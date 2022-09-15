ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Fox News

San Antonio officer fatally shoots man during arrest

A San Antonio police officer fatally shot a man during an arrest on Sunday, according to authorities. Police had been called to the city’s west side after being contacted by the man’s family, who had told authorities he had 11 warrants for his arrest, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters.
CBS DFW

Chief: Man killed after struggle with San Antonio officers

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A San Antonio police officer fatally shot a man during an arrest on Sunday, according to authorities.Police had been called to the city's west side after being contacted by the man's family, who had told authorities he had 11 warrants for his arrest, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters.When police spotted the man around 9 a.m. as he was riding his bicycle, he began to fight with officers, McManus said.During the struggle, the man is accused of pushing himself away from the officers and then yelling, "I have a gun. I'm going to shoot" before allegedly reaching for his waistband, McManus said.One officer fired three shots, hitting the man. The officer, a 13-year-veteran of the police department, suffered a broken hand during the struggle with the man, authorities said.The man, whose name was not immediately released by authorities, died at the scene. No weapon was found on him.Authorities on Sunday continued their investigation into the shooting.
KSAT 12

Police, Crime Stoppers search for driver in fatal hit and run

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for assistance in locating the driver in a fatal hit and run that left one dead and a five-year-old injured. On September 3 at 3:35 p.m., Henry Stevenson was driving a black Chevrolet Blazer...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Lockdown issued at Thomas Jefferson High School as a precaution

SAN ANTONIO — A lockdown has been reported at Thomas Jefferson High School on the near northwest side Monday afternoon. SAISD officials say there was a report of a shooting, but the district confirmed there was no evidence that a shooting occurred. The school was placed on lockdown with...
San Antonio, TX
