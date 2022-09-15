LYNDEN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Six people were injured, and two of them were hospitalized, after a crash in Stearns County Sunday night.Two vehicles collided at County Road 145 and County Road 44 in Lynden Township around 8:30 p.m., the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said. A 34-year-old Monticello man driving failed to stop for a stop sign and struck a pickup truck driven by a 36-year-old Alexandria man.Both vehicles rolled, the sheriff's office said. The driver of the pickup and a 3-year-old passenger in the van were hospitalized, but are expected to be OK. The driver of the van and three other passengers -- a 32-year-old woman, a 6-year-old and a 9-month-old -- suffered minor injuries.The van's driver was cited, the sheriff's office said.

STEARNS COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO