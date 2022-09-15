Read full article on original website
JUST IN: Truck hits McLean power line, killing man and prompting outage
A bucket truck operator has died after the vehicle hit a power line on Georgetown Pike in McLean, the Fairfax County Police Department says. The collision occurred near Langley Fork Lane around 1:30 p.m. NBC4 reported that a police helicopter was called in to evacuate an injured person, but the FCPD says the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Sept. 10-15
Before you soak in the last summer rays before leaf-gathering season arrives or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. ‘Perchfest’ brings mini-golf and bocce tournament to Capital One HQ this weekend. TysonsReporter.com September 16, 2022 at 2:40pm.
Suspect in Tysons Corner Center gunfire incident indicted, faces new charges
The man who allegedly fired a gun inside Tysons Corner Center this summer, sparking a chaotic evacuation of the mall, is expected to face trial after getting indicted by a Fairfax County grand jury yesterday (Monday). The circuit court jury indicted Noah Settles, a 22-year-old D.C. resident also known as...
FCPS ‘reviewing’ Virginia’s proposed policies on treatment of transgender students
New draft policies that would limit schools’ ability to support transgender students are currently under review by Fairfax County Public Schools. Unveiled Friday afternoon (Sept. 16), the Virginia Department of Education’s proposed 2022 model policies directs schools to defer to parents in determining accommodations for LGBTQ students, including the names and pronouns staff can use for them.
