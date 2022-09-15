INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The votes are in, and Lawrence Community Gardens has been named the winner of the Love Thy Neighborhood People’s Choice Award!. The Love Thy Neighborhood Awards celebrate the people and organizations that are transforming their neighborhoods and making a difference in their communities. The initiative was started in 2017 by the Local Initiatives Support Corporation, also known as LISC Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO