ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Golden State Warriors Land Karl-Anthony Towns In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

For the longest time, the NBA was ruled by big men. If you didn’t have one of the best big men in the NBA, you weren’t playing for the NBA championship. As a matter of fact, some teams had two. The Houston Rockets innovated the twin towers model by pairing Hakeem Olajuwon and Ralph Sampson. On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs popularized it by pairing David Robinson and Tim Duncan – and winning a championship in the process.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Max Christie
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Jeanie Buss
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kyle Kuzma
Person
Darvin Ham
ClutchPoints

‘An apology is not enough’: Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar rips Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards for his homophobic slurs

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards made headlines for all the wrong reasons of late after he came out with some very offensive slurs against the LGBTQ+ community. The 21-year-old received a ton of backlash for his insensitive comments, which prompted an apology from Edwards himself. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, however, […] The post ‘An apology is not enough’: Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar rips Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards for his homophobic slurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Page Six

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus just friends despite rumored date

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan are just friends, according to a new report. Sources told TMZ on Tuesday that the duo’s recent outing was nothing more than a casual get-together. The clarification comes after Pipen, 48, and Marcus, 31, sparked romance rumors during what appeared to be a double date at Zuma in Miami on Sunday. Pippen kept things casual for the friendly meetup in a pair of distressed denim shorts, a gray bodysuit and a Godard backpack, while Marcus opted for a laid back all-black ensemble. Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the two did not show any PDA and that...
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Isaiah Thomas get shot to join LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers

Isaiah Thomas is looking to find his way back to the NBA, and LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are giving him a shot. Apparently, Thomas is among the free agents the Lakers brought in recently for workouts. He joined the likes of Shabazz Muhammad, Jeremy Lamb, Dwayne Bacon, Miye Oni, Armoni Brooks, Sharife […] The post RUMOR: Isaiah Thomas get shot to join LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Nba Games#Nba Summer League#The Los Angeles Lakers#Lakers Suns
ClutchPoints

DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs

DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
NBA
hypebeast.com

Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE

As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
BOSTON, MA
Inside The Celtics

Former Celtic Signs with Timberwolves

New Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly took a big swing this offseason, paying a premium to acquire Rudy Gobert from the Jazz. In exchange for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Minnesota sent Utah its 2023, 2025, 2027, and 2029 first-round selections and a 2026 ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
199K+
Followers
111K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy