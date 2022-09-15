Read full article on original website
Democrats’ Harvest Dinner to feature live music and candidates
The Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) has announced that Waldoboro’s Brian Dunn and Laura Buxbaum will supply music in the folk tradition for the Sunday, Oct. 2 Harvest Dinner in Jefferson. The Harvest Dinner is open to the public and walk-in space is not guaranteed. While space remains, reservations...
Alna-themed art show opens Sept. 23
There will be an exhibit of “Art of Historic Alna” in Alna’s 19th century Puddledock Schoolhouse, open on two consecutive three-day weekends, Fridays through Sundays, Sept. 23-25 and Sept. 30-Oct. 2. Several notable painters and printmakers were working in and around Alna during the first half of...
Boothbay Railway Village Museum prepares for another fantastic fall season
The Railway Village Museum prepares for another vibrant fall and holiday season with a collection of community favorite events. Family Harvest Day, Oct. 1: This fall celebration is a long-standing family favorite featuring classic New England festivities such as hayrides, pumpkin decorating, games on the village green and of course, train rides. The community inspired event will offer reduced museum admission for the entire day. For more information visit RailwayVillage.org.
Lincoln County Dems’ Volunteer Picnic kicks off fall campaign
Leaders of the Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) marked the kick off of the fall campaign with a Volunteer Appreciation Picnic on Sept. 10 at the Sheepscot Community Center in Newcastle. More than 60 volunteers attended the event, which included activities for kids and food prepared by LCDC leaders and volunteers.
Boothbay Charities Class raises $50,000 for Special Olympics Maine
“This is incredible,” said Boothbay Charities Classic co-chairmen Brenda Blackman and Tony Krason. The duo was referring to the great turnout of participants in BCC’s second annual Boothbay Cornhole Classic on Saturday, Sept. 17. “Last year we had 22 teams and this year, 70 teams competed,” said Blackman....
‘Motherload’ to screen Sept. 25
An inspiring bike-centric community film event is happening at the Waldo Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 25. The award-winning film, “Motherload,” is a crowdsourced documentary in which the cargo bicycle becomes a vehicle for exploring motherhood in this digital age of climate change, will be the mainstay of an afternoon of bikes and.
‘Made in Maine’ final exhibit for the season
The final show of the season at the Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset is a lively celebration of Maine by Maine artists. Gallery members were invited to submit works that reflect our Maine way of life, and the result is an exciting variety of images and mediums. Many of the artists will be on hand to discuss their work at the opening reception Sept. 24 from 4-7 p.m. when music will be supplied by guitarist /singer Lisa Redfern.
Woolwich selectmen to acknowledge Native Americans
A statement acknowledging Native Americans will become a permanent part of Woolwich’s annual town report. Pat Lewis of Barley Neck Road suggested the select board pass a resolution recognizing Native Americans on Indigenous Peoples Day, Monday, Oct. 10. “I want to acknowledge that Native people lived in this very...
Author, screenwriter of 'The Ghost Trap' to sign books during Maine Lobster Week
Maine author Kay Stephens will be signing copies of her lobstering novel, “The Ghost Trap,” which was shot as a feature film this past summer all over the Midcoast. As a tribute to Maine Lobster Week, she will host a book signing and ‘Author Meet & Greet’ at Lobster Pound Restaurant in Lincolnville Beach, Wednesday, Sept. 19 for a 3 to 6 p.m. happy hour.
‘Relationships with Ourselves as We Age’ at Inn Along the Way Sept. 25
“Grow old along with me! The best is yet to be, the last of life, for which the first was made.” – Robert Browning. How does your relationship with yourself change as you age? Relationships can be like puzzle pieces affecting all aspects of our lives as each of us face significant transitions in our lives. Relationships with Ourselves as We Age will be the focus of the Inn Along the Way’s Third 2022 summer “Challenging Conversation Circle” taking place at the Chapman Farm, 741 Main St. in Damariscotta on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 3 p.m.
Officials talk accreditation extension, safety, staffing, COVID
Due to having a lot of new staff and the school department’s new goal of collective efficacy, Wiscasset Middle High School Principal Charles Lomonte wanted the school to have a year off from work on renewing the school’s accreditation with New England Association of Schools and Colleges. He sought and got the extension from NEASC.
Growing great garlic
Autumn weather signals that it is time to plant garlic! The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust (KELT) welcomes the public to the LOCAL Garden on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. for the Growing Great Garlic workshop. Led by Garden Coordinator Laurie Burhoe, this workshop will discuss and showcase the best practices for Growing Great Garlic in Maine.
727 OCEAN SUNSET BAR at SMUGGLER’S COVE INN -- COCKTAILS & DINNER
In search of an oceanfront restaurant or eatery near Boothbay Harbor, but without the hustle and bustle of the crowded downtown streets? Make your lunch or dinner reservation at 727 Ocean, our Smuggler’s Cove Inn restaurant and bar, located on property in East Boothbay, Maine – just minutes away from Boothbay Harbor. Our chef makes use of fresh Maine ingredients, and local flavors to dazzle guests, and diners alike. From fresh Maine seafood dishes, to locally produced meats and cheeses for our charcuterie board, or classic favorites like beef sliders and tacos, we have something on the menu for everyone. Join us on-property at 727 Ocean for creative craft cocktails, local brews, and delicious food with family and friends overlooking stunning views of Linekin Bay; we’ll be sure to serve up a sunset most evenings.
Hiking Wiscasset’s Langdon Mountain
The first thing you need to know about Wiscasset’s Langdon Mountain is elevation-wise, it’s not much more than a high hill. It rises roughly 180 feet at its highest point, which is best appreciated seen from its eastern side at the upper end of Federal Street, aka, Route 218. It got its name long ago from Timothy Langdon, an attorney of some renown who moved to Wiscasset from Boston in 1769.
Get your shots here!
LincolnHealth’s drive-up flu clinics will begin later this month and extend until October 22. All clinics are being offered on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Lincoln Medical Partners (LMP) locations in Damariscotta, Boothbay Harbor and Wiscasset. LMP’s Waldoboro team will be offering flu vaccine at the Waldoboro Town offices on Sept. 27, Oct. 10 and Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Alice Ruppert
Alice “Shirley” Ruppert of Edgecomb passed away peacefully on July 9, 2022 after a brief illness. She leaves behind her son John and wife Becky, her son Mark, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Per her wishes, no service will be held.
Service notice for Major Patrick Kendley
A burial service for Major Patrick Kendley, who passed away on Aug. 8, 2022, will be held on Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. at the Maine Veterans Cemetery, 143 Blue Star Avenue, Augusta. Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements.
Planning board approves pier/runway and float
The Edgecomb Planning Board unanimously approved construction of a pier, runway and float Sept. 15 for a seasonal resident. Consultant Lauren Stockwell of Stockwell Environmental Consulting, Inc. represented Nancy and Gerald Plummer of Westward, Massachusetts in securing a permit to construct a 25-foot by 162-foot structure for their 40 Brick Hill Road property.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Nine arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 167 calls for service for the period of 09/13/2022 to 09/20/2022, and Year to Date, LCSO has responded to 7912 calls for service. Summonses. Edward J. Fox, 34, of Damariscotta was issued a summons Sept. 14 for Operating while License is Suspended...
