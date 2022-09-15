ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Manchester Township, PA

FOX 43

Police: 3 vehicles stolen from lot of Lancaster County auto dealer

LITITZ, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating after three vehicles were stolen from the lot of an auto dealer in Warwick Township. The stolen vehicles are an orange 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat valued at $77,998, a red 2022 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody valued at $65,992, and a black 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat valued at $83,991, according to Northern York County Regional Police.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Spring Garden Township police warn public about recent robberies

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Spring Garden Township, York County, are warning residents about two recent armed robberies. On Thursday, Sept. 8, just before 10 p.m., police said a person parked on the 600 block of North State Street in the Windsor Park neighborhood and a man "suddenly appeared" at the driver's side door. The robber had a gun and demanded money.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Waynesboro Police investigating park vandalism caught on camera

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Waynesboro are investigating a vandalism case at a local park. Police shared video appearing to show an individual tackling a tree at Memorial Park, which police say left the tree damaged beyond repair. The video shows a group of people walking through the...
WAYNESBORO, PA
abc27.com

Missing York City boy found safe

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say Alejandro Martinez has been found safe after a Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued on Sunday night. The advisory was issued at 7:57 p.m. and by 8:47 p.m. State Police say Martinez was located. Prior to being located Martinez had last...
YORK, PA
iheart.com

York County Man Identified As Fatality In Saturday Accident

>York County Man Identified As Fatality In Saturday Accident. (York County, PA) -- Authorities have identified a man who died following a vehicle crash Saturday evening in Jackson Township. The incident happened at around 7:15 p.m. on Hanover Road. Authorities say that 55-year-old James Morgan of York County suffered some sort of medical event while driving that led him to hit another vehicle. Morgan was the only fatality associated with the accident and no other injuries were reported.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Missing teen in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy last seen in Middletown on Saturday afternoon. Zane Dominic Gray was last seen by his mother on Sept. 17 around 1 p.m. at Karns Foods on South Union Street, police said. Gray was last seen wearing a red...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27.com

Annual Fort Hunter Day held in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A celebration to bring in the autumn season was held on Sunday in Harrisburg. Fort Hunter Day was held at the Fort Hunter Museum and Park along Front Street. The free celebration celebrates the old-time ways of life with entertainment and activities for all ages.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Crash leaves 1 dead in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office says a man is dead following a vehicle crash in Jackson Township on Saturday evening. First responders were called to the 1000 block of Hanover Road just after 7 p.m. for reports of a vehicle crash. The driver of the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police searching for an underwear thief in Lancaster

A person walked out of the Tommy Hilfiger Outlet store in Lancaster County with over $400 in stolen men's underwear last Friday, according to police. The person in the picture was seen pushing a baby stroller to steal the underwear, using it to conceal the clothing according to the East Lampeter Township Police.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Kangaroo rescued by game wardens in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — State Game Wardens recently received a tip that led them to Littlestown, Adams County for someone illegally possessing a kangaroo. Officials say a concerned citizen sent a tip to the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Operation Game Thief of a Facebook post advertising the sale of a kangaroo.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Fatal multi-vehicle crash traps and kills man in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coroner has released details on the multi-vehicle crash that occurred last night at around 7:16PM. Officers were called to the scene of 1020 Hanover Road in Jackson Township for an accident where someone was trapped. Coroners were called to the scene...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Remains found identified as Pennsylvania teen missing since 1969

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 off Alden Mountain Road have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Pennsylvania State Police […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police called to shooting in York

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Lincoln Street Saturday night, according to York County 911 dispatch. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene at 8:38 p.m. on Sept. 17. At this time, it is unclear if anyone was...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Victim of fatal York County crash identified

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man has died after a crash occurred on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 17 in Jackson Township, York County. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s office, the multi-vehicle crash occurred with entrapment in the 1000 block of Hanover Road. The coroner’s office was dispatched at 7:16 p.m.
YORK COUNTY, PA

