Read full article on original website
Related
kchi.com
Booked On A Warrant
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports one booking into Jail Monday for area law enforcement. Hamilton Police arrested 24-year-old Brendon Michael Brake was arrested on a Probation Violation warrant from a conviction earlier this year for DWI. Brake had been sentenced to two years probation in August. He is held with bond set at $5,000 cash only. He has a hearing scheduled for October 3rd.
kchi.com
Five Arrests Saturday In The Area Counties
Five arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers for the weekend. At about 1:25 am, Troopers in Sullivan County arrested 38-year-old Rebecca S Graham of Milan for alleged possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of marijuana, and on a Randolph County warrant for alleged dangerous drugs. She was held pending the posting of Bond.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Sunday
Forty-four calls for service were handled Sunday by the Chillicothe Police Department. 10:27 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a possibly malnourished dog in the 400 block of S. Washington St. Officers were unable to contact Animal Control. Officers responded and provided the dog with food and water. 6:57 p.m., Officers...
kchi.com
Marles Sentence On Linn County Rape Charge
The sentencing of Timothy D Marles occurred last week in Linn County on a charge of Rape in the First. Marles had been found guilty in July in Linn County Court. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with sentences to run consecutively with previous sentences in Livingston County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on multiple drug-related allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan woman in Sullivan County on Saturday, September 17th at 1:25 am on multiple drug-related allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Rebecca Graham was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving a prior offense, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana involving a prior drug offense.
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Woman Facing Felony Drug Charge After Saturday Arrest
A traffic stop Saturday night in Caldwell County turned into a felony drug arrest for a Chillicothe woman. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 29-year-old Chillicothe resident Madison D. Lowrey at 9:38 P.M. Saturday in Caldwell County on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. She was also cited for speeding and not wearing a seat belt.
kchi.com
Three Booked Into Jail For Livingston County
Three bookings at area jails for Livingston county are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Monday evening, Chillicothe Police arrested 42-year-old Katie Jill VanHorn of Chillicothe for alleged Assault, Trespassing, and violation of an order of protection. She was also arrested for alleged Trespassing and assault. She is held at Macon County Jail with total bond set at $3,500 cash only.
kchi.com
Drug Arrest In Chillicothe
A woman was arrested by Chillicothe police following a report of suspicious activity Saturday morning in the 300 block of Clay Street. According to the report a woman was seen entering a condemned house at about 8:40 am. The officers located the woman who was arrested for alleged trespassing, burglary, and possession of narcotics packaged for delivery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kchi.com
Jail Bookings For Local Law Enforcement
Two recent bookings at area jails for the Livingston County law enforcement agencies are reported by Sheriff Steve Cox. Wednesday at about 12:25 am, Chillicothe Police Department arrested 23-year-old Trenton Lee Merriman for alleged delivery of a controlled substance. He is held with bond set at $10,000 cash only. Wednesday...
kchi.com
Girls Golf Takes 1st Place At Sedalia Tournament
The Chillicothe High School Girls Golf team received 1st place in the Class 1/2 division at the Sedalia Tournament on Monday. The Lady Hornets shot a team score of 401. Skylar Powers – 95 (3rd place) Izzy Montgomery – 101 (t. 5th place) Caylee Anderson – 101 (t....
kchi.com
Good Turnout For Kiwanis Kids Day Parade
The 69th Chillicothe Kiwanis Kids Day Parade was Saturday morning in downtown Chillicothe. There were 37 entries with 47 kids participating this year. Winners were selected in four categories. Individual Girl. #1 Witch – Naomi McClain. #2 Elsa – Maisie Cairns. #3 Mermaid – Lillian Crandell. Individual...
Comments / 0