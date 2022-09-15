ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 The Point

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey

It’s not the first time I heard of this, but Jersey subreddit user Substantial_Day_2967 had some more fun with the concept. They posted a request to “Tell me you’re from New Jersey without actually telling me you’re from New Jersey.” A clever way of saying give me something usually only someone from New Jersey would get.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
94.3 The Point

Crowned Best Breakfast Sandwich In New Jersey For Second Year In A Row!

There are sandwiches, and then there are sandwiches. In Jersey, we have plenty of places that offer large portions but when we're crowning the best, we need to be clear, we're not just talking about the sheer size of the food. We're talking about the uniqueness, quality, and craftsmanship of the overall sandwich. Yes, size does matter but it’s only half the battle.
RESTAURANTS
94.3 The Point

New Jersey Town Is Named Among The Best Towns To Visit In America

It wasn't much of a secret before, at least not to New Jersey residents, but one of our amazing towns has been named among the best towns to visit in the entire country. The honor comes from a well-respected source, US News & World Report, and only 25 towns across the entire nation made this exclusive list, so this is a really big deal.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#World Population Review#Mucinex
94.3 The Point

Watch Out, Hikers! This Might Be You With Mountain Lions On Local NJ Trails

We've been hearing an awful lot about mountain lions lurking around South Jersey lately. More and more people have been opening up about their own personal encounters with cougars in and around the South Jersey area. Apparently, it's not as much of a rarity as we thought. It's common knowledge that bobcats are on the prowl here in the Garden State, but bobcats and cougars (a.k.a. mountain lions) are two completely different animals. They're literally a different species, so don't mistake one for the other.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
94.3 The Point

NJ weather: Two nice late summer days, then a big cooldown

We are still eyeing Thursday as a big weather transition day for New Jersey. That is quite appropriate, since Thursday is the first day of fall. (The autumnal equinox will occur at 9:04 p.m.) Before the transition, our weather looks great. Temperatures and humidity levels will scale back from Monday's...
ENVIRONMENT
94.3 The Point

You Can Face Jail Time For Cursing In This New Jersey Town

If you’ve done some research, New Jersey has some pretty crazy laws that I’m sure you didn’t know existed. I’ve heard that you can’t eat pickles on a Sunday in Trenton and that it’s illegal in some towns to slurp your soup, but I think I’ve found another law that takes the cake as New Jersey’s most random law.
RARITAN, NJ
94.3 The Point

New Jersey is the most gym obsessed state in the country

There is new research that came out this week that shows that New Jersey is the most gym-obsessed state in the country. The survey conducted by fitness experts Fitness Volt using Google trends and other collected data shows that New Jersey ranks high in overall totals with points assigned to commitment to going to the gym.
WORKOUTS
94.3 The Point

Experts Say It’s Going To Be Rough Year For The Flu In New Jersey

Just when you think we're in the clear of germs for a while, flu season is fast approaching here in the Garden State and beyond. It's a common known fact that you can get sick at any time of the year, but everybody knows the winter months bring on bacteria and infection something fierce. I, for one, can't even hold it together during the fall allergy season, so knowing that the possibility of catching the flu is right around the corner, too, has me stressing just a little bit.
PUBLIC HEALTH
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy