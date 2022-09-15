Read full article on original website
Related
Summer Learning Woes: Insurance Issues Block Community Groups From Aiding Effort
Last year, youth in Maupin had the opportunity to join a summer program that brought them on field trips across the state. It was run by South Wasco Youth Programs, a nonprofit serving about 110 students in north central Oregon. “We’re in a rural, impoverished area, so to do that was pretty amazing,”Director Amber Anderson […]
Biden taunts DeSantis over reported migrant flight to Delaware: ‘He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline’
President Joe Biden responded to reports that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has organised another flight to send migrants to the northeast, this time sending a plane to Delaware near the US president’s beach home. In unscripted remarks to reporters after speaking on campaign finance, Mr Biden goaded the Republican governor over the latest political stunt.“He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline,” Mr Biden told reporters on Tuesday when asked to respond to Mr DeSantis’s latest gambit.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a separate briefing on Tuesday that the administration is coordinating with state officials and...
Black and Hispanic customers had to pay more at car dealer, Massachusetts lawsuit says
The car dealership is accused of charging Black and Hispanic customers hundreds of dollars more for add-on car parts.
Comments / 0