ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenmont, NY

Link To The Past: Retro Video Games Reign Supreme At New Shop In Capital District

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

Gary White’s earliest video game memory is playing Secret of Mana against his cousin on the Super Nintendo, still his most cherished gaming console to this day.

Now, decades later, the 35-year-old Saratoga County resident, of Ballston Spa, has turned his nostalgia for retro video games into a family-owned business in Albany County, appropriately named Shroomy’s Game Store.

Located in Glenmont, on Feura Bush Road, Shroomy’s - an ode to the iconic mushrooms in Super Mario Bros. - carries everything from Atari up to Sony’s PlayStation 5.

“Customers can expect any game products they’re looking for, we have them,” White told Daily Voice.

Posted by Shroomy's Game Store on Sunday, August 28, 2022

Together with his business partner Evan Curtis, White has been buying and selling video games online since 2019, when the idea came to them while digging through old games in his basement.

The move into a brick-and-mortar store was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When they started opening everything back up, we pulled everything offline and just kind of went for it,” he said.

White and Curtis welcomed their first customers to Shroomy’s during a soft opening in late August 2022 after weeks of prep work that included a fresh blue and green paint job on the interior walls for a more gamer-friendly vibe.

Glass display cases and shelves are lined with rows of video games ranging from retro Nintendo and Sega titles to more recent Xbox and PlayStation games.

Posted by Shroomy's Game Store on Wednesday, September 7, 2022

The shop even features a repair station where White restores classic game consoles back to their original factory color.

“We’re also opening a tournament room for retro gaming nights and board game nights,” he said.

White envisions a space where gamers can come together to hang out and meet new people.

“We wanted to bring something cool to the community, something different,” he said. “People want something different.”

Shroomy’s Game Store is located at 365 Feura Bush Road in Glenmont. Find out more on its website .

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Haunted attractions in the Capital Region

Spooky season is officially upon us! If you're looking for a scare in celebration of Halloween, you have a lot of options. From haunted hayrides, houses, and corn mazes, to a zombie zipline, here's where you can get a fright in the Capital Regio
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

New York Times Says Upstate Restaurant Among Nation’s 50 Best

A local restaurant from a small Capital Region town has received a big city honor. You can probably name at least 5 amazing restaurants in the area that you not only love, but that are also worthy of national acclaim for their culinary expertise. But just by the sheer fact that for such an honor local eateries are competing with establishments with big city exposure and notoriety, such honors are few and far between.
HUDSON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glenmont, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Ballston Spa, NY
County
Albany County, NY
County
Saratoga County, NY
Albany County, NY
Business
Saratoga County, NY
Business
anash.org

Renovations at “I-87 Northway/Thruway Shul” in Albany

For decades now, Jews traveling the northern corridor between New York City and Montreal have appreciated the well-located “Shteeble” in Albany for davening, directions and kashrus. “Traveling I-87? Make sure to stop at the Shteeble in Albany!” For decades now, Jews traveling the northern corridor between New York...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Console#Games Online#Retro Gaming#Video Game#The Super Nintendo#Shroomy S Game Store#Super Mario Bros
wnynewsnow.com

New York SNAP Recipients to Receive Maximum September Benefits

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – All New Yorkers enrolled in the SNAP benefits program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this month. This will bring in roughly $234 million in federal funding into the state’s economy. Those households already near or at the maximum benefit level, which...
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NEWS10 ABC

Bolt of lightning blamed for house fire

FULTON CO, N.Y. (News10)-Mother Nature delivered a frightening and devastating blow upon a Fulton County residence this weekend when a bolt of lighting sparked a fire. Igor Lensky captured the intensity of the flames on his cellphone. He grabbed the images and videos as he and his wife were driving from their camp to his […]
FULTON COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Greenport man found, missing adult alert canceled

UPDATE: Dounis was reportedly found at 6:47 a.m. Monday. The New York State Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been canceled. GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Columbia County is requesting help from the public to locate a missing vulnerable person from the town of Greenport. Dimitrios Dounis, 20 was last seen September 18 around 3:30 a.m. The […]
GREENPORT, NY
WNYT

Amsterdam man accused of inappropriately touching children

A 22-year-old man from Amsterdam is accused of inappropriately touching children. State police arrested Tyler Frolke. Back on August 29, troopers got a complaint that Frolke had inappropriate physical contact with a 13-year-old child in the town of Glen. Police received similar complaints in the city of Gloversville. He is...
AMSTERDAM, NY
WNYT

Central warehouse owner misses deadline for repairs

The back-and-fourth continues over fixing up one of Albany’s most notorious eye sores. The city’s deadline for the owner of the central warehouse to make required repairs has now come and gone. The central warehouse’s owner Evan Blum was required to seal the roof, windows, and doors of...
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
364K+
Followers
54K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy