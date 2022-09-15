>York County Man Identified As Fatality In Saturday Accident. (York County, PA) -- Authorities have identified a man who died following a vehicle crash Saturday evening in Jackson Township. The incident happened at around 7:15 p.m. on Hanover Road. Authorities say that 55-year-old James Morgan of York County suffered some sort of medical event while driving that led him to hit another vehicle. Morgan was the only fatality associated with the accident and no other injuries were reported.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO