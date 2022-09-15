Read full article on original website
Oklahoma ascends, USC slips in Joel Klatt's top 10
When it came to Oklahoma's performance, FOX Sports' Joel Klatt put it simply. "That was as impressive a victory as I can remember," Klatt said of the Sooners' 49-14 rout at Nebraska. The time might soon come for the Sooners to creep into college football's top four, and to Klatt,...
Nebraska Football: Adrian Martinez on hotseat of his own at Kansas State
While the Nebraska football team is having a disaster of a season, it’s not just current Huskers that are struggling quite an bit more than they expected. Former four-year starter Adrian Martinez is also starting to have a 2022 season to forget. However, much like the Nebraska football team,...
Nebraska fires defensive coach 1 week after ousting Frost
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A week after Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost, the team’s defensive coordinator is out. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Sunday that defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was fired a day after Nebraska gave up 580 yards and 49 points in lopsided loss to No. 6 Oklahoma. Chinander had led Nebraska’s defense since Frost took over the team in 2018, but his unit floundered this year as the Cornhuskers fell to 1-3. A week before the 49-14 loss to Oklahoma, Nebraska gave up 642 yards in a 45-42 upset by Georgia Southern that preceded Frost’s firing. “We appreciate Erik and the work and dedication he has given to our football program,” Joseph said in a statement. “At this time, I feel that it is in the best interest of the Nebraska football program to take the leadership of the defense in another direction.”
Oklahoma vs. Nebraska biggest takeaways, Brent Venables & Dillon Gabriel | The Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt reacts to the Oklahoma Sooners impressive 49-14 blowout victory against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 3. Plus, Klatt breaks down Brent Venables' new defensive schemes and QB Dillon Gabriel's performance. "Oklahoma kicked Nebraska's butt. That was as impressive of a victory that I can remember. This offense is for real."
Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Performance vs. Oklahoma
The Nebraska Cornhuskers' disastrous 2022 season is continuing full speed ahead on Saturday. The Big Ten program is currently trailing the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners 35-7 at halftime. The team fired longtime head coach Scott Frost after a brutal upset loss to Georgia Southern at home last weekend. The college...
High school band students upset after they were unable to perform during OU game
NORMAN, Okla. — Hundreds of high school students were eager to perform at halftime of the University of Oklahoma game. They are now upset because hundreds of them didn’t even make it on the field. Rushing through the OU gates and trying to make it on the field...
Leanna Heath, 41 of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, September 17, 2022. Visitation Start:2;30 p.m. Cemetery:St. Paul's Evangelical Country Church, rural Council Bluffs, At a Later Date. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
Man killed in Sarpy County crash identified
(Sarpy County, NE) -- The 28 year old man killed in a Wednesday crash in Sarpy County is identified. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says around 11:15 Wednesday morning, deputies, along with the Papillion Fire Department, were called to Highway 50 and Capehart Road for a two vehicle crash. Investigators say a northbound Ford F-150 collided with a Chevrolet Express van, which was also northbound on Highway 50.
