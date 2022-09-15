Setty remembers: The 1957 World’s Plowing Championship

Peebles Mayor Wayne Setty stands beside the Cairn of Peace Monument in downtown Peebles. (Photo by Sherry Larson)

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

In 1957, Wayne Setty, a teenager from Peebles, Ohio, got his chance to drive a Massey Ferguson tractor. The tractor design resulted from a merger between Massey-Harris of Canada and Ferguson of the United Kingdom. Setty was having a little fun driving while the farmland buzzed with excitement. Today, Setty is the mayor of Peebles and would like people to know about the world-renowned event held in Adams County 65 years ago this week. Peebles, Ohio hosted the World’s Conservation Exposition and Plowing Contest, the first held in the United States and the fifth annual worldwide.

It’s a delight hearing Mayor Setty reminisce about the contest. He wasn’t competing, but in his mind’s eye, he sees himself sitting on that tractor and sure wishes he would have caught it on film. Setty said, “Back then, I didn’t think anything about it. I was just having a good time.”

Setty is excited to reshare the story because many people don’t know about it, and others will have forgotten. The Defender accessed the 1957 New York Times article “Plowing Contest Started In Ohio,” with the subhead, “World’s championship held for the first time on U.S. Soil,” by William M. Blair.

The contest was on September 17, 18, 19, and 20th, 1957, and started with trouble for the international plowers whose plows and tractors were “lost in a maze of transportation and customs.” The four-day event was the “largest, one-time, all-inclusive show” in the United States. Thousands of spectators watched the performance, which spanned over 2500 acres and sixteen farms. A primary focus of the challenge was gaining a better understanding of soil and water conservation among the world’s farmers.

On June 13, 2017, a Peebles Messenger article by H. Johnson Jr. stated, “People were really astounded. Why would we be selected for a world event?” He continued explaining that 100 acres of land were used for educational, commercial, conservation exhibits, and food vendors. Parking accommodated more than 33,000 vehicles with an expectation of over 300,000 spectators.

Ohio’s then Governor, C. William O’Neill, announced the opening day ceremonies saying, “The land is a common bond, and from this mutual peaceful interest, I feel certain will come much goodwill and human understanding.” On September 18, contour and level land champions from twelve states competed for the national championship. “Two-man teams from fourteen foreign countries and the U.S.” plowed on September 19th and 20th for the world title. The foreign countries participating were the 1956 plowing champions from Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, North Ireland, Norway, Sweden, and West Germany. The national winners from each country were named a year ahead to compete in the next year’s competition.

“The competitors from abroad flew to the contests. They shipped their tractors and plows by ocean freight.” Unfortunately, the Danish, Swedish, and Finnish equipment had fallen off course. The American hosts attempted to alleviate their fellow competitors’ stress while waiting for their equipment to arrive. They treated guests to farm machinery demonstrations, championship sheepdog trials, and a style show. After a series of mix-ups, the equipment arrived, and the contest proceeded. The Dutch won the 1957 competition, Great Britain came in second, and Finland placed third.

Setty wonders aloud if the World Plowing Contest continues today. The answer is, “Yes.” The 2022 contest will be held on September 20 -22 in Ratheniska, Co. Laois, Republic of Ireland. According to Agriland.ie, the contest was initially set to take place near St. Petersburg in Russia but was canceled in early March due to the invasion of Ukraine. Twenty five countries from across the globe, including the United States, will compete in this year’s event. Hailey Gruber, one of the two U.S. representatives, is the only female in the competition. Way to plow, Hailey!

If you attend the Peebles Old Timers Day Festival next week or are passing through town, be sure to stop and look at the Cairn of Peace Plow Monument at the corner of Vine and Main Streets. Peebles, Ohio has its part in world history, and some folks in your “backyard” were there to experience it.