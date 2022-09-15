Meet and learn about the local wildlife at Sweetbriar Nature Center

On this week’s Road Trip: Close to Home , we are taking you to Sweetbriar Nature Center -- a local nonprofit that’s all about education and rehabilitation.

Sweetbriar is located just off the Nissequogue River on 54 acres of land filled with wildlife.

All of the animals at Sweetbriar Nature Center are rescues. Thousands of wild animals go through there every year, and are rehabilitated and released - which is the ultimate goal. But sometimes, they can't safely be sent back out on their own. So they live out their days at the center, giving visitors the opportunity to meet them and learn about the local wildlife.

GUIDE - Road Trip: Close to Home attractions for Sept. 8

If the weekend ends up being a wash out - you can bring the kids to the rainforest room. The indoor space is filled with fun and even some creepy critters they’ll love.

They also host yoga and art nights for adults, plus fun educational classes for the kids.

Also featured on the grounds is a brand new trail that was designed with the visually impaired in mind. There’s a guide rope and the signs are all in brail.

The center is open seven days a week and admission is free. Anything you donate, goes right back to saving local wildlife.