Baytown Parks and Recreation
CALLING ALL ARTISTS!
We are looking for artists who would like to participate in the 3rd annual Arts & Eats Fest Chalk Art Contest on November 12 from 11 am - 5 pm.
This year's sidewalk art contest will be judged based on creativity, use of color, and detail.
Arts & Eats Chalk Art Application:
https://www.baytownengage.com/publicart
This is an application for artists only.
The event is free to the public and vendors should contact the Baytown Parks and Recreation Department directly for vendor information.
