work to grow Hoosier businesses and help Indiana compete. First, because...
city-countyobserver.com
Forum on Right to Privacy Is Tonight (Monday Sept. 19) in Evansville
The Tri-State Alliance is organizing a forum on the Reversal of Rights on Monday, Sept. 19 at the Central Library Browning Room, 200 SE Martin L. King Jr. Blvd., Downtown Evansville. Speakers include Indiana Democrat LGBTQ activist Dana Black, former ACLU of Indiana Executive Director Sheila Kennedy, Pam Locker of the League of Women’s Voters of Southwestern Indiana and attorney Katherine Rybak. Please attend to hear the discussion about the impact of the reversal of Roe vs. Wade.
Inside Indiana Business
Colorado senior care company pauses Indiana expansion
A Colorado company that provides in-home care for seniors has put on hold plans to expand into Indiana after state and federal officials found deficiencies in its operations in other states. InnovAge Holding Corp. had planned to offer services in Terre Haute starting in 2024, with a goal to enroll...
wevv.com
Missing Indiana girl found safe, authorities say
Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, the Whitely County Sheriff's Department said that 12-year-old Emery Osborne had been found safe. No other details on the incident were released. Indiana authorities are investigating the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl. The Indiana State Police sent out a Statewide Silver Alert on Monday morning for...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dove Recovery House for Women announces first Dubois County hires
New 15-bed women’s residential treatment and recovery center in Jasper, Indiana, names its first director of operations and clinical manager. Jasper — Dove Recovery House for Women in Dubois County has named Megan Durlauf as its director of operations and Dana Wood as its clinical manager. Durlauf and...
city-countyobserver.com
Gov. Holcomb Selects Judge Peter Foley to Join Indiana Court of Appeals
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced he has selected Morgan County Judge Peter Foley as the next member of the Indiana Court of Appeals. Judge Foley will replace retiring Judge Edward W. Najam, Jr. “Judge Foley brings to the bench a calm and confident demeanor no matter...
WTHI
Dancing with the Vincennes Stars fundraiser to benefit Wabash Valley Friendship Clubhouse
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Friendship Clubhouse is a safe place for people with severe mental illness to recover, connect with others and build confidence. The Clubhouse opened its doors in November 2020. As memberships continue to grow, the clubhouse is outgrowing its current space on 7th Street...
city-countyobserver.com
Governor Holcomb Issues Proclamation for Forensic Science Week, September 18-24, 2022
The Indiana State Police would appreciate media support informing the public about the 10th Annual National Forensic Science Week occurring September 18-24, 2022. National Forensic Science Week brings recognition to the role that proper forensic science plays in the investigation of crimes throughout the nation, from exonerating the innocent to identifying the guilty.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Three Northwest Indiana schools get national Blue Ribbon designation
Three Northwest Indiana schools have gotten a National Blue Ribbon designation from the U.S. Department of Education. James B. Eads Elementary School in Munster, Central Elementary School in Valparaiso and Saint Paul Catholic School in Valparaiso were among just 297 nationwide to earn the distinction this year. The Indiana Department...
WISH-TV
Rokita: No right to abortion, privacy in state constitution
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana’s attorney general argues there is no specific right to abortion or privacy in the state’s constitution. The argument is part of a 40-page response to a lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Indiana in Monroe County that seeks to block enforcement of Indiana’s new near-total ban on abortion.
wevv.com
Multiple departments battle large house fire in Posey County
Crews were working to extinguish a large house fire in Posey County, Indiana on Monday. We're told the fire broke out at a home near the intersection of North Street and Gum Street in the town of Cynthiana. A witness at the scene of the fire told us that multiple...
Indiana coronavirus updates for Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
String of fires addressed by Newburgh Fire Department
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — If you live in or close to Warrick County, you may have noticed the recent uptick of fires lately. As a response, the Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department released a statement Saturday night giving more insight on the incidents and giving thanks where needed. Here’s what they said: “Over the past week, […]
Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana Residents Share Crazy and Hilarious Things Their Grandparents Used to Say
When we were kids, our grandparents would say the craziest things. At the time, we didn't think anything if it. But, as we grew up we realized that some of the stuff they said was either hilarious or sometimes made no sense. Or, did the crazy things they said make perfect sense?
wevv.com
Truck crashes into business in Jasper
First responders were at the scene of a vehicle-vs-building crash in Jasper, Indiana on Monday morning. Photos shared with 44News by WITZ Radio show a red pickup truck crashed into the L. H. Sturm Hardware Co. store near the intersection of Main Street and East 5th Street Street in Jasper.
WISH-TV
Indiana suffered heavy casualties during Civil War
We’re taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8’s Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana’s role in the Civil War. This is the final part of five entries in our latest INside Story series. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part...
