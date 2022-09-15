ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Hertz to buy some 175,000 GM EVs through 2027

US rental car giant Hertz will buy up to 175,000 electric vehicles from General Motors by the end of 2027, the companies announced Tuesday, as the auto industry grapples with concerns over climate change and petroleum dependency. Subsequent purchases will depend on how fast General Motors (GM) ramps up production of electric vehicles.
