The scandal-hit Golden Globes, one of Hollywood's most important awards events, are to return to television next year, organizers said Tuesday, after being dumped by broadcasters and shunned by industry figures over ethics lapses. "We are thrilled to announce the return of the Golden Globe Awards on NBC and to hosting the 'Party of the Year' for audiences around the world who have been waiting for its return," said Helen Hoehne, HFPA president.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 24 MINUTES AGO