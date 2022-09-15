ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baytown, TX

We are looking for artists who would like to participate in the 3rd annual Arts & Eats Fest Chalk Art Contest

CALLING ALL ARTISTS!

We are looking for artists who would like to participate in the 3rd annual Arts & Eats Fest Chalk Art Contest on November 12 from 11 am - 5 pm.

This year's sidewalk art contest will be judged based on creativity, use of color, and detail.

Arts & Eats Chalk Art Application:

https://www.baytownengage.com/publicart

This is an application for artists only.

The event is free to the public and vendors should contact the Baytown Parks and Recreation Department directly for vendor information.

Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

ABOUT

For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

