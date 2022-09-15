ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, OH

Ohio deputies investigating alleged murder-suicide

By Lane Ball
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vYYy6_0hwPCFhI00

ADAMS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged murder-suicide.

Deputies say they found the man’s vehicle approximately 15 minutes later at the State Route 32 and State Route 41 intersection. According to the sheriff, when an officer pulled his cruiser in front of him, the suspect pulled out a gun and fatally shot himself.

No names are being released at this time, the sheriff says. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation the Adams County Sheriff’s Office are handling the investigation.

