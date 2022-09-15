Read full article on original website
Related
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Reportedly Signing With NBA Team
On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that Kostas Antetokounmpo is signing with the Chicago Bulls. He is the brother of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Golden State Warriors Land Karl-Anthony Towns In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
For the longest time, the NBA was ruled by big men. If you didn’t have one of the best big men in the NBA, you weren’t playing for the NBA championship. As a matter of fact, some teams had two. The Houston Rockets innovated the twin towers model by pairing Hakeem Olajuwon and Ralph Sampson. On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs popularized it by pairing David Robinson and Tim Duncan – and winning a championship in the process.
50-year-old Shaquille O’Neal looking absolutely jacked in latest workout video
Former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O’Neal hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2010-11 season, but it’s clear that he still takes his fitness seriously. Even at 50 years old, the Hall of Famer is looking pretty jacked. O’Neal’s size was a major key for him...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ja Morant Reveals Why Other NBA Players Don’t Like Him
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has quickly become one of the more recognizable players in the NBA. He is the face of a resurgent franchise that finished with the second-best record in the league last season behind only the Phoenix Suns. Memphis is on the right path and has...
RUMOR: The Dwight Howard reason Lakers brought back Dennis Schroder, revealed
Dennis Schroder’s first stint with the Los Angeles Lakers was quite disappointing, so it definitely raised more than a few eyebrows when the team opted to sign him this offseason. Apparently, however, the Purple and gold franchise has a Dwight Howard-esque reason for giving the German guard another chance.
Phoenix Suns Reportedly In Trade Negotiations Involving This Player
The Phoenix Suns have made veteran forward Jae Crowder available in trade talks despite going a league-best 64-18 last season.
‘Accept my challenge chump’: Jimmy Butler dares Heat icon Dwyane Wade to face him on padel court
Padel, a racket sport that can be viewed as a variation of tennis, has been quite big of late. Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has gotten in on the craze, and he seems to be doing quite well in the sport. So much so, that he’s decided to pose a strong challenge for none other than the great Dwyane Wade.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘An apology is not enough’: Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar rips Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards for his homophobic slurs
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards made headlines for all the wrong reasons of late after he came out with some very offensive slurs against the LGBTQ+ community. The 21-year-old received a ton of backlash for his insensitive comments, which prompted an apology from Edwards himself. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, however, […] The post ‘An apology is not enough’: Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar rips Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards for his homophobic slurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus just friends despite rumored date
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan are just friends, according to a new report. Sources told TMZ on Tuesday that the duo’s recent outing was nothing more than a casual get-together. The clarification comes after Pipen, 48, and Marcus, 31, sparked romance rumors during what appeared to be a double date at Zuma in Miami on Sunday. Pippen kept things casual for the friendly meetup in a pair of distressed denim shorts, a gray bodysuit and a Godard backpack, while Marcus opted for a laid back all-black ensemble. Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the two did not show any PDA and that...
Donovan Mitchell Doesn’t Hold Back About Danny Ainge
New Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell was very open about how he felt during his introductory press conference with the team. The NBA All-Star really thought that he would be heading back home to play for the New York Knicks and was excited about doing that. But, that shouldn’t...
RUMOR: Isaiah Thomas get shot to join LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers
Isaiah Thomas is looking to find his way back to the NBA, and LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are giving him a shot. Apparently, Thomas is among the free agents the Lakers brought in recently for workouts. He joined the likes of Shabazz Muhammad, Jeremy Lamb, Dwayne Bacon, Miye Oni, Armoni Brooks, Sharife […] The post RUMOR: Isaiah Thomas get shot to join LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs
DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
Yardbarker
The Lakers Have Not Traded Russell Westbrook To Jazz Or Pacers Because They Want Cap Space For A Max Player And Valuable Picks In 2023 Free Agency, Say NBA Insiders
Russell Westbrook has not had a good season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and there's no doubt that he has been the target of a lot of criticism. He was a poor fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis and failed to adapt to being a good No. 3 option.
hypebeast.com
Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE
As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
Former Celtic Signs with Timberwolves
New Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly took a big swing this offseason, paying a premium to acquire Rudy Gobert from the Jazz. In exchange for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Minnesota sent Utah its 2023, 2025, 2027, and 2029 first-round selections and a 2026 ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland Cavaliers Sign Former Atlanta Hawks Guard
Sharife Cooper, who played with the Atlanta Hawks on a two-way contract during the 2021-22 season, has signed a training camp deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Milwaukee Bucks Sign And Then Waive A Notable Player
On Monday, RealGM and Hoops Rumors relayed that the Milwaukee Bucks have signed and then waived Alex Antetokounmpo.
Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Hopes LeBron James Retires With L.A.
It sure doesn't seem like the 18-time All-Star's long-term priority is remaining a Laker.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
199K+
Followers
111K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0