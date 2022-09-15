“Grow old along with me! The best is yet to be, the last of life, for which the first was made.” – Robert Browning. How does your relationship with yourself change as you age? Relationships can be like puzzle pieces affecting all aspects of our lives as each of us face significant transitions in our lives. Relationships with Ourselves as We Age will be the focus of the Inn Along the Way’s Third 2022 summer “Challenging Conversation Circle” taking place at the Chapman Farm, 741 Main St. in Damariscotta on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 3 p.m.

