A bucket truck operator has died after the vehicle hit a power line on Georgetown Pike in McLean, the Fairfax County Police Department says. The collision occurred near Langley Fork Lane around 1:30 p.m. NBC4 reported that a police helicopter was called in to evacuate an injured person, but the FCPD says the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

MCLEAN, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO