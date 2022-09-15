Five arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers for the weekend. At about 1:25 am, Troopers in Sullivan County arrested 38-year-old Rebecca S Graham of Milan for alleged possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of marijuana, and on a Randolph County warrant for alleged dangerous drugs. She was held pending the posting of Bond.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO