WISH-TV
Carmel International Arts Festival happens this weekend
The Carmel International Arts Festival kicks off this weekend! This is a free, family-friendly, community event that you will not want to miss. It’s happening on West Main St. in Carmel, IN on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25. Jill Gilmer, president of the Carmel International Arts Festival,...
WISH-TV
Trying hot sauce from around the world with Indiana-based Latin jazz musician Pavel Polanco-Safadit
Pavel Polanco-Safadit, jazz musician and leader of Pavel & Direct Contact, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” with a taste of hot sauces from around the world. You can also see him performing next weekend at the Naptown Sound Indy Jazz Fest Kick-off Celebration to bring in the opening of Indy Jazz Fest 2022.
WISH-TV
LISC Indianapolis ‘Love Thy Neighborhood Awards’ People’s Choice winner announced
WISH-TV
Lawrence Community Gardens wins ‘Love Thy Neighborhood’ People’s Choice Award
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The votes are in, and Lawrence Community Gardens has been named the winner of the Love Thy Neighborhood People’s Choice Award!. The Love Thy Neighborhood Awards celebrate the people and organizations that are transforming their neighborhoods and making a difference in their communities. The initiative was started in 2017 by the Local Initiatives Support Corporation, also known as LISC Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Master Chef Junior Live Tour comes to Indy this week
The 2022 “MasterChef Junior Live! Tour” is set to make a stop in Indianapolis at Clowes Memorial Hall on Thursday, September 22. Liya Chu, “MasterChef Junior” season 8 champion, joined us Monday “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss her win and upcoming tour visiting Indy. The “2022...
WISH-TV
Craig Ferguson performs in Indianapolis Saturday evening
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Craig Ferguson is back in Indianapolis Saturday evening performing at the Old National Centre. Ferguson is performing “The Fancy Rascal Tour”. Watch the guitarist interview with News 8’s Randall Newsome. Tickets for this event can be purchased here.
WISH-TV
Therapy dog helps families at Ronald McDonald House of Central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — September is Therapy Dog Awareness Month and at Ronald McDonald House of Central Indiana, a fluffy canine works overtime to comfort families during difficult times. Mac, a 6-year-old Australian Labradoodle, greets families the moment they walk through the doors. “We’ve given him the title of ‘chief...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Middle Davids Candles
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest are, owners Dan and Tauria Caitlin. They are a family owned business located in Franklin, Indiana and offer a variety of candles. Visit their website here.
WISH-TV
Martinsville celebrates its 200th birthday
MARTINSVILLE Ind. (WISH) — The city of Martinsville celebrated its bicentennial Saturday in grand fashion. The Martinsville Community Choir and Martinsville 3rd and 4th grade Honors Choir performed along with several tribute bands. “I’m from Martinsville, born and raised, I don’t live here anymore but I love coming back...
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Dealing with loss of pets
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Pamela with “Grateful Rescue TV”. Watch the video...
WISH-TV
Ryan Reynolds colonoscopy screening, bringing awareness to colon cancer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ascension St. Vincent gastroenterologist, Dr. Mohamad Yousef joined News 8 Saturday to discuss the importance of colon cancer screenings. Dr. Yousef shared the statistics on colon cancer screenings. Learn more about the importance of getting colon cancer screenings. Dr. Yousef suggests to talk to a primary...
WISH-TV
Sign up open for free youth tennis clinics at Garfield Park
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy parks is offering free tennis clinics next month for kids. The lessons are taught by the UIndy Tennis Team and are available to kids from ages 6 to 12. . The clinics will be an hour long and will start the first four Saturdays in...
WISH-TV
LGBTQ groups condemn Catholic church event, claim it promotes harm in youths
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Outrage is growing in LGBTQ rights groups about a Catholic church event they say is like conversion therapy. St. Luke Catholic Church post about it has been taken down and, in a statement to News 8, the Archdiocese of Indianapolis said the event has now been postponed.
WISH-TV
Family, friends remember mother killed at day care center
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds gathered at an Indianapolis church Sunday to remember Krystal Walton. Walton was shot and killed Friday morning, as she dropped off her kids at the Charity Church & Child Care center at the corner of Holmes Avenue and 10th Street. Police later caught up with...
WISH-TV
Projects announced Monday in Carmel nearly $1 billion
CARMEL, IND. (WISH) — The Carmel city government is unveiling plans for the Monon Square redevelopment, right along the trail, allowing for multiuse businesses as well as apartments and condos. On top of that, they’re also planning on a new development on the outskirts of the city. Between...
WISH-TV
Tree-trimming crew finds woman trapped inside car down embankment
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wayne Township Fire officials said a person was trapped in a vehicle and went off the road Monday morning on the west side of town. It happened at the 2500 block of North Country Club Road. Firefighters say they found the vehicle and the driver surrounded with brush and vegetation by a tree trimming crew working in the area.
WISH-TV
Final days of summer hot, then cool to start fall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After early morning rain and thunderstorms, central Indiana saw lots of cloud cover for a large portion of Monday. We look to push close to the 90s through Wednesday before fantastic fall-like weather slides in. Monday night: We’ll keep ahold of partly cloudy skies tonight as...
WISH-TV
Ascension St. Vincent Dunn in Bedford closing practices on Dec.16
BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — Ascension St. Vincent Dunn and all Lawrence County Ascension Medical Group practices will be closing Dec. 16, according to Ascension St. Vincent Dunn. According to a statement, the news was shared Friday with hospital leadership, providers, and associates as well as external partners. Plans are in place to ensure continuity of care for patients. The plans include discussions with local and regional providers to transition healthcare services.
WISH-TV
Stormy Sunday night
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few showers are possible during the day today but a better chance of showers and thunderstorms will arrive later tonight and into the first part of Monday morning. TODAY: Look for a little more cloud cover today compared to yesterday. We’ll see the cloud cover...
WISH-TV
Watching storms later tonight
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mostly sunny skies are in place to close Sunday, but storm chances will increase later tonight. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy start. Showers and storms likely later on after midnight. This cluster of storms will have a slight (2/5) chance of severe weather in western Indiana, marginal (1/5) for much of central Indiana. Hail and damaging wind will be the threat along this cluster of storms. Low temperatures in the mid 60s.
