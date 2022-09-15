Read full article on original website
Drunk Mom Crashes Car While Driving 4-Year-Old In Camp Hill: Police
A drunk central Pennsylvania mom crashed her vehicle while driving with a 4-year-old child, authorities say. MaryEllen Frank, 28, of the 1st Block Sussex Avenue, Camp Hill, crash her vehicle at the intersection of West Lisburn Road and Grantham Road on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 2:37 p.m., according to Upper Allen Township police.
Crews battle overnight fire in York County, four people displaced
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Four people were displaced following an overnight fire in Spring Garden Township on Sunday. According to York County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on the 1400 block of South Duke Street at 11:05 p.m. on Sept. 18. Emergency responders continued to battle the fire early into Monday morning.
Crews respond to early morning barn fire in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency responders are battling an early morning fire in Paradise Township Monday morning. According to Lancaster County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on Strasburg Road and Paradise Lane at 12:08 a.m. on Monday. There are no reported injuries or displacements at this time,...
Police: 3 vehicles stolen from lot of Lancaster County auto dealer
LITITZ, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating after three vehicles were stolen from the lot of an auto dealer in Warwick Township. The stolen vehicles are an orange 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat valued at $77,998, a red 2022 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody valued at $65,992, and a black 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat valued at $83,991, according to Northern York County Regional Police.
WGAL
Spring Garden Township police warn public about recent robberies
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Spring Garden Township, York County, are warning residents about two recent armed robberies. On Thursday, Sept. 8, just before 10 p.m., police said a person parked on the 600 block of North State Street in the Windsor Park neighborhood and a man "suddenly appeared" at the driver's side door. The robber had a gun and demanded money.
abc27.com
Waynesboro Police investigating park vandalism caught on camera
WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Waynesboro are investigating a vandalism case at a local park. Police shared video appearing to show an individual tackling a tree at Memorial Park, which police say left the tree damaged beyond repair. The video shows a group of people walking through the...
abc27.com
Missing York City boy found safe
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say Alejandro Martinez has been found safe after a Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued on Sunday night. The advisory was issued at 7:57 p.m. and by 8:47 p.m. State Police say Martinez was located. Prior to being located Martinez had last...
iheart.com
York County Man Identified As Fatality In Saturday Accident
>York County Man Identified As Fatality In Saturday Accident. (York County, PA) -- Authorities have identified a man who died following a vehicle crash Saturday evening in Jackson Township. The incident happened at around 7:15 p.m. on Hanover Road. Authorities say that 55-year-old James Morgan of York County suffered some sort of medical event while driving that led him to hit another vehicle. Morgan was the only fatality associated with the accident and no other injuries were reported.
Missing teen in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy last seen in Middletown on Saturday afternoon. Zane Dominic Gray was last seen by his mother on Sept. 17 around 1 p.m. at Karns Foods on South Union Street, police said. Gray was last seen wearing a red...
abc27.com
Annual Fort Hunter Day held in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A celebration to bring in the autumn season was held on Sunday in Harrisburg. Fort Hunter Day was held at the Fort Hunter Museum and Park along Front Street. The free celebration celebrates the old-time ways of life with entertainment and activities for all ages.
Crash leaves 1 dead in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office says a man is dead following a vehicle crash in Jackson Township on Saturday evening. First responders were called to the 1000 block of Hanover Road just after 7 p.m. for reports of a vehicle crash. The driver of the...
local21news.com
Police searching for an underwear thief in Lancaster
A person walked out of the Tommy Hilfiger Outlet store in Lancaster County with over $400 in stolen men's underwear last Friday, according to police. The person in the picture was seen pushing a baby stroller to steal the underwear, using it to conceal the clothing according to the East Lampeter Township Police.
Kangaroo rescued by game wardens in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — State Game Wardens recently received a tip that led them to Littlestown, Adams County for someone illegally possessing a kangaroo. Officials say a concerned citizen sent a tip to the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Operation Game Thief of a Facebook post advertising the sale of a kangaroo.
‘Medical event’ likely caused York County crash: coroner
Saturday evening’s crash on Hanover Road in Jackson Township appears to have happened after the driver, who was found deceased, “likely had a medical event that occurred while he was driving,” according to a report from the York County Coroner’s office. The man, who has not...
local21news.com
Fatal multi-vehicle crash traps and kills man in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coroner has released details on the multi-vehicle crash that occurred last night at around 7:16PM. Officers were called to the scene of 1020 Hanover Road in Jackson Township for an accident where someone was trapped. Coroners were called to the scene...
Remains found identified as Pennsylvania teen missing since 1969
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 off Alden Mountain Road have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Pennsylvania State Police […]
Trash pick-up bills rise in Dauphin County
Residents in Middle Paxton Township, Dauphin County, are the latest to learn that their trash pick-up bills are rising.
Police called to shooting in York
YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Lincoln Street Saturday night, according to York County 911 dispatch. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene at 8:38 p.m. on Sept. 17. At this time, it is unclear if anyone was...
abc27.com
Victim of fatal York County crash identified
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man has died after a crash occurred on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 17 in Jackson Township, York County. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s office, the multi-vehicle crash occurred with entrapment in the 1000 block of Hanover Road. The coroner’s office was dispatched at 7:16 p.m.
Woman Shot While Sleeping In Her Reading Home, Police Say
A woman is in recovery after police say someone shot into her Reading home on Saturday, Sept. 17. Heather Kerns, 43, was sleeping in the first-floor front room of her home on the 300 block of S 7th Street when she was shot around 2 a.m., Reading police said. She...
