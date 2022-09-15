Baytown Parks and Recreation

CALLING ALL ARTISTS!

We are looking for artists who would like to participate in the 3rd annual Arts & Eats Fest Chalk Art Contest on November 12 from 11 am - 5 pm.

This year's sidewalk art contest will be judged based on creativity, use of color, and detail.

Arts & Eats Chalk Art Application:

https://www.baytownengage.com/publicart

This is an application for artists only.

The event is free to the public and vendors should contact the Baytown Parks and Recreation Department directly for vendor information.