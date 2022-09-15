Read full article on original website
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
No one injured after dozens of bullets hit west-side home in 'targeted' attack
SAN ANTONIO — Police say nobody was injured after a spray of bullets hit a west-side home overnight. Police believe the home was targeted. It happened around 2:28 a.m. Tuesday at the 2300 block of Waverly Avenue near N. General McMullen Drive. Police were called out to the location...
Two people stabbed in random attacks on south east side
SAN ANTONIO — Police have arrested a suspect in the stabbing of two people on the south east side of San Antonio early Monday morning. It happened around 3:15 a.m. on the 4100 block of S New Braunfels Ave. Officers responded for a cutting in progress and when they...
Man suffers head and body lacerations after being hit by train
SAN ANTONIO — A man has suffered head and body lacerations after being hit by a train Monday evening. Police were called out to Zarzamora and Merida around 9:45 p.m. for reports of a man being struck by a train. Police say Union Pacific called 9-1-1 to report that...
Police need your help finding suspect in fatal hit and run
SAN ANTONIO — Police and Crime Stoppers need your help in finding the suspect in a fatal hit and run crash. Henry Stevenson was driving on Southton Road at I-37 with his 5-year-old passenger with him when another vehicle tried to merge into his lane, forcing him off the road and causing him to flip multiple times throwing them both from the vehicle.
Two men stabbed in 'random' attacks at San Antonio H-E-B, VIA bus stop
One victim is in critical condition.
Late night motorcycle crash shut down I-10 for nearly an hour
SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist lost control of his bike and slammed into a concrete barrier overnight, closing down parts of I-10 for nearly an hour. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on the I-10 on-ramp at Vance Jackson near Balcones Heights. Police said that the man, who is...
San Antonio officer fatally shoots man during arrest
A San Antonio police officer fatally shot a man during an arrest on Sunday, according to authorities. Police had been called to the city’s west side after being contacted by the man’s family, who had told authorities he had 11 warrants for his arrest, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters.
Chief: Man killed after struggle with San Antonio officers
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A San Antonio police officer fatally shot a man during an arrest on Sunday, according to authorities.Police had been called to the city's west side after being contacted by the man's family, who had told authorities he had 11 warrants for his arrest, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters.When police spotted the man around 9 a.m. as he was riding his bicycle, he began to fight with officers, McManus said.During the struggle, the man is accused of pushing himself away from the officers and then yelling, "I have a gun. I'm going to shoot" before allegedly reaching for his waistband, McManus said.One officer fired three shots, hitting the man. The officer, a 13-year-veteran of the police department, suffered a broken hand during the struggle with the man, authorities said.The man, whose name was not immediately released by authorities, died at the scene. No weapon was found on him.Authorities on Sunday continued their investigation into the shooting.
Deputies asking for help identifying suspect in San Marcos car theft
SAN MARCOS, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for information on a recent theft in San Marcos. On Sept. 12, around 11:50 p.m., a silver 2018 Jeep Compass was stolen from the 2700 block of S. Old Bastrop Hwy in San Marcos. HCSO said the vehicle was later found in Austin.
Peeping Tom Pulls Out Knife and Tries Attacking Victims Father
A San Antonio girl was in her room around 10:30 pm when she noticed something startling. The girl was alone in her room when she glanced at her window and noticed something that sent her running to her father. MAN STARING BACK THROUGH A WINDOW. Staring back at the girl...
Smoke shop employee shoots, injures suspect during robbery attempt, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – An employee at a smoke shop on the West Side shot a suspect during a robbery attempt, according to San Antonio police. That suspect is now recovering in an area hospital. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The smoke shop is located in a shopping...
Police: 8-year-old shot while playing video games inside room
SAN ANTONIO — An 8-year-old was at home playing video games when he was shot in the leg by someone who opened fire at the house. The San Antonio Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. on Sunday in the 7000 block of Hallie Spirit on the city's west side.
Police, Crime Stoppers search for driver in fatal hit and run
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for assistance in locating the driver in a fatal hit and run that left one dead and a five-year-old injured. On September 3 at 3:35 p.m., Henry Stevenson was driving a black Chevrolet Blazer...
Two people found inside stolen vehicle with gunshot wounds across street from church
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating a shooting on the east side after two victims were found inside what officers say was a stolen vehicle located across the street from a church. It happened just before 11 a.m. on the 200 block of Noblewood near the Wheatley Heights Sports...
Lockdown issued at Thomas Jefferson High School as a precaution
SAN ANTONIO — A lockdown has been reported at Thomas Jefferson High School on the near northwest side Monday afternoon. SAISD officials say there was a report of a shooting, but the district confirmed there was no evidence that a shooting occurred. The school was placed on lockdown with...
Shooting outside east-side church leaves one person dead, another injured
SAN ANTONIO — As hymns of praise were being belted out inside Bethany First Baptist Church, outside - bullets were flying. Congregants said they hit the floor when their security guard came into the sanctuary and told them multiple rounds were fired just outside their doors in the 200 block of Noblewood.
Missing child Lina Khil to get national attention on ‘Investigation Discovery’ this week
SAN ANTONIO – Nine months after Lina Sardar Khil disappeared from her apartment complex playground, her case is getting some national attention. “In Pursuit with John Walsh” will feature a segment on Lina on Wednesday. The show, which features unsolved violent crimes, airs at 8 p.m. on Investigation Discovery and will also stream on Discovery+.
'This has taught me a great deal' | Leticia Van de Putte reflects on Florida crash and subsequent recovery journey
SAN ANTONIO — April 3 started as a beautiful Florida morning for Leticia Van de Putte. Low-70s, no humidity—the perfect conditions for her to take a Sunday walk and pray after returning from a family vacation while awaiting a delayed flight back to San Antonio. "It was an...
