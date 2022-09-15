Read full article on original website
Related
'It's a very different pace': An American executive living in Sweden shares his 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily routine
After moving to Sweden in 2021 to work at a green-steel startup, Mark Bula shared what he finds different between working in Sweden and the US.
Hertz to buy some 175,000 GM EVs through 2027
US rental car giant Hertz will buy up to 175,000 electric vehicles from General Motors by the end of 2027, the companies announced Tuesday, as the auto industry grapples with concerns over climate change and petroleum dependency. Subsequent purchases will depend on how fast General Motors (GM) ramps up production of electric vehicles.
Comments / 0