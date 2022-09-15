Read full article on original website
Southern Minnesota News
Pedestrian hit, killed in Arlington
A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash in Arlington on Saturday night. The incident happened at about 10 p.m. on Highway 5 at 4th Ave NW in Arlington. Killed was Higinio Carrillo Pabalo, 62, of Guatemala. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was westbound on Highway 5...
kduz.com
Six Injured in Stearns County Crash
Five members of one family in one vehicle and another driver were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County Sunday night. At just before 8:30pm, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash at the intersection of County Road 145 and County Road 44 in Lynden Township, Southwest of Clearwater.
2 hospitalized, 4 others suffer minor injuries in Stearns County crash
LYNDEN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Six people were injured, and two of them were hospitalized, after a crash in Stearns County Sunday night.Two vehicles collided at County Road 145 and County Road 44 in Lynden Township around 8:30 p.m., the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said. A 34-year-old Monticello man driving failed to stop for a stop sign and struck a pickup truck driven by a 36-year-old Alexandria man.Both vehicles rolled, the sheriff's office said. The driver of the pickup and a 3-year-old passenger in the van were hospitalized, but are expected to be OK. The driver of the van and three other passengers -- a 32-year-old woman, a 6-year-old and a 9-month-old -- suffered minor injuries.The van's driver was cited, the sheriff's office said.
kduz.com
Two Drivers Injured in McLeod Co Crash
Two drivers were injured in a McLeod County Crash this morning (Monday). The State Patrol says 63-year-old Debra Peters of Winthrop was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Twenty-one-year-old Daymien Sponsel of Green Isle was taken to Glencoe Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
kduz.com
19-year-old Woman Injured in Carver Co Crash
A 19-year-old from St. Louis Park was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash in Carver County Saturday evening. The State Patrol says Olivia Nelsen was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The Patrol says Nelsen was traveling eastbound on Highway 7 near County Road 10 in...
Southern Minnesota News
Crash causes power outage in Mankato
A crash Monday caused a power outage in the eastern and northeastern areas of Mankato. A portion of Augusta Dr just east of the golf club entrance was closed while a utility company worked to repair power lines. Mankato Public Safety is investigating the crash.
Southern Minnesota News
2 injured in Highway 15 crash
A Winthrop woman and a Green Isle man were injured in a crash in McLeod County Monday morning. The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Highway 15 at Highway 212, west of Brownton. A state patrol crash report says a car driven by Debra Lynn Peters, 63, was northbound...
KEYC
Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Patrol says a man from Guatemala was struck and killed by an SUV in Arlington Saturday night. It happened on Highway 5 and 4th Avenue NW just before 10 pm. The patrol says a 62 year old Higinio Carrillo Pabalo from Guatemala was struck while crossing Highway 5.
fox9.com
3 pedestrians struck in deadly weekend on Minnesota roads
Three pedestrians were struck in two different crashes over the weekend, including a crash on Saturday following the Gopher football game that left a couple in their 70s hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. A man was killed after being struck by a car in rural Sibley County Saturday night.
mprnews.org
Suspect arrested in Mankato shooting that prompted Friday hospital lockdown
The man suspected in a shooting on Friday that prompted a lockdown of a nearby hospital and clinic in a Mankato, Minn., neighborhood has been arrested. The man is being held at the Blue Earth County Jail on pending charges of 2nd degree assault with a deadly weapon and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, according to jail records.
knsiradio.com
801 Drivers Pulled Over in Central Minnesota During Special Enforcement Campaign
(KNSI) — More than 800 drivers were pulled over this past weekend during a special enforcement campaign in central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says it worked with the St. Cloud Police Department, Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office to make 801 traffic stops from September 16th through the 18th. The enforcement effort was part of Project 20(22). Officials say the program looks for the most dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and not wearing a seatbelt.
'Rainbow' fentanyl discovered by Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says it seized "rainbow" fentanyl for the first time on Friday, after executing a search warrant in southern Minnesota. The MRVDTF said in a press release Monday that drug task force agents recovered the multi-colored pills last week at...
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson finishes construction on $63 million school in southern Minnesota
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on a $63 million K-12 school for the Maple River School District, located on the south side of Mapleton, Minnesota, near County Highway 7. Serving students in the rural communities of Amboy, Good Thunder, Mapleton and Minnesota Lake in southern Minnesota, the extensive project is part...
KEYC
Woman killed in following fatal UTV crash
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - South of Mapleton, Elysian woman died in a UTV crash and a man is awaiting charges. Thursday evening, Mapleton Police responded to a UTV accident. Initial reports were that a male was asking for help because a female was trapped under a UTV. Police met with...
Southern Minnesota News
North Mankato hosting public engagment sessions
North Mankato will host two in-person public engagement sessions this fall to receive big ideas and public input regarding opportunities in North Mankato. The first session of “Brewing New Ideas” will be Wednesday, Sept 28 from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. at Mankato Brewery. City staff will prompt...
hot967.fm
Mankato family sees outpour of support following dad’s death, mom’s medical battle
As two siblings face a series of heartbreaking hurdles, the Mankato community is stepping up to help. Jeremy and Justin Bergo’s father ,Bryan Bergo, was recently and unexpectedly diagnosed with Stage 4 liver cancer. Despite swift efforts to fight the disease, Bryan was found unresponsive Labor Day weekend and was taken off life support with his wife laying by his side.
KEYC
UPDATE: Scene being cleared following active law enforcement situation
Thursday evening, Mapleton Police responded to a UTV accident. Initial reports were that a male was asking for help because a female was trapped under a UTV. Mankato Public Safety asks for information about the whereabouts of 30-year-old Bashir Mohamed. He is considered armed and dangerous. Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend...
Mankato police search for 'armed and dangerous man' following Friday alert
Police in Mankato are now searching for a suspect they believe was involved with a shooting that wounded someone Friday morning, prompting a shelter in place in the vicinity. Bashir Mohamed, 30, of Mankato, was last seen on the 100 block of Echo St. and is considered to be "armed and dangerous," according to the Mankato Department of Public Safety.
Southern Minnesota News
5,000 black crappie die in Watonwan County’s Long Lake
An investigation has been launched by multiple state agencies after a large fish kill on Watonwan County’s Long Lake. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is spearheading the investigation, which began with a report on Sept 7. Eight total reports of dead fish were received over a span of nine days, according to the agency.
Southern Minnesota News
Greater Mankato Growth hosting Sheriff’s candidate forum
Greater Mankato Growth will host a candidate forum for Blue Earth County Sheriff next week. The election is the first contested since current Sheriff Brad Peterson was elected in 1994. Peterson announced his retirement earlier this year. Candidates Cpt Paul Barta and Lt Jeff Wersal will participate in the forum,...
